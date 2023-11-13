NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v23.09
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v23.09  BIOS Configuration

On This Page

BIOS Configuration

BMC supports configuring the NVIDIA® BlueField®'s BIOS using Redfish commands.

Get BIOS Attributes List

Copy
Copied!
            

            
curl -k -H "X-Auth-Token: <token>" -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Registries/BiosAttributeRegistry/BiosAttributeRegistry

Output example:

Note

In the following output, there is only one BIOS attribute, UefiPassword.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
{ 
 "@odata.type": "#AttributeRegistry.v1_3_6.AttributeRegistry", 
 "Description": "This registry defines a representation of BIOS attribute instances", 
 "Id": "BiosAttributeRegistry", 
 "Language": "en", 
 "Name": "BF2 BIOS Attribute Registry", 
 "OwningEntity": "NVIDIA BlueField", 
 "RegistryEntries": { 
   "Attributes": [ 
     { 
       "AttributeName": "UefiPassword", 
       "CurrentValue": "", 
       "DisplayName": "New UEFI Password", 
       "DisplayOrder": 16, 
       "HelpText": "Set the UEFI password.", 
       "Hidden": false, 
       "Immutable": false, 
       "MaxLength": 50, 
       "MenuPath": "./SystemConfiguration/UefiPassword", 
       "MinLength": 0, 
       "ReadOnly": false, 
       "ResetRequired": false, 
       "Type": "String", 
       "WriteOnly": false 
     } 
   ], 
   "Dependencies": [], 
   "Menus": [ 
      { 
       "DisplayName": "Set the UEFI Password.", 
       "DisplayOrder": 18, 
       "Hidden": false, 
       "MenuName": "UefiPassword", 
       "MenuPath": "./SystemConfiguration/UefiPassword", 
       "ReadOnly": false 
     } 
   ] 
 }, 
 "RegistryVersion": "1.0.0", 
 "SupportedSystems": [ 
   { 
     "FirmwareVersion": "BlueField:4.2.0-33-gbe969d4", 
     "ProductName": "NVIDIA BF2", 
     "SystemId": "BF2-DPU" 
   } 
 ] 
}

Get BIOS Attributes Current Value

Copy
Copied!
            

            
curl -k -H "X-Auth-Token: <token>" -H Content-Type: application/octet-stream -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Bios/

Output example:

Note

The current value of UefiPassword is an empty string.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
{ 
 "@Redfish.Settings": { 
   "@odata.type": "#Settings.v1_3_5.Settings", 
   "SettingsObject": { 
     "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Bios/Settings" 
   } 
 }, 
 "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Bios", 
 "@odata.type": "#Bios.v1_2_0.Bios", 
 "Actions": { 
   "#Bios.ChangePassword": { 
     "target": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Bios/Actions/Bios.ChangePassword" 
   }, 
   "#Bios.ResetBios": { 
     "target": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Bios/Actions/Bios.ResetBios" 
   } 
 }, 
 "Attributes": { 
   "UefiPassword": "" 
 }, 
 "Description": "BIOS Configuration Service", 
 "Id": "BIOS", 
 "Name": "BIOS Configuration", 
 "ResetBiosToDefaultsPending": false 
}

Request to Change BIOS Attributes Value

Copy
Copied!
            

            
curl -k -H "X-Auth-Token: <token>" -X PATCH https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Bios/Settings -d '{Attributes:{UefiPassword : NewPassword123}}'

This command example requests changing the UefiPassword attribute to NewPassword123. At the next boot cycle of the DPU, the UEFI changes the requested attribute if the requested value is valid.

Get BIOS Attribute Pending Values

Copy
Copied!
            

            
curl -k -H "X-Auth-Token: <token>" -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Bios/Settings

Pending values are a list of values that that user has requested to change. The list of pending values is purged once the UEFI changes the pending attributes.

Output example:

Note

UefiPassword appears in the pending attributes list.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
{ 
 "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Bios/Settings", 
 "@odata.type": "#Bios.v1_2_0.Bios", 
 "Attributes": { 
   "UefiPassword": "NewPassword123" 
 }, 
 "Description": "BIOS Settings", 
 "Id": "BIOS_Settings", 
 "Name": "BIOS Configuration" 
}

Note

The active BIOS attribute list is updated only after the UEFI approves the changes during the next reboot cycle.

BIOS Configuration Examples

Changing UEFI Password

Copy
Copied!
            

            
curl -k -u root:<password> -X PATCH -H "Content-Type: application/json" https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Bios/Settings -d '{"Attributes":{"CurrentUefiPassword":"CurrentPassword", "UefiPassword":"NewPassword321"}}'


© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Nov 13, 2023
content here