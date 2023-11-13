BIOS Configuration

Copy Copied! curl -k -H "X-Auth-Token: <token>" -X PATCH https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Bios/Settings -d '{Attributes:{UefiPassword : NewPassword123}}'

This command example requests changing the UefiPassword attribute to NewPassword123 . At the next boot cycle of the DPU, the UEFI changes the requested attribute if the requested value is valid.