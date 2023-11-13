NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v23.09
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v23.09  BIOS Secure Boot Configuration

On This Page

BIOS Secure Boot Configuration

The NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU's BMC supports the DMTF Secure Boot schema which enables managing the state of the UEFI Secure Boot through the Redfish interface. This allows clients to set whether UEFI should authenticate the OS image during the boot process.

Reading Secure Boot Status

Copy
Copied!
            

            
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot
{
  "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot",
  "@odata.type": "#SecureBoot.v1_1_0.SecureBoot",
  "Description": "The UEFI Secure Boot associated with this system.",
  "Id": "SecureBoot",
  "Name": "UEFI Secure Boot",
  "SecureBootCurrentBoot": "Disabled",
  "SecureBootDatabases": {
    "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases"
  },
  "SecureBootEnable": false,
  "SecureBootMode": "SetupMode"
}

Setting Secure Boot State

The following example illustrates how to deactivate UEFI Secure Boot through the Redfish interface:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X PATCH -H "Content-Type: application/json" https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot -d '{"SecureBootEnable":false}'

Secure Boot Database Support

The following operations may be performed using Redfish commands. For each operation, a corresponding task is generated within the BMC's Redfish Task Service. During the subsequent DPU reboot, the UEFI checks for any pending secure boot tasks and executes them in the order of their ascending task ID numbers. After completion, the UEFI then updates the task state to reflect the relevant status.

  • To read UEFI Secure boot databases:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases
{
  "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases",
  "@odata.type": "#SecureBootDatabaseCollection.SecureBootDatabaseCollection",
  "Members": [
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases/KEK"
    },
    ..
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases/PK"
    },
..
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases/db"
    },
..
..
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases/dbx"
    },
..
  ],
  "Members@odata.count": 10,
  "Name": "UEFI SecureBoot Database Collection"
}

  • To add a certificate to the UEFI db:

    Warning

    The following certificate is an example only and can not be used as is. db certificate must be signed by the public key certificate.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X POST https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases/db/Certificates -d \
 '{"CertificateString": "-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----\nMIIDbTCCAlWgAwIBAgIUO2MdJt2cTCGr0eO4PiBV5Uk0b/IwDQYJKoZIhvcNAQEL\nBQAwVjELMAkGA1UEBhMCVVMxCzAJBgNVBAgTAk5DMRAwDgYDVQQHEwdSYWxlaWdo\nMQ8wDQYDVQQKEwZMZW5vdm8xFzAVBgNVBAMTDkxlbm92byBVRUZJIERCMB4XDTE3\nMDMxNTIxMTYzNFoXDTQxMDMxNTIxMTYzNFowVjELMAkGA1UEBhMCVVMxCzAJBgNV\nBAgTAk5DMRAwDgYDVQQHEwdSYWxlaWdoMQ8wDQYDVQQKEwZMZW5vdm8xFzAVBgNV\nBAMTDkxlbm92byBVRUZJIERCMIIBIjANBgkqhkiG9w0BAQEFAAOCAQ8AMIIBCgKC\nAQEA1ezmdoBlk5yDVuXw8F774CvllhMz9bT0/TpH3kmRpPAizSRDzbHLUuBMC6SE\nW4zjdLxTqOlwZt6UUcWxlyzKcoDPe43cE6YH1kM/rscvm3AaVL+4GcyGgS9DL6qe\nQFHWER25xCTokMsCdKB42Ty7hWW5FBPepgAS+GDfqQfb/4hoonIlen5X+dqVIsE/\nRM1DIVBUiIbJdgERYeoGjY/Rh4A1VWl6ErzyzokYnf63JjSFR2kVV0apbr4ISOTM\n7qBd1RNHwQrCAryRADX1XGvRZURzwQdEXfOqZOkVjNKr1fD761qvPE8TQWWJ9Q8r\nmciMocIXqoqWKPAkgbMwKmcsFQIDAQABozMwMTAPBgNVHRMBAf8EBTADAQH/MA4G\nA1UdDwEB/wQEAwICBDAOBgNVHQ8Baf8EBAMCB4AwDQYJKoZIhvcNAQELBQADggEB\nAJ2U0UjB+sxF/HE5sY56vJbdFITl8o0Yf7XJImL0VtgpYjfeqiE768G2uTUbzCKy\nhDOps3+4w4p8FUSO6StzCz6UuUyxlUjQzpkxZ97Ouq1sGhjy7dZybTEByJD6LpI7\nl1EpJSfBiwxTdm7svJoABKs8Hs7e9f3XX5PK76SxllMbDaxAm7UvCppYBBR1SeyC\ngWt3rGRiO3W6pfd07ioCD03kgGzYNOZeU2S+maE1Xt4kUoYs3HxyrhJGfN26gM8h\n4w5LfCKrlxi+3KMf+vXxEBfGYBvjwcA7KCW92GnUQGVjZbEGs6EaTBx7i9gA2+te\noWS/500qiwNRp2xqdBxg1d0=\n-----END CERTIFICATE-----","CertificateType": "PEM","UefiSignatureOwner": "5491316d-9694-4639-b72d-b8630ffa7dab"}'
{
  "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/0",
  "@odata.type": "#Task.v1_4_3.Task",
  “Id”: “0”,
  "TaskState": "Pending",
  "TaskStatus": "OK"
}

  • To add a signature to the UEFI db:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X POST https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases/db/Signatures -d \
'{"SignatureString": "80B4D96931BF0D02FD91A61E19D14F1DA452E66DB2408CA8604D411F92659F0A","SignatureTypeRegistry": "UEFI","SignatureType": "EFI_CERT_SHA256_GUID","UefiSignatureOwner": "28d5e212-165b-4ca0-909b-c86b9cee0112"}'
{
  "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/1",
  "@odata.type": "#Task.v1_4_3.Task",
  "Id": "1",
  "TaskState": "Pending",
  "TaskStatus": "OK"
}

  • To delete UEFI db certificate #1:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X DELETE https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases/db/Certificates/1
{
  "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/2",
  "@odata.type": "#Task.v1_4_3.Task",
  "Id": "2",
  "TaskState": "Pending",
  "TaskStatus": "OK"
}

  • To delete all UEFI db keys:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X POST https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases/db/Actions/SecureBootDatabase.ResetKeys -d '{"ResetKeysType": "DeleteAllKeys"}'
{
  "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/3",
  "@odata.type": "#Task.v1_4_3.Task",
  "Id": "3",
  "TaskState": "Pending",
  "TaskStatus": "OK"
}

Secure Boot Flow Example

The following is an example flow for resetting all db certificates using Redfish commands:

  1. To reset all db keys:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    root:~# curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X POST https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases/db/Actions/SecureBootDatabase.ResetKeys -d '{"ResetKeysType": "DeleteAllKeys"}'
{
  "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/12",
  "@odata.type": "#Task.v1_4_3.Task",
  "Id": "12",
  "TaskState": "Pending",
  "TaskStatus": "OK"
}

    Tip

    Record the returned task ID, in this example the task ID is 12.

  2. To read the status of task 12:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    root:~# curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/12
{
  "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/12",
  "@odata.type": "#Task.v1_4_3.Task",
  "Id": "12",
  "Messages": [],
  "Name": "Task 12",
  "Payload": {
    "HttpHeaders": [
      "Host: <IP>",
      "User-Agent: curl/7.81.0",
      "Accept: */*",
      "Content-Length: 34"
    ],
    "HttpOperation": "POST",
    "JsonBody": "{\n  \"ResetKeysType\": \"DeleteAllKeys\"\n}",
    "TargetUri": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases/db/Actions/SecureBootDatabase.ResetKeys"
  },
  "PercentComplete": 0,
  "StartTime": "2023-09-05T16:47:05+00:00",
  "TaskMonitor": "/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/12/Monitor",
  "TaskState": "Pending",
  "TaskStatus": "OK"
}

    You can see that TaskStatus is OK and the TaskState is Pending. This indicates that the operation has successfully enqueued in the task service and is pending the next DPU boot.

  3. Issue the following graceful reset command to the DPU:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    root:~# curl -k -u root:"<password>" -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Actions/ComputerSystem.Reset -d '{"ResetType" : "GracefulRestart"}'
{
  "@Message.ExtendedInfo": [
    {
      "@odata.type": "#Message.v1_1_1.Message",
      "Message": "The request completed successfully.",
      "MessageArgs": [],
      "MessageId": "Base.1.15.0.Success",
      "MessageSeverity": "OK",
      "Resolution": "None"
    }
  ]
}

    UEFI reads the pending secure boot tasks and executes them.

  4. Following DPU reset, the UEFI updates the status of the operation on the TaskState and TaskStatus fields. Poll the task and check the values of TaskState and TaskStatus.

    Success

    "TaskState": "Completed","TaskStatus": "OK"

    Failure

    "TaskState": "Exception","TaskStatus": "OK"
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Nov 13, 2023
content here