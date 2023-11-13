NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v23.09
BMC and BlueField Logs

The BMC and NVIDIA® BlueField® logs can be collected using Redfish commands for BMC and openbmctool for BlueField system dump.

Two types of dump are supported:

  • BMC dump, which is a collection of logs from BMC

  • System dump, which is a collection of logs from BlueField. To create a system dump, users must provide the BlueField credentials and IP address of the tmfifo_net0 network interface.

BMC Dump Operations

The following table lists BMC dump operations:

Operation

Command

Description

Create BMC dump task
Copy
Copied!
            

            
sudo curl -k -u root:'<password>' -d '{"DiagnosticDataType": "Manager"}' -X POST https://<ip_address>/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/LogServices/Dump/Actions/LogService.CollectDiagnosticData

Where:

  • <ip-address> – BMC IP address

  • <password> – BMC password

Creates a BMC dump task and gets the task ID

Note

This is important for the next stages.

Get dump task state
Copy
Copied!
            

            
sudo curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<ip_address>/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/<task_id>

Where:

  • <ip-address> – BMC IP address

  • <password> – BMC password

  • <task_id> – task ID received from the first command

Gets dump task state. When TaskState is Completed, then the dump is ready for download.

Download BMC dump
Copy
Copied!
            

            
sudo curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<ip_address>/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/LogServices/Dump/Entries/<task_id>/attachment --output </path/to/tar/log_dump.tar.xz>

Where:

  • <ip-address> – BMC IP address

  • <password> – BMC password

  • <task_id> – task ID received from the first command

  • </path/to/tar/log_dump.tar.xz> – path to download the log dump log_dump.tar.xz

Download BMC dump after TaskState is Completed. Dump is saved in the path given to

--output.

System Dump Operations

The following table lists system dump operations:

Operation

Command

Description

Create system dump
Copy
Copied!
            

            
python3 openbmctool.py -H <ip_address> -U <username> -P <password> dump -t SystemDump create -a '{"bf_ip":"<bf2_tmfifo_ip_address>","bf_username":"<bf2_username>","bf_password":"<bf2_password>"}'

Where:

  • -H – Host IP

  • -U – Username

  • -P – Password

  • -t – DumpType

  • create – command to create system dump

  • -a – additional arguments for BlueField. A (key,value) pair list of arguments for BlueField tmfifo IP address and credentials.

Creates a system dump and stores the tar on the BMC

List system dumps
Copy
Copied!
            

            
python3 openbmctool.py -H <ip_address> -U <username> -P <password> dump -t SystemDump list

Where:

  • dump list – command to list created dumps

Lists all system dumps existing on BMC

Download system dump
Copy
Copied!
            

            
python3 openbmctool.py -H <ip_address> -U <username> -P <password> dump -t SystemDump retrieve -n 1

Where:

  • dump retrieve – command to download a dump

  • -n 1 – dump ID

Downloads the user-specified system dump

Delete system dump
Copy
Copied!
            

            
python3 openbmctool.py -H <ip_address> -U <username> -P <password> dump -t SystemDump delete -n 2

Where:

  • dump delete – command to delete a dump

  • -n 2 – dump ID

Deletes the user-specified system dump on BMC

The downloaded dump tar must be extracted to get the logs for BMC or BlueField.

Upon creating a dump, please allow the system ~5 mins to prepare the dump. The created dump will appear on the dump list when the system finishes dump creation. The created dump can be downloaded from the BMC using the retrieve command.
