Bug Fixes in This Version

3560559

Description: If the DPU OS's OOB interface is disabled, it may lead to an issue that results in the DPU BMC losing network connectivity. This problem arises when the UEFI enables the OOB port (e.g., PXE, Redfish), but the OS does not load the necessary services and OOB kernel driver. In this scenario, the physical link remains active despite the OS driver not functioning, causing the hardware queue to become filled. Consequently, flow control pause packets are sent to the onboard 3-port switch, which may eventually lead to the DPU BMC losing its network connectivity.