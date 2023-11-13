Changes and New Features

The NCSIoMCTPoSMBus interface has been activated to facilitate communication between the DPU BMC and the NIC subsystem. This activation has introduced several enhanced functionalities to the NIC subsystem's firmware, including:

Configuring and retrieving the DPU's operational mode

Configuring and retrieving the status of the RShim

Retrieving the strap values of the NIC subsystem on the DPU

Obtaining information about the OS state