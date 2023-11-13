NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v23.09
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v23.09  Changes and New Features

Changes and New Features

Note

For an archive of changes and features from previous releases, please refer to "Change Log History".

Changes and New Features in v23.09

  • The NCSIoMCTPoSMBus interface has been activated to facilitate communication between the DPU BMC and the NIC subsystem. This activation has introduced several enhanced functionalities to the NIC subsystem's firmware, including:

    • Configuring and retrieving the DPU's operational mode

    • Configuring and retrieving the status of the RShim

    • Retrieving the strap values of the NIC subsystem on the DPU

    • Obtaining information about the OS state

  • Added the ability to control BIOS secure boot configuration through the Redfish interface
© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Nov 13, 2023
content here