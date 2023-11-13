Changes and New Features
Note
For an archive of changes and features from previous releases, please refer to "Change Log History".
The NCSIoMCTPoSMBus interface has been activated to facilitate communication between the DPU BMC and the NIC subsystem. This activation has introduced several enhanced functionalities to the NIC subsystem's firmware, including:
Configuring and retrieving the DPU's operational mode
Configuring and retrieving the status of the RShim
Retrieving the strap values of the NIC subsystem on the DPU
Obtaining information about the OS state
Added the ability to control BIOS secure boot configuration through the Redfish interface