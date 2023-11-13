NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v23.09
DPU Chassis Support

The Redfish chassis schema provides a structured and standardized way to represent essential information about the physical infrastructure of computing systems (the DPU), offering valuable insights for system administrators, data center operators, and management software developers.

The NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU chassis encompasses all system components, which include the Bluefield_BMC, Bluefield_ERoT, and Card1 (which represents the Bluefield).

curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Chassis
{
  "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis",
  "@odata.type": "#ChassisCollection.ChassisCollection",
  "Members": [
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Bluefield_BMC"
    },
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Bluefield_ERoT"
    },
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1"
    }
  ],
  "Members@odata.count": 3,
  "Name": "Chassis Collection"
}

Chassis Card1

curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1
{
  "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1",
  "@odata.type": "#Chassis.v1_21_0.Chassis",
  "Actions": {
    "#Chassis.Reset": {
      "@Redfish.ActionInfo": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/ResetActionInfo",
      "target": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Actions/Chassis.Reset"
    }
  },
..
  "ChassisType": "Card",
  "EnvironmentMetrics": {
    "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/EnvironmentMetrics"
  },
  "Id": "Card1",
  "Links": {
    "ComputerSystems": [
      {
        "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield"
      }
    ],
    "Contains": [
      {
        "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Bluefield_ERoT"
      },
      {
        "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Bluefield_BMC"
      }
    ],
    "ManagedBy": [
      {
        "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC"
      }
    ]
  },
  "Manufacturer": "Nvidia",
  "Model": "Bluefield 3 SmartNIC Main Card",
  "Name": "Card1",
  "NetworkAdapters": {
    "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/NetworkAdapters"
  },
  "PCIeDevices": {
    "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/PCIeDevices"
  },
  "PCIeSlots": {
    "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/PCIeSlots"
  },
  "PartNumber": "900-9D3B4-00EN-EAB   ",
  "Power": {
    "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Power"
  },
  "PowerState": "On",
  "PowerSubsystem": {
    "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/PowerSubsystem"
  },
  "SKU": "",
  "Sensors": {
    "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors"
  },
  "SerialNumber": "MT2245X00175            ",
  "Status": {
    "Conditions": [],
    "Health": "OK",
    "HealthRollup": "OK",
    "State": "Enabled"
  },
  "Thermal": {
    "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Thermal"
  },
  "ThermalSubsystem": {
    "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/ThermalSubsystem"
  },
  "TrustedComponents": {
    "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/TrustedComponents"
  },
  "UUID": ""
}

Chassis Card1 NetworkAdapters

The NetworkAdapters schema specifically aims to standardize NIC management and representation. This schema includes a collection of NvidiaNetworkAdapter where each element holds the following fields:

  • Ports

    The following is an example of the network port associated with eth0. Note that the naming conventions may differ depending on your device configuration.

    curl -k -u root:'PASSWORD' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<IP>/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/NetworkAdapters/NvidiaNetworkAdapter/Ports/eth0
{
  "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/NetworkAdapters/NvidiaNetworkAdapter/Ports/eth0",
  "@odata.type": "#Port.v1_6_0.Port",
  "CurrentSpeedGbps": 200,
  "Id": "eth0",
  "LinkNetworkTechnology": "Ethernet",
  "LinkStatus": "LinkUp",
  "Name": "Port"
}

  • NetworkDeviceFunctions

    The following is an example of the network device function for eth0f0 (i.e., eth0 function 0). Note that the naming conventions may differ depending on your device configuration.

    curl -k -u root:'PASSWORD' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<IP>/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/NetworkAdapters/NvidiaNetworkAdapter/NetworkDeviceFunctions/eth0f0
{
  "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/NetworkAdapters/NvidiaNetworkAdapter/NetworkDeviceFunctions/eth0f0",
  "@odata.type": "#NetworkDeviceFunction.v1_9_0.NetworkDeviceFunction",
  "Ethernet": {
    "MACAddress": "02:8e:00:2d:4f:f8",
    "MTUSize": 1500
  },
  "Id": "eth0f0",
  "Links": {
    "OffloadSystem": {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield"
    },
    "PhysicalPortAssignment": {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/NetworkAdapters/NvidiaNetworkAdapter/Ports/eth0"
    }
  },
  "Name": "NetworkDeviceFunction",
  "NetDevFuncCapabilities": [
    "Ethernet"
  ],
  "NetDevFuncType": "Ethernet"
}

