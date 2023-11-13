On This Page
NIC Subsystem Management
Since the standard IPMItool commands do not cover all functionality, a set of custom NVIDIA IPMItool raw commands is available to enable configuring the NIC subsystem on the DPU directly.
IPMItool raw commands follow the following format:
ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip_addr> -U <username> -P <password> raw <netfunc> <cmd> <data>
Where:
netfunc – network function which identifies the functional message class, and clusters IPMI commands into sets
cmd – one byte command within a network function
data – optional element which provides additional parameters for a request or response message
The following table lists the supported IPMItool raw commands:
|
netfunc
|
cmd
|
data
|
Description
|
0x32
|
0x9A
|
N/A
|
Get external host privileges.
Prints current state for all fields:
Each state is represented by binary byte in order.
|
0x32
|
0x9B
|
Byte0 Byte1
|
Set external host privilege.
Byte0 selects privilege according to the following table:
Byte1 is the value being set.
Supported values:
Note
|
0x32
|
0x9C
|
N/A
|
Get SmartNIC mode. Prints current configuration: INTERNAL_CPU_OFFLOAD_ENGINE.
|
0x32
|
0x9D
|
Byte0
|
Set SmartNIC mode (INTERNAL_CPU_OFFLOAD_ENGINE) to Byte0.
Supported values:
|
0x32
|
0x9E
|
N/A
|
Get host access. Prints current HOST_PRIV_RSHIM.
|
0x32
|
0x9F
|
Byte0
|
Set host access. Sets HOST_PRIV_RSHIM to Byte0.
Supported values:
|
0x32
|
0xA2
|
N/A
|
Query strap options. Prints current state for all fields:
Each state is represented by binary byte in order.
Supported values:
|
0x32
|
0xA3
|
N/A
|
Get SmartNIC OS State.
|
netfunc
|
cmd
|
data
|
Description
|
0x32
|
0x9D
|
0x1
|
Change to DPU mode
|
0x32
|
0x9D
|
0x0
|
Change to NIC mode
|
netfunc
|
cmd
|
data
|
Description
|
0x32
|
0x9F
|
0x1
|
Enable RShim from host
|
0x32
|
0x9F
|
0x0
|
Disable RShim from host