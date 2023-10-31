NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v23.09
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v23.09  Reset Control

On This Page

Reset Control

Reset Control Using IPMI

BMC supports reset control of NVIDIA® BlueField® through the GPIOs connected to the BMC.

Issue the following command from the BMC to get the power status of the DPU:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
ipmitool chassis power status

To perform a reset of the DPU, use the following commands:

Description

Command

Hard reset of BlueField DPU (Arm cores and NIC)
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ipmitool chassis power cycle

Hard reset of BlueField Arm cores
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ipmitool chassis power reset
Warning

Hard reset of the BlueField DPU is allowed only when the host asserts:

  • PERST signal on BlueField-2

  • All_STANDBY signal on BlueField-3

OEM command 0xA1 is defined for additional non-standard reset controls of BlueField from BMC under the OEM NetFn group 0x30.

NVIDIA OEM command to reset BlueField DPU:

RequestResponseReset Option
  • 0x32 – NetFun
  • 0xA1 – command
  • 0x00 – Req_data1 (reset option)

Completion code:

  • 0x00 – success
  • <ipmi-error-code> – failure

  • 0x02 – soft reset of BlueField Arm cores

    Note

    Soft reset of BlueField Arm cores is not graceful reboot.

    Note

    This reset command is only available when the DPU OS is up.

  • 0x03 – reset on-board 3-port switch

Reset Control Using Redfish

Issue the following command from the BMC to get the power status of the DPU:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
sudo curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/
{
  …  
  "PowerRestorePolicy": "AlwaysOn",
  "PowerState": "On",
 …
}

To perform a reset of the DPU, see the following subsections.

Hard Reset of BlueField DPU (Arm Cores and NIC Subsystem)

Copy
Copied!
            

            
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Actions/ComputerSystem.Reset -d '{"ResetType" : "PowerCycle"}'
{
  "@Message.ExtendedInfo": [
    {
      "@odata.type": "#Message.v1_1_1.Message",
      "Message": "The request completed successfully.",
      "MessageArgs": [],
      "MessageId": "Base.1.15.0.Success",
      "MessageSeverity": "OK",
      "Resolution": "None"
    }
  ]
}


Hard Reset of BlueField Arm Cores

Copy
Copied!
            

            
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST https:/<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/Actions/Manager.Reset -d '{"ResetType" : "ForceRestart"}'
{
  "@Message.ExtendedInfo": [
    {
      "@odata.type": "#Message.v1_1_1.Message",
      "Message": "The request completed successfully.",
      "MessageArgs": [],
      "MessageId": "Base.1.15.0.Success",
      "MessageSeverity": "OK",
      "Resolution": "None"
    }
  ]
}


© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Oct 31, 2023
content here