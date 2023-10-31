On This Page
Reset Control
BMC supports reset control of NVIDIA® BlueField® through the GPIOs connected to the BMC.
Issue the following command from the BMC to get the power status of the DPU:
ipmitool chassis power status
To perform a reset of the DPU, use the following commands:
|
Description
|
Command
|
Hard reset of BlueField DPU (Arm cores and NIC)
|
|
Hard reset of BlueField Arm cores
|
Hard reset of the BlueField DPU is allowed only when the host asserts:
PERST signal on BlueField-2
All_STANDBY signal on BlueField-3
OEM command 0xA1 is defined for additional non-standard reset controls of BlueField from BMC under the OEM NetFn group 0x30.
NVIDIA OEM command to reset BlueField DPU:
|Request
|Response
|Reset Option
Completion code:
sudo curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/
{
…
"PowerRestorePolicy": "AlwaysOn",
"PowerState": "On",
…
}
To perform a reset of the DPU, see the following subsections.
Hard Reset of BlueField DPU (Arm Cores and NIC Subsystem)
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Actions/ComputerSystem.Reset -d '{"ResetType" : "PowerCycle"}'
{
"@Message.ExtendedInfo": [
{
"@odata.type": "#Message.v1_1_1.Message",
"Message": "The request completed successfully.",
"MessageArgs": [],
"MessageId": "Base.1.15.0.Success",
"MessageSeverity": "OK",
"Resolution": "None"
}
]
}
Hard Reset of BlueField Arm Cores
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST https:/<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/Actions/Manager.Reset -d '{"ResetType" : "ForceRestart"}'
{
"@Message.ExtendedInfo": [
{
"@odata.type": "#Message.v1_1_1.Message",
"Message": "The request completed successfully.",
"MessageArgs": [],
"MessageId": "Base.1.15.0.Success",
"MessageSeverity": "OK",
"Resolution": "None"
}
]
}