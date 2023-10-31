BMC supports reset control of NVIDIA® BlueField® through the GPIOs connected to the BMC.

Issue the following command from the BMC to get the power status of the DPU:

Copy Copied! ipmitool chassis power status

To perform a reset of the DPU, use the following commands:

Description Command Hard reset of BlueField DPU (Arm cores and NIC) Copy Copied! ipmitool chassis power cycle Hard reset of BlueField Arm cores Copy Copied! ipmitool chassis power reset

Warning Hard reset of the BlueField DPU is allowed only when the host asserts: PERST signal on BlueField-2

All_STANDBY signal on BlueField-3

OEM command 0xA1 is defined for additional non-standard reset controls of BlueField from BMC under the OEM NetFn group 0x30.

NVIDIA OEM command to reset BlueField DPU: