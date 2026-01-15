BMC FRUs
During the initialization process, the BMC scans all supported interfaces to locate available FRU devices. Each FRU device identified by the BMC is parsed and subsequently added to the BMC's list of FRU devices.
Currently, the BMC is expected to detect the system FRU located at ID 0, as well as the BMC FRU.
The BMC FRU is available in several different revisions, each specific to the board based on its manufacturing date and type. These revisions are mainly identified by the unique product name given to each board.
FRU Field
Rev-1
Rev-2
Rev-3
FRU device description
Nvidia-BMCMezz (ID 169)
BlueField-3 DPU (ID 243)
BlueField SuperNIC (ID TBD)
Board manufacturing date
<Board-mfg-date>
<Board-mfg-date>
<Board-mfg-date>
Board manufacturer
Nvidia
Nvidia
Nvidia
Board product
Nvidia-BMCMezz
BlueField-3 DPU
BlueField SuperNIC
Board serial
<Board-serial>
<Board-serial>
<Board-serial>
Board part number
<Board-part-number>
<Board-part-number>
<Board-part-number>
To retrieve FRU info, run:
ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN fru print
Example output:
FRU Device Description : Nvidia-BMCMezz (ID 169)
Board Mfg Date : Wed Nov 8 01:41:00 2023 UTC
Board Mfg : Nvidia
Board Product : Nvidia-BMCMezz
Board Serial : MT2345300006
Board Part Number : 900-9D3B6-00CV-AAA
Board Area Checksum : OK
To print a specific FRU:
ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN fru print <fru_id>
FRU ID of the BMC FRU EEPROM is optional and can be found using the
fru print command.