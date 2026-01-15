NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v24.10-LTSU4 (2024 LTS U4)
BMC FRUs

During the initialization process, the BMC scans all supported interfaces to locate available FRU devices. Each FRU device identified by the BMC is parsed and subsequently added to the BMC's list of FRU devices.

Info

Currently, the BMC is expected to detect the system FRU located at ID 0, as well as the BMC FRU.

The BMC FRU is available in several different revisions, each specific to the board based on its manufacturing date and type. These revisions are mainly identified by the unique product name given to each board.

FRU Field

Rev-1

Rev-2

Rev-3

FRU device description

Nvidia-BMCMezz (ID 169)

BlueField-3 DPU (ID 243)

BlueField SuperNIC (ID TBD)

Board manufacturing date

<Board-mfg-date>

<Board-mfg-date>

<Board-mfg-date>

Board manufacturer

Nvidia

Nvidia

Nvidia

Board product

Nvidia-BMCMezz

BlueField-3 DPU

BlueField SuperNIC

Board serial

<Board-serial>

<Board-serial>

<Board-serial>

Board part number

<Board-part-number>

<Board-part-number>

<Board-part-number>

BMC FRU Reading IPMI Commands

To retrieve FRU info, run:

ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN fru print

Example output:

FRU Device Description : Nvidia-BMCMezz (ID 169)
 Board Mfg Date        : Wed Nov  8 01:41:00 2023 UTC
 Board Mfg             : Nvidia
 Board Product         : Nvidia-BMCMezz
 Board Serial          : MT2345300006           
 Board Part Number     : 900-9D3B6-00CV-AAA  
 Board Area Checksum   : OK

To print a specific FRU:

ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN fru print <fru_id>

FRU ID of the BMC FRU EEPROM is optional and can be found using the fru print command.
