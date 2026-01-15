NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v24.10-LTSU4 (2024 LTS U4)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v24.10-LTSU4 (2024 LTS U4)  Boot Configuration

On This Page

Boot Configuration

BMC supports boot option selection commands using the Redfish or IPMI interfaces. UEFI on NVIDIA® BlueField® can query for the boot options through an IPMI/Redfish command. The BMC IPMI command supports changing the boot device selector flag only through the following options: PXE boot, or the default boot device as selected in the boot menu on BlueField. In contrast, the Redfish interface supports all available boot options.

Boot Config Using Redfish

Retrieving Active Boot Configuration Values

  • To retrieve the active boot configuration, run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield

    Info

    The relevant configurations are under Boot.

  • To retrieve all boot options (active and pending), run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/

  • To retrieve detailed information on a specific boot option, run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/<boot-option>

Retrieving Information on Pending Boot Configurations

  • To retrieve the pending boot settings, run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Settings

  • The following command retrieves only BootOptions configurations with a pending value different than the active one.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Settings/BootOptions

  • To retrieve the details of a specific pending boot option, run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Settings/BootOptions/<boot-id>

Applying Pending Boot Configurations

Note

Power reset of BlueField is necessary for these changes to take effect.

  • To alter the boot configuration, it is required to apply patches to the setting attribute. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X PATCH https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Settings -d '{"Boot":{ ... }}'

    • To set the pending boot order, run the following command. The list must contain all boot options, including those that are disabled.

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X PATCH https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Settings/ -d  '{"Boot":{ "BootOrder": ["Boot0002",...,"BootXXX"] }}'

  • To alter the bootOption value, run the following command.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X PATCH https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Settings/BootOptions/<Boot id> -d '{"BootOptionEnabled": false}'

    Info

    Currently, only BootOptionEnable is supported.

Changing BootOrder Configuration

To set boot order using a boot order schema, follow the procedure described below.

  1. Retrieve the current boot order using a GET on the ComputerSystem schema over the 1GbE OOB connection to the BlueField BMC. Look for the BootOrder attribute under the Boot.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    curl -k -X GET -u root:<password> https://<BF-BMC-IP>/redfish/v1/Systems/<SystemID>/ | python3 -m json.tool
{
 ....
 "Boot": {
	....
"BootOrder": [
            	"Boot0017",
            	"Boot0001",
            	"Boot0002",
            	"Boot0003",
           		"Boot0004",
            	"Boot0005",
            	"Boot0006",
            	"Boot0007",
 	],
	....
     }
....
}

  2. To get the details of a particular entity in the BootOrder array, perform a GET to the respective BootOption URL over the 1GbE OOB connection to the BlueField BMC. For example, to get details of Boot0006, run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    curl -k -X GET -u root:<password> https://<BF-BMC-IP>/redfish/v1/Systems/<SystemID>/BootOptions/Boot0006 | python3 -m json.tool
 
{
    "@odata.type": "#BootOption.v1_0_3.BootOption",
    "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/SystemId/BootOptions/Boot0006",
    "Id": "Boot0006",
    "BootOptionEnabled": true,
    "BootOptionReference": "Boot0006",
    "DisplayName": "UEFI HTTPv6 (MAC:B8CEF6B8A006)",
    "UefiDevicePath":   "PciRoot(0x0)/Pci(0x0,0x0)/Pci(0x0,0x0)/Pci(0x0,0x0)/Pci(0x0,0x0)/MAC(B8CEF6B8A006,0x1)/IPv6(0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000,0x0,Static,0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000,0x40,0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000)/Uri()"
}

  3. To change the boot order, the entire BootOrder array must be PATCHed to the pending settings URI. For this example of the BootOrder array, and if you intend to have Boot0006 at the beginning of the array, use the following PATCH operation:

    Note

    Updating the BootOrder array results in a permanent boot order change (persistent across reboots).

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    curl -k -u root:<password> -X PATCH -d '{ "Boot": { "BootOrder": [ "Boot0006", "Boot0017", "Boot0001", "Boot0002", "Boot0003", "Boot0004", "Boot0005", "Boot0007", ] }}' https://<BF-BMC-IP>/redfish/v1/Systems/<SystemID>/Settings | python3 -m json.tool

  4. After a successful PATCH, reboot BlueField and check if the settings have been applied using a GET on the ComputerSystem schema.

  5. If the BootOrder array is updated as intended, then the settings have been applied and the BlueField device should boot as per the order in preceding cycles.

Example of Changing BootOrder Configuration

  • Get the supported boot options.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    curl -k -u root:<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions 
{ 
  "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions", 
  "@odata.type": "#BootOptionCollection.BootOptionCollection", 
  "Members": [ 
    { 
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0000" 
    }, 
    { 
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot000A" 
    }, 
    { 
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot000B" 
    }, 
    { 
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot000C" 
    }, 
    { 
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot000D" 
    }, 
    { 
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot000E" 
    }, 
    { 
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot000F" 
    }, 
    { 
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0001" 
    }, 
    { 
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0002" 
    }, 
    { 
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0003" 
    }, 
    { 
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0004" 
    }, 
    { 
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0005" 
    }, 
    { 
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0006" 
    }, 
    { 
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0007" 
    }, 
    { 
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0008" 
    }, 
    { 
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0009" 
    }, 
    { 
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0010" 
    }, 
    { 
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0011" 
    }, 
    { 
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0012" 
    }, 
    { 
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0013" 
    }, 
    { 
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0014" 
    }, 
    { 
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0015" 
    }, 
    { 
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0016" 
    }, 
    { 
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0017" 
    }, 
    { 
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0040" 
    } 
  ], 
  "Members@odata.count": 25, 
  "Name": "Boot Option Collection" 
}

  • Set the pending boot order settings.

    Info

    In this example, 25 boot options are present. Therefore, the command to establish the boot option order must encompass all 25 options in the active BootOrder list according to the desired sequence.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X PATCH https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Settings -d '{"Boot":{ "BootOrder": ["Boot0040", "Boot0017", "Boot0000", "Boot0001", "Boot0002", "Boot0003", "Boot0004", "Boot0005", "Boot0006", "Boot0007", "Boot0008", "Boot0009", "Boot000A", "Boot000B", "Boot000C", "Boot000D", "Boot000E", "Boot000F", "Boot0010", "Boot0011", "Boot0012", "Boot0013", "Boot0014", "Boot0015", "Boot0016"] }}'

Boot Source Override

The Boot Source Override feature provides administrators with remote control over a system's boot sequence, eliminating the need for physical access to configure boot order settings. This capability allows for one-time or persistent boot source overrides, enabling seamless OS deployment, system recovery, and remote diagnostics. Administrators can dynamically set the boot target (for example, PXE) , ensuring flexibility for various operational needs. Boot Source Override is particularly useful for automated provisioning, disaster recovery, firmware updates, and security hardening by enforcing specific boot policies.

Boot Source Override Config Using RedFish

Get Boot Source Override Configuration

To retrieve boot source override configuration, run:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield

Example for Redfish Boot Source Override Get result:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
  "Boot": {
    ...
    "BootSourceOverrideEnabled": "Disabled",
    "BootSourceOverrideMode": "UEFI",
    "BootSourceOverrideTarget": "None",
    ...
   }

The following parameters can be set when configuring the boot source via the Redfish command:

  • BootSourceOverrideEnabled – should be set according to the following values:

    • Disabled – Boot Source Override will be disabled

    • Once – host will use the Boot Source Override settings only during the next host boot

    • Continuous – host will always use the Boot Source Override settings

  • BootSourceOverrideMode – should be set according to the values under redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield > Boot/BootSourceOverrideMode@Redfish.AllowableValues

  • BootSourceOverrideTarget – should be set according to the values under redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield > Boot/BootSourceOverrideTarget@Redfish.AllowableValues

Note

When UefiTarget is selected, make sure that:

  • BootSourceOverrideMode is set to UEFI, and

  • UefiTargetBootSourceOverride is set to one of the UEFI supported BootOptions (e.g., Boot0007).

  • UefiTargetBootSourceOverride – this option will be available in the RF JSON if BootSourceOverrideTarget is set to UefiTarget

  • AutomaticRetryConfig – only Disabled is supported

  • BootNext – this option will be in the RF JSON if BootSourceOverrideTarget is set to UefiBootnext

Set Boot Source Override Configuration

To set the Boot Source Override command, use the following redfish command:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X PATCH https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Settings -d '{ 
 
"Boot":{ 
        "BootSourceOverrideEnabled": "<OverrideEnabled>", 
        "BootSourceOverrideMode": "<Mode>", 
        "BootSourceOverrideTarget": "<Target>"
    } 
}'

Note

Boot Override Setting will be utilized by the BIOS/UEFI on the next boot and will be reflected in the redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield boot schema.

Example for Redfish Boot Source Override command, setting next boot non-persistent to PXE boot:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X PATCH https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Settings -d '{ 
 
"Boot":{ 
        "BootSourceOverrideEnabled": "Once", 
        "BootSourceOverrideMode": "UEFI", 
        "BootSourceOverrideTarget": "Pxe"
    } 
}'

Boot Source Override Config Using IPMI

The ipmitool utility allows configuring the Boo Source Override option, enabling the system to boot from a PXE server or another specified device.

Retrieving Current Boot Override Settings

To view the current boot override configuration, run:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
ipmitool chassis bootparam get 5

This command returns information about:

  • Whether the boot override option is valid

  • Whether it is persistent or applies to the next boot only

  • The configured boot device type

Configuring One-time PXE Boot with Timeout

To configure a one-time PXE boot with a 60-second timeout, use the following command:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
 ipmitool chassis bootparam set bootflag force_pxe options=timeout

Note

If the DPU is not reset within 60 seconds, the boot parameters are invalidated.


Configuring One-time PXE Boot without Timeout

To configure a one-time PXE boot without the 60-second timeout, run:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
 ipmitool chassis bootparam set bootflag force_pxe options=no-timeout

Note

The boot override timer is only applicable for BlueField-3.

Note

It is not recommended to use ipmitool chassis bootparam without explicitly specifying the options parameter, as this may result in anomalous timer behavior.


Resetting Boot Override to Default

To clear the boot override and return to the default boot device, run:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
ipmitool chassis bootparam set bootflag none


Setting Persistent PXE Boot

To configure the system to always boot from PXE (persistent override), run:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
ipmitool chassis bootdev pxe options=persistent

Info

The persistent option prevents the 60-second timeout from being triggered.

Info

If you modify bootdev or bootparam settings without explicitly specifying options=persistent, then the persistent configuration is disabled.


Behavior of Boot Source Override on BlueField

The Boot Source Override configuration set through the BMC remains persistent until one of the following occurs:

  • It is explicitly reset to none

  • The BFB image is updated, which clears the override settings
© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jan 15, 2026
content here