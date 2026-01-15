Boot Configuration

The Boot Source Override feature provides administrators with remote control over a system's boot sequence, eliminating the need for physical access to configure boot order settings. This capability allows for one-time or persistent boot source overrides, enabling seamless OS deployment, system recovery, and remote diagnostics. Administrators can dynamically set the boot target (for example, PXE) , ensuring flexibility for various operational needs. Boot Source Override is particularly useful for automated provisioning, disaster recovery, firmware updates, and security hardening by enforcing specific boot policies.

To retrieve boot source override configuration, run:

Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield

Example for Redfish Boot Source Override Get result:

Copy Copied! "Boot": { ... "BootSourceOverrideEnabled": "Disabled", "BootSourceOverrideMode": "UEFI", "BootSourceOverrideTarget": "None", ... }

The following parameters can be set when configuring the boot source via the Redfish command:

BootSourceOverrideEnabled – should be set according to the following values: Disabled – Boot Source Override will be disabled Once – host will use the Boot Source Override settings only during the next host boot Continuous – host will always use the Boot Source Override settings

BootSourceOverrideMode – should be set according to the values under redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield > Boot/BootSourceOverrideMode@Redfish.AllowableValues

BootSourceOverrideTarget – should be set according to the values under redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield > Boot/BootSourceOverrideTarget@Redfish.AllowableValues

Note When UefiTarget is selected, make sure that: BootSourceOverrideMode is set to UEFI , and

UefiTargetBootSourceOverride is set to one of the UEFI supported BootOptions (e.g., Boot0007).

UefiTargetBootSourceOverride – this option will be available in the RF JSON if BootSourceOverrideTarget is set to UefiTarget

AutomaticRetryConfig – only Disabled is supported

BootNext – this option will be in the RF JSON if BootSourceOverrideTarget is set to UefiBootnext

To set the Boot Source Override command, use the following redfish command:

Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X PATCH https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Settings -d '{ "Boot":{ "BootSourceOverrideEnabled": "<OverrideEnabled>", "BootSourceOverrideMode": "<Mode>", "BootSourceOverrideTarget": "<Target>" } }'

Note Boot Override Setting will be utilized by the BIOS/UEFI on the next boot and will be reflected in the redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield boot schema.

Example for Redfish Boot Source Override command, setting next boot non-persistent to PXE boot:

Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X PATCH https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Settings -d '{ "Boot":{ "BootSourceOverrideEnabled": "Once", "BootSourceOverrideMode": "UEFI", "BootSourceOverrideTarget": "Pxe" } }'

The ipmitool utility allows configuring the Boo Source Override option, enabling the system to boot from a PXE server or another specified device.

To view the current boot override configuration, run:

Copy Copied! ipmitool chassis bootparam get 5

This command returns information about:

Whether the boot override option is valid

Whether it is persistent or applies to the next boot only

The configured boot device type

To configure a one-time PXE boot with a 60-second timeout, use the following command:

Copy Copied! ipmitool chassis bootparam set bootflag force_pxe options=timeout

Note If the DPU is not reset within 60 seconds, the boot parameters are invalidated.





To configure a one-time PXE boot without the 60-second timeout, run:

Copy Copied! ipmitool chassis bootparam set bootflag force_pxe options=no-timeout

Note The boot override timer is only applicable for BlueField-3.

Note It is not recommended to use ipmitool chassis bootparam without explicitly specifying the options parameter, as this may result in anomalous timer behavior.





To clear the boot override and return to the default boot device, run:

Copy Copied! ipmitool chassis bootparam set bootflag none





To configure the system to always boot from PXE (persistent override), run:

Copy Copied! ipmitool chassis bootdev pxe options=persistent

Info The persistent option prevents the 60-second timeout from being triggered.

Info If you modify bootdev or bootparam settings without explicitly specifying options=persistent , then the persistent configuration is disabled.





The Boot Source Override configuration set through the BMC remains persistent until one of the following occurs: