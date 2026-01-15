Bug Fixes History

4398082 Description: On BlueField-3, repeatedly modifying the BMC user password can eventually fill the flash storage due to excessive log generation. This may cause the BMC logging service to enter an abnormal state.

Fixed in version: 24.10-LTSU3

4508657 Description: After upgrading the BMC to version 24.10 or later, SEL entries generated by earlier versions may no longer appear in ipmitool sel output.

Fixed in version: 24.10-LTSU3

4413916 Description: On certain BlueField-3 systems, newly created BMC users may fail to authenticate via ipmitool lanplus , returning an "unauthorized name" error.

Fixed in version: 24.10-LTSU3

4481392 Description: BMC reboot in the middle of config update can result in unexpected behavior.

Fixed in version: 24.10-LTSU3

4440343 Description: The BMC fails to boot due to the device running out of space, as the dump file completely filled the read-write flash.

Fixed in version: 24.10-LTSU3

4461233 Description: In BlueField-3 BMC, the USB interface between Arm and BMC could drop to full speed and fail to recover, causing sustained performance degradation.

Fixed in version: 24.10-LTSU3

4482812 Description: In BlueField-3 BMC software, the RTC battery sensor generates false SEL entries due to an incorrect or overly sensitive voltage threshold that misclassified normal readings as out of range.

Fixed in version: 24.10-LTSU3

4277784 Description: A Host power cycle or BMC reboot is required in case NIC firmware is updated and the package ID changes.

Fixed in version: 24.10-LTSU2

4247964 Description: The error notification is not clear on BFB Update when RShim is not owned by the BMC.

Fixed in version: 24.10-LTSU2

4128189 Description: When updating the BFB image on a BlueField-2 system via HTTP/HTTPS using Redfish, the operation may fail if the system is overloaded.

Fixed in version: 24.10

4129718 Description: If the path of installation of the bfb image (i.e., DPU_OS in "Deploying BlueField Software Using BFB from BMC") is called and the RShim on the host is not connected, the BMC takes the RShim. If the RShim on the host is connected, calling this path returns an error.

Fixed in version: 24.10

4135001 Description: The serial number is missing from SMBIOS table 3 and from Redfish schema /Chassis/Card1 .

Fixed in version: 24.10

4151178 Description: The ipmid and netipmid processes have an inconsistent view of the user database until changes propagate to netipmid .

Fixed in version: 24.10

4047689 Description: While running the reprovisioning script from BMC, the RShim boot device appears to be busy which causes the script to fail without completing the process.

Fixed in version: 24.10

4146640 Description: In the event of a server reboot, the BMC may boot before the host and take control of the RShim before the host.

Fixed in version: 24.10

3991930 Description: The reported dump entry creation date is not initialized properly and reports the default system date 1970-01-01T00:28:43.991149+00:00 when creating a dump entry using the LogService on the Redfish interface.

Fixed in version: 24.10

4064371 Description: The BMC dump collection is missing the varfilelist.log and slabinfo.log files.

Fixed in version: 24.10

3906500 Description: Using the header connection: close in a Redfish request terminates the x-auth-token session

Fixed in version: 24.07

3875280 Description: UUID and SKU properties are intermittently unavailable after BlueField BMC reboot.

Fixed in version: 24.07

3888140 Description: When warm rebooting the BlueField OS, the IPMB channel between the BlueField and BlueField BMC may fail to function due to underlying I2C channel issues. If this o ccurs, all functionality relying on this channel are affected, including: IPMI commands from the BlueField OS to the BlueField BMC and vice versa

Redfish BlueField inventory schema

Redfish network schema of the BlueField OOB and network interfaces

BlueField sensor information

Fixed in version: 24.07

3878990 Description: The BMC may provide incorrect bootstrap credentials to the UEFI. This results in the failure of any BIOS configurations.

Fixed in version: 24.07

3855648 Description: The manager factory reset action is named ResetToDefaults instead of ResetType as per the Redfish Data Model specification.

Fixed in version: 24.07

3599016 Description: After a BFB update, it takes the BMC ~30 seconds to sync with the true values from the DPU reflected in the command ipmitool sensor list .

Fixed in version: 24.04

3837485 Description: In some instances, consecutive core dumps occur, and since extracting the NIC debug log is a lengthy operation, this could result in log mismatch and inaccurate information.

Fixed in version: 24.04

3780188 Description: Add bad syndrome pipe also in dynamic mode.

Fixed in version: 24.04

3634701 Description: In the Redfish Systems/Bluefield schema, the Description attribute is of a generic type and does not specify the DPU system.

Fixed in version: 24.04

3662417 Description: The BMC may provide incorrect bootstrap credentials to the UEFI. This would result in the failure of any BIOS configurations.

Fixed in version: 24.01

3715528 Description: The TransferProtocol@Redfish.AllowableValues under the simpleUpdate service is held in a double list, deviating from the DMTF definition.

Fixed in version: 24.01

3561677 Description: It is not possible to modify the values of the BootOrder, BootOverride, and Secure Boot attributes from the UEFI menu because they are set by default to be configured from Redfish interface.

Fixed in version: 23.09

3566036 Description: After performing BF BMC factory reset, the /home/root/.ssh directory is deleted which causes the first attempt to confirm the host identity and initiate a BFB update procedure to fail while displaying the error message: Copy Copied! "Host is unknown"

Fixed in version: 23.09

3587968 Description: VLAN 4040 serves as a dedicated VLAN for facilitating Redfish communication between UEFI and DPU BMC. However, if the OOB RJ45 port is connected to an unmanaged switch or hub, the VLAN traffic from VLAN 4040 may spill over into the broader LAN network which may lead the local UEFI to unintentionally communicate with a remote BMC instead of the intended local BMC.

Fixed in version: 23.09

3478796 Description: Rarely, it is possible for the BMC to exceed the boot timeout set by the root of trust. In such case, the RoT initiates a second reboot of the BMC, which is expected to result in a successful boot.

Fixed in version: 23.09

3604148 Description: In the uncommon scenario where, following a system power cycle, the DPU fails to boot successfully, the BMC would be unable to retrieve network data from the DPU's operating system. This leads to an absence of information in the Redfish chassis schema, which is responsible for describing the network adapters.

Fixed in version: 23.09

3600004 Description: Description: In dual-port DPU, the DPU's Redfish schema, specifically the "chassis NetworkAdapters", will replicate the data from port 1 into port 2.

Fixed in version: 23.09

3560559 Description: If the DPU OS's OOB interface is disabled, it may lead to an issue that results in the DPU BMC losing network connectivity. This problem arises when the UEFI enables the OOB port (e.g., PXE, Redfish), but the OS does not load the necessary services and OOB kernel driver. In this scenario, the physical link remains active despite the OS driver not functioning, causing the hardware queue to become filled. Consequently, flow control pause packets are sent to the onboard 3-port switch, which may eventually lead to the DPU BMC losing its network connectivity.

Fixed in version: 23.09

N/A Description: If the NIC BMC boots with non-default network configuration under /run/initramfs/rw/cow/etc/systemd/network/* , then the dedicated VLAN 4040 which supports the Redfish host interface with the UEFI BIOS device is not created.

Fixed in version: 23.09

3554128 Description: dmidecode output does not match " ipmitool fru print " output.

Fixed in version: 23.07

2930671 Description: A power cycle of the system might result in BMC MAC change.

Fixed in version: 2.8.2-34

3444360 Description: IPMI LAN print does not work in stateful DHCPv6.

Fixed in version: 2.8.2

200767989 Description: SOL console receives a garbage message when it is connected.

Fixed in version: 2.8.2

200748177 Description: PXE boot via OOB interface enters grub mode when cold rebooting the x86 host against BFB version 3.7.0.