Bug Fixes in This Version
Ref #
Issue Details
4658620
Description: In NIC mode, after Arm reboot, the BMC firmware and CEC versions are intermittently missing in the host query output.
Discovered in version: 24.10-LTSU3
4720835
Description: When creating a VLAN using ipmitool, the interface incorrectly appeared as a second entry in the
Discovered in version: 24.10-LTSU3
4718432
Description: The BMC pending version may be displayed in a non-standard format (e.g., the version BF-24.10-36 may appear as 02410036).
Discovered in version: 24.10-LTSU3
4720826
Description: After a successful BFB update via SCP, subsequent updates may show incorrect progress messages (e.g., “Transfer progress: 100%”) that do not reflect the actual update status.
Discovered in version: 24.10-LTSU3
4730931
Description: The BMC Redfish API may intermittently return a 404 "Resource Not Found" error when querying the oob0 Ethernet interface, even though oob0 is correctly listed in the
Discovered in version: 24.10-LTSU3
4658609
Description: When BMC comes up from boot and the DPU OS is still down, Port/
Discovered in version: 24.10-LTSU3