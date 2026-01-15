Bug Fixes in This Version

4658620 Description: In NIC mode, after Arm reboot, the BMC firmware and CEC versions are intermittently missing in the host query output.

Discovered in version: 24.10-LTSU3

4720835 Description: When creating a VLAN using ipmitool, the interface incorrectly appeared as a second entry in the DedicatedNetworkPorts collection. This results in redundant port entries showing identical LLDP data.

Discovered in version: 24.10-LTSU3

4718432 Description: The BMC pending version may be displayed in a non-standard format (e.g., the version BF-24.10-36 may appear as 02410036).

Discovered in version: 24.10-LTSU3

4720826 Description: After a successful BFB update via SCP, subsequent updates may show incorrect progress messages (e.g., “Transfer progress: 100%”) that do not reflect the actual update status.

Discovered in version: 24.10-LTSU3

4730931 Description: The BMC Redfish API may intermittently return a 404 "Resource Not Found" error when querying the oob0 Ethernet interface, even though oob0 is correctly listed in the EthernetInterfaceCollection .

Discovered in version: 24.10-LTSU3

4658609 Description: When BMC comes up from boot and the DPU OS is still down, Port/ EthernetInterface objects will not be visible from Redfish.