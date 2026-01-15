Changes and New Features

For an archive of changes and features from previous releases, please refer to " Change Log History ".

3-Port Switch Recovery: Introduced automatic monitoring and recovery for the BMC's 3-port switch to prevent Out-of-Band (OOB) network disconnection. The BMC now detects TX queue exhaustion, collects diagnostic data, and re-initializes the switch automatically to restore connectivity.

Reliable Firmware Visibility: Ensured consistent availability of ATF, UEFI and NIC firmware versions in every request response regardless of DPU OS availability.

Descriptive SEL: Enhanced ipmitool elist output to display temperature AEN sensor names instead of numerical IDs.

Enhanced Security: Restricted UEFI Redfish accounts to exist only during the UEFI lifecycle, automatically removing credentials after boot to reduce the post-boot attack surface. In addition, added DPU-OS Redfish account with restricted permissions.

Log Optimization: Improved log dump performance and reduced retrieval time by capping the journal log size at 8MB and migrating from xz to zstd compression. The default BMC dump file format has been updated from .tar.xz to .zstd .

UEFI Redfish Robustness: Improved Redfish flow stability by proactively closing stale TCP connections on the BMC that were left open from a previous UEFI session (e.g., following an unexpected DPU reset).