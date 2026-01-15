On This Page
Customer Affecting Changes
This section provides a list of changes that took place in the current version and break compatibility/interface or discontinue support for features or OS versions, etc.
Introduced in Version
Description
Customer Impact and Recommendation
Updated SEL format for thermal and voltage sensors
The SEL format for thermal and voltage sensors has been updated to use descriptive sensor names instead of numeric IDs. To ensure backward compatibility during this transition, the system now generates two SEL events for each occurrence:
The legacy numeric ID format will be removed in a future release. Users are encouraged to update parsing tools and automation to utilize the new sensor name format.
This section provides a list of changes that will take place in a future version of the product and will break compatibility/interface or discontinue support for features or OS versions, etc.
Planned for Version
Description
N/A
N/A
This section provides a list of changes that took place throughout the past two major releases that broke compatibility/interface or discontinued support for features or OS versions, etc.
Introduced in Version
Description
Customer Impact and Recommendation
N/A
N/A
N/A
List of features which are supported in previous generations of hardware devices:
N/A