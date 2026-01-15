NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v24.10-LTSU4 (2024 LTS U4)
Customer Affecting Changes

Changes in This Release

This section provides a list of changes that took place in the current version and break compatibility/interface or discontinue support for features or OS versions, etc.

Updated SEL format for thermal and voltage sensors

The SEL format for thermal and voltage sensors has been updated to use descriptive sensor names instead of numeric IDs. To ensure backward compatibility during this transition, the system now generates two SEL events for each occurrence:

  • Legacy event using the numeric sensor ID (e.g., Temperature #0x24)

  • New event using the descriptive sensor name (e.g., Temperature thermal_p0)

The legacy numeric ID format will be removed in a future release. Users are encouraged to update parsing tools and automation to utilize the new sensor name format.

Changes Planned for Future Releases

This section provides a list of changes that will take place in a future version of the product and will break compatibility/interface or discontinue support for features or OS versions, etc.

N/A

N/A

Changes in Earlier Releases

This section provides a list of changes that took place throughout the past two major releases that broke compatibility/interface or discontinued support for features or OS versions, etc.

N/A

N/A

N/A

Discontinued Features

List of features which are supported in previous generations of hardware devices:

  • N/A
