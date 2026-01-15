On This Page
Deploying BlueField Software Using BFB from BMC
To update the software on the NVIDIA® BlueField® device, the BlueField must be booted up without mounting the eMMC flash device. This requires an external boot flow where a BFB (which includes ATF, UEFI, Arm OS, NIC firmware, and initramfs) is pushed from an external host via USB or PCIe. On BlueField devices with an integrated BMC, the USB interface is internally connected to the BMC and is enabled by default. Therefore, you must verify that the RShim driver is running on the BMC. This provides the ability to push a bootstream over the USB interface to perform an external boot.
Ubuntu users are prompted to change the default password (ubuntu) for the default user (ubuntu) upon first login. Logging in will not be possible even if the login prompt appears until all services are up ("
DPU is ready" message appears in
/dev/rshim0/misc).
Attempting to log in before all services are up prints the following message:
Permission denied, please try again.
Alternatively, Ubuntu users can provide a unique password that will be applied at the end of the BFB installation. This password must be defined in a
bf.cfg configuration file. To set the password for the
ubuntu user:
Create password hash. Run:
# openssl passwd -1 Password: Verifying - Password: $1$3B0RIrfX$TlHry93NFUJzg3Nya00rE1
Add the password hash in quotes to the
bf.cfgfile:
# vim bf.cfg ubuntu_PASSWORD='$1$3B0RIrfX$TlHry93NFUJzg3Nya00rE1'
The
bf.cfgfile is used with the
bfb-installscript in the steps that follow.
