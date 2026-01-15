On This Page
Factory Reset BMC
The following commands factory reset the BMC configuration.
curl -k -u root:"<PASSWORD>" -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST https:/<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/Actions/Manager.ResetToDefaults -d '{"ResetToDefaultsType": "ResetAll"}'
Before connecting to the internet, it is important to change the default global password to prevent potential malicious attackers from hacking your system. For information on password policy, refer to section "BMC Management Interface".
After running factory reset, the BIOS configuration attributes list is updated only after rebooting the BlueField as the list gets its values from UEFI as BlueField is booting and Redfish is enabled.
ipmitool raw 0x32 0x66
After issuing the
ipmitool raw command for factory reset, you must log into the BMC and reboot it for the factory reset to take effect.
If you have lost your BMC login credentials and cannot login, you may issue the following command from the NVIDIA® BlueField® Arm:
ipmitool mc reset cold
In factory reset the time is also restarting, and time sync to the real time start after some of the services start. Because of that some of the services will show that there active time to be start at 1970.
