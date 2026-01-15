NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v24.10-LTSU4 (2024 LTS U4)
Installation for DPU Mode

Note

DPU mode is the default mode for BlueField DPUs, while BlueField SuperNICs are shipped with NIC mode as their default. To switch between the modes, see NVIDIA BlueField Modes of Operation. To check which mode your BlueField is currently running:

Note

In the out-of-box state of the BlueField the host is assumed to be trusted. Later in this procedure, after performing BFB Bundle update, a step is provided to disable the host RShim which the user must perform to protect the BlueField from potential security threats from the host.

The following diagram illustrates the sequence of events and actions from first time power-up of the NVIDIA® BlueField® networking platform (DPU or SuperNIC) in the data center environment through provisioning and maintenance.

Info

The numbers indicated in the sequence diagram correspond to the steps that follow it.

dpu-provisioning-flow-version-1-modificationdate-1768494154790-api-v2.png

At the end of this procedure, the BlueField should be configured with an IP address, all required settings, has up-to-date software component versions, and is ready to use.

Step 1 – BlueField SoC Boots

The BlueField SoC boots to the UEFI BIOS and DHCP DISCOVER is sent

  1. BlueField SoC runs UEFI/PXE which sends a DHCP DISCOVER over the 1GbE OOB interface, including vendor class ("NVIDIA/BF/PXE") for BlueField SoC (to allow customer's server to differentiate between BlueField SoC and BlueField BMC), and MAC for identification and discovery. See Appendix B for more information.

  2. A customer's DHCP server inspects the MAC address and the vendor class, allocates IP, and continues the standard DHCP.

  3. DHCP server updates RMC of the new BlueField discovered with detailed information (e.g., MAC, IP address, vendor class).

Step 2 – BlueField BMC Boots

BlueField BMC issues DHCP DISCOVER over the 1GbE OOB interface, including vendor class ("NVIDIA/BF/BMC") for BlueField-BMC, and MAC for identification and discovery. Example of BlueField BMC DHCP DISCOVER packet structure (note "NVIDIA/BF/BMC" in line 13):

Copy
Copied!
            

            
root@bf-bmc:~# 18:18:10.563269 IP (tos 0xc0, ttl 64, id 0, offset 0, flags [none], proto UDP (17), length 320)
0.0.0.0.bootpc > 255.255.255.255.bootps: [udp sum ok] BOOTP/DHCP, Request from b8:3f:d2:ca:4b:26 (oui Unknown), length 292, xid 0xfc2acdec, secs 1, Flags [none] (0x0000)
Client-Ethernet-Address b8:3f:d2:ab:cd:ef (oui Unknown)
Vendor-rfc1048 Extensions
Magic Cookie 0x63825363
DHCP-Message (53), length 1: Discover
Client-ID (61), length 7: ether b8:3f:d2:ab:cd:ef
Parameter-Request (55), length 9:
Subnet-Mask (1), Default-Gateway (3), Domain-Name-Server (6), Hostname (12)
Domain-Name (15), Static-Route (33), NTP (42), Unknown (120)
Classless-Static-Route (121)
MSZ (57), length 2: 576
Hostname (12), length 7: "bf-bmc" Vendor-Class (60), length 13: "NVIDIA/BF/BMC" END (255), length 0
18:18:10.565261 IP (tos 0x0, ttl 63, id 0, offset 0, flags [DF], proto UDP (17), length 353)
(example) dhcp01.XX.YY > ldev-platform-13-043-bmc.bootpc: [no cksum] BOOTP/DHCP, Reply, length 325, hops 1, xid 0xfc2acdec, secs 1, Flags [none] (0x0000)
(example) Your-IP ldev-platform-13-043-bmc.XX.YY
(example) Server-IP l-pxe02.XX.YY
Gateway-IP 10.237.0.255
Client-Ethernet-Address b8:3f:d2:ab:cd:ef (oui Unknown)
file "pxelinux.0" Vendor-rfc1048 Extensions
Magic Cookie 0x63825363
DHCP-Message (53), length 1: Offer
Server-ID (54), length 4: (example) dhcp01.XX.YY
Lease-Time (51), length 4: 43200
Subnet-Mask (1), length 4: 255.255.0.0
Default-Gateway (3), length 4
(example) GW.XX.YY
Hostname (12), length 24: "ldev-platform-13-043-bmc" Domain-Name (15), length 13: "<local domain name>" NTP (42), length 4: (example) NTP.XX.YY
END (255), length 0
18:18:10.565261 IP (tos 0x0, ttl 62, id 0, offset 0, flags [DF], proto UDP (17), length 353)
dhcp01.XX.YY > ldev-platform-13-043-bmc.<local domain name>: [no cksum] BOOTP/DH

  1. DHCP server inspects the MAC address and the vendor class, allocates IP and continues the standard DHCP flow.

  2. DHCP server updates RMC of the new BlueField BMC discovered with detailed information: MAC, IP address, vendor classes, etc.

Step 3 – Change Default Password

To communicate with the BlueField BMC, change the default password (0penBmc) by sending the following Redfish schema to the BlueField BMC:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
curl -k -u root:0penBmc -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X PATCH https://<BF-BMC-IP>/redfish/v1/AccountService/Accounts/root -d '{"Password" : "<user-password>"}'

Where <BF-BMC-IP> is the IP address for the BlueField BMC (e.g., 10.10.1.2), and <user-password> is the chosen password to log into the BlueField BMC with root privileges.

The BMC password must comply with the following policy parameters:

  • Using ASCII and Unicode characters is permitted

  • Minimum length: 12

  • Maximum length: 20

  • Maximum number of consecutive character pairs: 4

    Info

    Two characters are consecutive if |hex(char_1)-hex(char_2)|=1.

    Examples of passwords with 5 consecutive character pairs (invalid): DcBa123456AbCd!; ab1XbcYcdZdeGef!; Testing_123abcgh!.

The following is a valid example password:

  • HelloNvidia3D!

Note

A user account is locked for 10 minutes after 10 consecutive failed attempts.

For example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[redfish_scripts] $ curl -k -u root:0penBmc -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X PATCH https://<BF-BMC-IP>/redfish/v1/AccountService/Accounts/root -d '{"Password" : "HelloNvidia3D!"}'
Response:
{
  "@Message.ExtendedInfo": [
    {
      "@odata.type": "#Message.v1_1_1.Message",
      "Message": "The request completed successfully.",
      "MessageArgs": [],
      "MessageId": "Base.1.15.0.Success",
      "MessageSeverity": "OK",
      "Resolution": "None"
    }
  ]
}

Step 4 – Upgrade BlueField BMC Firmware

Upgrade BlueField BMC firmware via the Redfish "update service schema" through the 1GbE OOB.

  • If a BlueField-2 is in your possession and it is the first time you are upgrading BlueField BMC, follow Appendix A.

  • If a BlueField-3 is in your possession, follow the instructions in the following subsections

Info

Make sure to download the latest BlueField BMC image available from the BlueField Runtime and Driver Downloader.

Update BMC Firmware

  1. Run the following Redfish command over the 1GbE out-of-band interface on the BlueField BMC to trigger a secure BlueField BMC firmware update:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/octet-stream" -X POST -T <package_path> https://<BF-BMC-IP>/redfish/v1/UpdateService/update

    Where:

    • <password> – BlueField BMC password

    • <package_path> – BMC firmware update package path pointing to BMC *.fwpkg binary (e.g., bf3-bmc-23.09-6_opn.fwpkg)

    • <BF-BMC-IP> – BMC IP address

      After pushing the image to the BlueField BMC, a new task is created. Example:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      {
  "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/0",
  "@odata.type": "#Task.v1_4_3.Task",
  "Id": "0",
  "TaskState": "Running"
}

      Info

      BMC firmware update takes ~12 minutes.

  2. To track the progress of the update, use the task Id received in the response above (i.e., 0) in your query and monitor the value of the task’s PercentComplete field:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<BF-BMC-IP>/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/<task_id> | jq -r ' .PercentComplete'

    Where:

    • <password> – BlueField BMC password

    • <BF-BMC-IP> – BMC IP address

    • <task_id> – task ID of the update process as received in the response under the Id value

      Example output:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
        % Total    % Received % Xferd  Average Speed   Time    Time     Time  Current Dload  Upload   Total   Spent    Left  Speed
100  2123  100  2123    0     0  38600      0 --:--:-- --:--:-- --:--:-- 37910
20

      See PercentComplete is at 20 percent.

  3. Proceed to the next step when the process reaches 100%.

Update eROT Firmware

  1. Trigger a secure firmware update:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/octet-stream" -X POST -T <package_path> https://<BF-BMC-IP>/redfish/v1/UpdateService/update

    Where:

    • <password> – BlueField BMC password

    • <package_path> – eROT firmware update package path pointing to eROT *.fwpkg binary (e.g. cec1736-ecfw-00.02.0127.0000-n02-rel-prod.fwpkg)

    • <BF-BMC-IP> – BMC IP address

      After initiating the eROT secure update, a new task is created. Example:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      {
  "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/0",
  "@odata.type": "#Task.v1_4_3.Task",
  "Id": "0",
  "TaskState": "Running"
}

      Info

      eROT firmware update takes ~20 seconds.

  2. To track the progress of the update, use the task Id received in the response above (i.e., 0) in your query and monitor the value of the task’s PercentComplete field:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<BF-BMC-IP>/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/<task_id> | jq -r ' .PercentComplete'

    Note

    Run this command several times until PercentComplete shows 100 before proceeding to other operations.

    Where:

    • <password> – BlueField BMC password

    • <BF-BMC-IP> – BMC IP address

    • <task_id> – task ID of the update process as received in the response under the Id value

Note

For the firmware of the BMC and CEC to apply and to allow new Redfish APIs which are required for the following steps, a power cycle of the BlueField is required. The BlueField-3 is installed in the host's PCIe slot. To initiate the power cycle sequence for the BlueField, the entire server on which it is installed must be power cycled.


Possible Error Codes During BMC/eROT Upgrade

Fault

Diagnosis and Possible Solution

Connection to BMC breaks during firmware package transfer

  • Redfish task URI is not returned by the Redfish server

  • The Redfish server (if operational) is in idle state

  • After a reboot of BMC, or restart/recovery of the Redfish server, the Redfish server is in idle state

A new firmware update can be attempted by the Redfish client.

Connection to BMC breaks during firmware update

  • Redfish task URI previously returned by the Redfish server is no longer accessible

  • The Redfish server (if operational) is in one of the following states:

    • In idle state, if the firmware update has completed

    • In update state, if the firmware update is still ongoing

  • After a BMC reboot, or the restart/recovery of the Redfish server, the Redfish server is in idle state

A new firmware update can be attempted by the Redfish client.

Two firmware update requests are initiated

The Redfish server blocks the second firmware update request and returns the following:

  • HTTP code 400 "Bad Request"

  • Redfish message based on standard registry entry UpdateInProgress

Check the status of the ongoing firmware update by looking at the TaskCollection resource.

Redfish task hangs

  • Redfish task URI that previously returned by the Redfish server is no longer accessible

  • PLDM-based firmware update progresses

  • After a reboot of BMC, or restart/recovery of the Redfish server, the Redfish server us in idle state

A new firmware update can be attempted by the Redfish client.

BMC-EROT communication failure during image transfer

The Redfish task monitoring the firmware update indicates a failure:

  • TaskState is set to Exception

  • TaskStatus is set to Warning

  • Messages array in the task includes an entry based on the standard registry Update.1.0.0.TransferFailed indicating the components that failed during image transfer

The Redfish client may retry the firmware update.

Firmware update fails

The Redfish task monitoring the firmware update indicates a failure:

  • TaskState is set to Exception

  • TaskStatus is set to Warning

  • Messages array in the task includes an entry describing the error

The Redfish client may retry the firmware update.

ERoT failure (not responding)

The Redfish task monitoring the firmware update indicates a failure:

  • TaskState is set to Canceled

  • TaskStatus is set to Warning

  • Messages array in the task includes an entry describing the error

  • The Redfish client reports the error

The Redfish client may retry the firmware update.

Firmware image validation failure

The Redfish task monitoring the firmware update indicates a failure:

  • TaskState is set to Exception

  • TaskStatus is set to Warning

  • Messages array in the task includes an entry based on the standard registry Update.1.0.0.VerificationFailed to indicate the component for which verification failed

  • The Redfish client reports the error

The Redfish client might retry the firmware update.

Power loss before activation command is sent

  • The Redfish server is in idle state

A new firmware update can be attempted by the Redfish client.

Firmware activation failure

The Redfish task monitoring the firmware update indicates a failure:

  • TaskState is set to Exception

  • TaskStatus is set to Warning

  • Messages array in the task includes an entry based on the standard registry Update.1.0.ActivateFailed

The Redfish client may retry the firmware update.

Push to BMC firmware package greater than 200 MB

  • No Redfish task is created

  • Messages array in the task includes an entry based on the standard registry Base.1.8.1.ResourceExhaustion and a request to retry the operation is given

Step 5 – Upgrade BlueField Firmware Components and BSP

Upgrade the BlueField firmware components (i.e., ATF, UEFI, NIC-firmware) and the BSP using the BFB image.

Info

Make sure to download the latest DOCA image (BFB file) available from the BlueField Runtime and Driver Downloader.

Step 6 – Verify Software Component Versions

Verify BlueField BSP, BlueField BMC and BlueField NIC firmware versions are up to date according to the NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software User Manual and NVIDIA BlueField BSP Release Notes.

  1. Use the Redfish FirmwareInventory schema over the 1GbE OOB interface to the BlueField's BMC:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    [redfish_scripts] $ curl -k -u root:<password> -H "Content-Type: application/octet-stream" -X GET https://<BF-BMC-IP>/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory
{
  "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory",
  "@odata.type": "#SoftwareInventoryCollection.SoftwareInventoryCollection",
  "Members": [
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/9f7ec75a_BMC_Firmware"
    },
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/Bluefield_FW_ERoT"
    },
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_ATF"
    },
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_BOARD"
    },
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_BSP"
    },
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_NIC"
    },
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_NODE"
    },
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_OFED"
    },
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_OS"
    },
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_SYS_IMAGE"
    },
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_UEFI"
    }
  ],
  "Members@odata.count": 11,
  "Name": "Software Inventory Collection"
}

    Response example for DPU_ATF:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    > curl -k -u root:<password> -H "Content-Type: application/octet-stream" -X GET https://<BF-BMC-IP>/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_ATF
{
  "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_ATF",
  "@odata.type": "#SoftwareInventory.v1_4_0.SoftwareInventory",
  "Description": "Host image",
  "Id": "DPU_ATF",
  "Members@odata.count": 1,
  "Name": " "Software Inventory",
  "RelatedItem": [
    {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Bios"
    }
  ],
  "SoftwareId": "",
  "Status": {
    "Health": "OK",
    "HealthRollup": "OK",
    "State": "OK",
  },
  "Updateable": true,
  "Version": "v2.2(release):4.0.2-33-gd9f4ad5"

    Info

    This request may also be used to query some of the other previously mentioned components (e.g., 9f7ec75a_BMC_Firmware, Bluefield_FW_ERoT).

  2. If the versions are not as expected, upgrade as needed:

    1. Download the latest DOCA (BFB file) versions from the downloader at the bottom of the DOCA product page.

    2. DOCA (BFB) upgrade options (upgrading UEFI, ATF, Arm OS, NIC firmware components):

      • Recommended—BFB upgrade from remote management controller using Redfish UpdateService schema over 1GbE to BlueField BMC:

        Copy
        Copied!
                    
        
            
        export token=`curl -k -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST https://<bmc_ip>/login -d '{"username":"root", "password":"<password>"}' | grep token | awk '{print $2;}' | tr -d '"'`

        For more information on deploying BlueField software from the BMC, refer to the "Deploying BlueField Software Using BFB from BMC" page of the NVIDIA BlueField BSP document.

Step 7 – Relate BlueField to BlueField BMC and NIC Data Ports on Same Machine

  1. Get the BlueField's BMC MAC address using the following Redfish command over the 1GbE OOB port to the BlueField BMC:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    curl -k -u root:<password> -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<BF-BMC-IP>/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/EthernetInterfaces/eth0
 {
   "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/EthernetInterfaces/eth0",
   "@odata.type": "#EthernetInterface.v1_6_0.EthernetInterface",
   "DHCPv4": {
     "DHCPEnabled": true,
     "UseDNSServers": true,
     "UseDomainName": true,
     "UseNTPServers": true
   },
   "DHCPv6": {
     "OperatingMode": "Stateful",
     "UseDNSServers": true,
     "UseDomainName": true,
     "UseNTPServers": true
   },
   "Description": "Management Network Interface",
   "FQDN": "dpu-bmc",
   "HostName": "BlueField-bmc",
   "IPv4Addresses": [
     {
       "Address": "10.237.40.179",
       "AddressOrigin": "DHCP",
       "Gateway": "0.0.0.0",
       "SubnetMask": "255.255.0.0"
     }
   ],
   "IPv4StaticAddresses": [],
   "IPv6AddressPolicyTable": [],
   "IPv6Addresses": [
     {
       "Address": "fdfd:fdfd:10:237:966d:aeff:fe17:9f5f",
       "AddressOrigin": "DHCPv6",
       "AddressState": null,
       "PrefixLength": 64
     },
     {
       "Address": "fe80::966d:aeff:fe17:9f5f",
       "AddressOrigin": "LinkLocal",
       "AddressState": null,
       "PrefixLength": 64
     }
   ],
   "IPv6DefaultGateway": "fe80::445b:ed80:5f97:8900",
   "IPv6StaticAddresses": [],
   "Id": "eth0",
   "InterfaceEnabled": true,
   "LinkStatus": "LinkUp",
   "MACAddress": "94:6d:ae:17:9f:5f",
   "MTUSize": 1500,
   "Name": "Manager Ethernet Interface",
   "NameServers": [
     "fdfd:fdfd:7:77:250:56ff:fe8b:e4f9"
   ],
   "SpeedMbps": 0,
   "StaticNameServers": [],
   "Status": {
     "Health": "OK",
     "HealthRollup": "OK",
     "State": "Enabled"
   },
   "VLANs": {
     "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/EthernetInterfaces/eth0/VLANs"
   }
 }

  2. Get the BlueField's high-speed port's MAC addresses using the following Redfish command over the 1GbE OOB port to the BlueField BMC:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    curl -k -u root:<password> -H "Content-Type: application/octet-stream" -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/NetworkAdapters/NvidiaNetworkAdapter/NetworkDeviceFunctions/eth0f0
{
  "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/NetworkAdapters/NvidiaNetworkAdapter/NetworkDeviceFunctions/eth0f0",
  "@odata.type": "#NetworkDeviceFunction.v1_9_0.NetworkDeviceFunction",
  "Ethernet": {
    "MACAddress": "02:b1:b6:12:39:05",
    "MTUSize": 1500
  },
  "Id": "eth0f0",
  "Links": {
    "OffloadSystem": {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield"
    },
    "PhysicalPortAssignment": {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/NetworkAdapters/NvidiaNetworkAdapter/Ports/eth0"
    }
  },
  "Name": "NetworkDeviceFunction",
  "NetDevFuncCapabilities": [
    "Ethernet"
  ],
  "NetDevFuncType": "Ethernet"
}

Step 8 – Change Mode of Operation to Zero-trust Mode

Unless it is explicitly desired for the host to be trusted, make sure to disable the host PCIe RShim to protect the BlueField from potential security threats from the host:

  1. Use Redfish BIOS settings schema over the 1GbE OOB to the BlueField BMC:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    curl -k -X PATCH -d '{"Attributes":{"Internal CPU Model": "Restricted"}}' -u root:<password> https://<BF-BMC-IP>/redfish/v1/Systems/<SystemID>/Bios/Settings | python3 -m json.tool

    The available BlueField host privilege levels are Restricted and Privileged. The default is Privileged, where the host has access to BlueField.

  2. Change the privilege level to Restricted.

Note

Changing host privilege level requires BlueField reset for the change to take effect.

Info

For more information on BlueField modes of operation, refer to this page.

Step 9 – (Optional) Change Mode of Operation from DPU Mode to NIC Mode

To change from DPU mode to NIC mode (or vice versa):

  1. To enable NIC mode:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    curl -k -u root:<password> -H 'content-type: application/json' -d '{ "Attributes": { "NicMode": "NicMode" } }' -X PATCH https://<BF-BMC-IP>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Bios/Settings

  2. To disable NIC mode:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    curl -k -u root:<password> -H 'content-type: application/json' -d '{ "Attributes": { "NicMode": "DpuMode" } }' -X PATCH https://<BF-BMC-IP>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Bios/Settings

  3. To check that the BMC recorded the change for the next UEFI reboot to apply it:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    curl -k -u root:<password> -H 'content-type: application/json' -X GET https://<BF-BMC-IP>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Bios/Settings

    Note

    Reset the BlueField (Arm and NIC) for the mode change to take effect.

  4. To verify that the NIC mode has updated accordingly:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    curl -k -u root:<password> -H 'content-type: application/json' -X GET https://<BF-BMC-IP>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Bios/

Step 10 – (Optional) Disable Secure Boot

As part of the default settings of the BlueField, UEFI Secure Boot is enabled and requires no special configuration to use it with the bundled Ubuntu OS shipped with the BlueField device. Disabling UEFI Secure Boot may be necessary when running an unsigned Arm OS image, such as a customer OS. Using Redfish Secure Boot schema over 1GbE to BlueField BMC, run:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
curl -k -u root:<password> -H "Content-Type: application/octet-stream" -X GET https://<BF-BMC-IP>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot
{
  "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot",
  "@odata.type": "#SecureBoot.v1_1_0.SecureBoot",
  "Description": "The UEFI Secure Boot associated with this system.",
  "Id": "SecureBoot",
  "Name": "UEFI Secure Boot",
  "SecureBootCurrentBoot": "Enabled",
  "SecureBootEnable": true,
  "SecureBootMode": "SetupMode"
} 
curl -k -u root:<BF-BMC-PASSWORD> -X PATCH https://<BF-BMC-IP>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -d '{"SecureBootEnable": false}'

After running this command, the BlueField Arm OS must be rebooted twice. The first reboot is for the UEFI redfish client to read the request from the BMC and apply it; the second reboot is for the setting to take effect.

  • From the BlueField BMC using Redfish:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    curl -k -u root:<BF-BMC-PASSWORD> -X POST https://<BF-BMC-IP>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Actions/ComputerSystem.Reset -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -d '{"ResetType":"ForceRestart"}'

  • From RShim:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    echo 'SW_RESET 1' > /dev/rshim0/misc

  • From the BlueField Arm OS:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    reboot

For more information on user management, review this page.
© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jan 15, 2026
