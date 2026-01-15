On This Page
Network Protocol Support
To obtain the BMC's MAC address, refer to the NVIDIA® BlueField®'s board label.
BMC management network interface can be configured using Redfish or IPMI. By default, BMC comes up with the DHCP network configuration.
Network configuration functions:
Setting DHCP/Static network mode configuration
Adding/setting IPv4/IPv6 configuration including IP address, gateway, netmask
Adding DNS servers
Adding NTP server
Setting BMC time with NTP server or system RTC
Getting Network Protocol Configuration
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/NetworkProtocol
Getting Interface Configuration
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -XGET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/EthernetInterfaces/eth0
Enabling/Disabling Interface
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -XPATCH https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/EthernetInterfaces/eth0 -d '{"InterfaceEnabled": <state>}'
Where
<state> can be
true or
false.
Disabling the
eth0 interface on the BlueField BMC prevents OOB network functionality on the BMC. This inhibits the ability to execute any Redfish or IPMI commands through the network.
Configuring Static IPv4 Address
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X PATCH https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/EthernetInterfaces/eth0 -d '{"IPv4StaticAddresses": [{"Address": "<ip_addr>","SubnetMask": "<netmask>","Gateway":"<gw_ip_addr>"}]}'
Example:
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X PATCH https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/EthernetInterfaces/eth0 -d '{"IPv4StaticAddresses": [{"Address": "10.7.7.7","SubnetMask": "255.255.0.0","Gateway":"10.7.0.1"}]}'
Deleting Static IPv4 Address
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X PATCH https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/EthernetInterfaces/eth0 -d '{"IPv4StaticAddresses": [null]}'
Enabling/Disabling IPv4 DHCP
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X PATCH https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/EthernetInterfaces/eth0 -d '{"DHCPv4": {"DHCPEnabled": <state>}}'
Where
<state> can be
true or
false.
Configuring Static DNS Server IPv4 and IPv6
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X PATCH https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/EthernetInterfaces/eth0 -d '{"StaticNameServers": ["<dns_ip>"]}'
Configuring Static IPv6 Address
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X PATCH https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/EthernetInterfaces/eth0 -d '{"IPv6StaticAddresses": [{"Address": "<ip>", "PrefixLength": <len>}]}'
Example:
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X PATCH https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/EthernetInterfaces/eth0 -d '{"IPv6StaticAddresses": [{"Address": "fe80::3eec:efff:fe3b:e02f", "PrefixLength": 64}]}'
Enabling/Disabling IPv6 DHCP
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X PATCH https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/EthernetInterfaces/eth0 -d '{"DHCPv6": {"OperatingMode": "<state>"}}'
Where
<state> can be:
Enabled– DHCPv6 is enabled for this interface
Disabled– DHCPv6 is disabled for this interface
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X PATCH https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/EthernetInterfaces/eth0 -d '{"StatelessAddressAutoConfig": {"IPv6AutoConfigEnabled": "<state>"}}'
Where
<state> can be:
true– Indicate IPv6 stateless address autoconfiguration (SLAAC) is enabled for this interface
false– Indicate IPv6 stateless address autoconfiguration is disabled for this interface
Enabling/Disabling NTP
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X PATCH https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/NetworkProtocol -d '{"NTP": {"ProtocolEnabled": <state>}}'
Where
<state> can be
true or
false.
Configuring Static NTP Server IP
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X PATCH https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/NetworkProtocol -d '{"NTP": {"NTPServers": ["<ntp_server_ip>"]}}'
The following subsections list the available network IPMI commands.
Configuring IPv4 Mode
The following command sets LAN channel 1 IP config mode to static or DHCP which corresponds to network interface
eth0.
ipmitool lan set 1 ipsrc <mode>
Where
<mode> can be
static or
dhcp.
Configuring IPv6 Mode
The following command sets LAN channel 1 IP config mode to static or DHCP which corresponds to network interface
eth0.
ipmitool lan6 set 1 rtr_cfg <mode>
Where
<mode> can be
static or
dynamic.
both is unsupported.
Adding IPv4 Address
The following commands add IPv4 address, default gateway, and netmask to the network interface
eth0.
IP address:
ipmitool lan set 1 ipaddr <ip-address>
Default gateway:
ipmitool lan set 1 defgw ipaddr <ip-address>
Netmask:
ipmitool lan set 1 netmask <netmask>Note
IPMI supports only a single static IP address. If multiple static IP addresses are configured on the system, the new netmask will be applied to only one of them.
Getting IPv4 Config
The following command gets IPv4 network config for channel 1 which corresponds to the network interface
eth0.
ipmitool lan print 1
Setting IPv6 Address
The following command adds IPv6 address to the network interface
eth0.
ipmitool lan6 set 1 nolock static_addr 0 enable <ipv6-address> 64
Getting IPv6 Config
The following command gets IPv6 network config for channel 1 which corresponds to the network interface
eth0.
ipmitool lan6 print 1
Getting DNS Server
ipmitool raw 0x32 0x6B
Output:
0b 31 30 2e 31 35 2e 31 32 2e 36 37
This output corresponds to
10.15.12.67.
Adding DNS Server
ipmitool raw 0x32 0x6C 0x0b 0x31 0x30 0x2e 0x31 0x35 0x2e 0x31 0x32 0x2e 0x36 0x37
Output:
0x0b 0x31 0x30 0x2e 0x31 0x35 0x2e 0x31 0x32 0x2e 0x36 0x37
This output corresponds to
10.15.12.67.
Getting NTP Server
ipmitool raw 0x32 0xA7
Output:
01 11 31 2e 69 6e 2e 70 6f 6f 6c 2e 6e 74 70 2e 6f 72 67
Where:
01– NTP status enable/disable
11– NTP server length
31 2e 69 6e 2e 70 6f 6f 6c 2e 6e 74 70 2e 6f 72 67– NTP server address byte stream which corresponds to
1.in.pool.ntp.org
Adding NTP Server
ipmitool raw 0x32 0xA8 0x01 0x31 0x2e 0x69 0x6e 0x2e 0x70 0x6f 0x6f 0x6c 0x2e 0x6e 0x74 0x70 0x2e 0x6f 0x72 0x67
Where:
31 2e 69 6e 2e 70 6f 6f 6c 2e 6e 74 70 2e 6f 72 67– NTP server address byte stream which corresponds to
1.in.pool.ntp.org
Enabling NTP Time Sync
The following command enables time sync to NTP server.
ipmitool raw 0x32 0xA8 0x02 0x01
Where:
0x01– enable NTP
Disabling NTP Time Sync
The following command disables time sync to NTP server.
ipmitool raw 0x32 0xA8 0x02 0x00
Where:
0x00– disable NTP
Configuring Router IPv6 Mode
The following command sets router mode to static or DHCP.
ipmitool lan6 set 1 rtr_cfg <mode>
Where
<mode> can be:
static
Dynamic
Configuring static mode also requires setting the static router IP and static router MAC address.
Router prefix can only be 0.
Configuring IPv6 Static Router IP
The following command sets the IPv6 address for the static router.
ipmitool raw 0x0c 0x01 0x01 0x41 <ip-hex>
Where:
<ip-hex>– the IP address
Configuring IPv6 Static Router MAC
The following command sets the MAC address for the static router.
ipmitool raw 0x0c 0x01 0x01 0x42 <mac-hex>
Where:
<mac-hex>– the IP MAC address