- Redfish NIC Subsystem Management
- IPMItool NIC Subsystem Management
NIC Subsystem Management
This content is relevant for NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 devices only.
Configuring BlueField Mode of Operation
Refer to "BlueField Modes of Operation Configuration" for information.
Getting Host RShim
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Oem/Nvidia
Enabling Host RShim
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST -d '{"HostRshim":"Enabled"}' https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Oem/Nvidia/Actions/HostRshim.Set
Disabling Host RShim
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST -d '{"HostRshim":"Disabled"}' https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Oem/Nvidia/Actions/HostRshim.Set
Getting Strap Options
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Oem/Nvidia/Connectx/StrapOptions
Getting External Host Privileges
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Oem/Nvidia/Connectx/ExternalHostPrivileges
Setting External Host Privileges
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST -d '{"HostPrivFwUpdate":"Default","HostPrivNvGlobal":"Enabled" ...}' https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Oem/Nvidia/Connectx/ExternalHostPrivileges/Actions/ExternalHostPrivileges.Set
The parameter
HOST_PRIV_NV_INTERNAL_CPUshould either be equal to the parameter
HOST_PRIV_NV_GLOBALor one of them should be set to
DEVICE_DEFAULT.
If the parameter
HOST_PRIV_FLASH_ACCESSis not set to
DEVICE_DEFAULT, then the following parameters should all be set to
DEVICE_DEFAULTor be equal to the value of
HOST_PRIV_FLASH_ACCESS:
HOST_PRIV_NV_HOST,
HOST_PRIV_NV_PORT,
HOST_PRIV_NV_GLOBAL,
HOST_PRIV_NV_INTERNAL_CPU,
HOST_PRIV_PCC_UPDATE, and
HOST_PRIV_FW_UPDATE.
Since the standard IPMItool commands do not cover all functionality, a set of custom NVIDIA IPMItool
raw commands is available to enable configuring the NIC subsystem on BlueField directly.
IPMItool raw commands follow the following format:
ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip_addr> -U <username> -P <password> raw <netfunc> <cmd> <data>
Where:
netfunc– network function which identifies the functional message class and clusters IPMI commands into sets
cmd– one byte command within a network function
data– optional element which provides additional parameters for a request or response message
The following table lists the supported IPMItool raw commands:
netfunc
cmd
data
Description
N/A
Get external host privileges.
Prints current state for all fields:
Each state is represented by a binary byte in order.
Byte0 Byte1
Set external host privilege.
Supported values:
Note
N/A
Get SmartNIC mode.
Prints current configuration:
Byte0
Set SmartNIC mode (
Supported values:
N/A
Get host access.
Prints current
Byte0
Set host access.
Sets
Supported values:
N/A
Query strap options.
Prints current state for all fields:
Each state is represented by a binary byte in order.
Supported values:
N/A
Get SmartNIC OS State.
Setting Operation Mode
netfunc
cmd
data
Description
Set DPU mode
Set NIC mode
Enabling/Disabling RShim from Host
netfunc
cmd
data
Description
Enable RShim from host
Disable RShim from host