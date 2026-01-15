NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v24.10-LTSU4 (2024 LTS U4)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v24.10-LTSU4 (2024 LTS U4)  System FRU

On This Page

System FRU

FRU Reading Redfish Commands

FRU data is embedded within the chassis schema. To retrieve the relevant FRU data, execute the following Redfish command:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/

The FRU data can be found in the following read attributes:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
{
  "Manufacturer": "Nvidia",
  "Model": "BlueField-3 DPU",
  "PartNumber": "900-9D3B4-00EN-EAB   ",
  "SerialNumber": "MT2245X00175            ",
}

FRU Reading IPMI Commands

To retrieve FRU info, run:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN fru print

System FRU ID 0 contains information for the NVIDIA® BlueField® device:

Note

The following is supported when operating in DPU mode only.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
FRU Device Description : Builtin FRU Device (ID 0)
 Chassis Type          : Main Server Chassis
 Chassis Part Number   : 900-9D3B6-00CV-AAA
 Chassis Serial        : N/A
 Chassis Extra         : N/A
 Chassis Extra         : 1.0.0
 Chassis Extra         : https://www.mellanox.com
 Chassis Area Checksum : OK
 Board Mfg Date        : Wed Nov  8 01:41:00 2023 UTC
 Board Mfg             : https://www.mellanox.com
 Board Product         : BlueField SoC
 Board Serial          : N/A
 Board Part Number     : 900-9D3B6-00CV-AAA
 Board Extra           : 1.0.0
 Board Area Checksum   : OK
 Product Manufacturer  : https://www.mellanox.com
 Product Name          : BlueField SoC
 Product Part Number   : 900-9D3B6-00CV-AAA
 Product Serial        : MT2345300006
 Product Asset Tag     : N/A
 Product Extra         : 1.0.0
 Product Area Checksum : OK

To print a specific FRU:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN fru print <fru_id>

To dump the binary FRU data into a file:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN fru read <fru_id> <filename>

Note

The parameter <filename> is the absolute path to the file.

Info

Using the ipmitool fru command displays all the FRU devices detected by the BMC.
© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jan 15, 2026
content here