System FRU
FRU data is embedded within the chassis schema. To retrieve the relevant FRU data, execute the following Redfish command:
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/
The FRU data can be found in the following read attributes:
{
"Manufacturer": "Nvidia",
"Model": "BlueField-3 DPU",
"PartNumber": "900-9D3B4-00EN-EAB ",
"SerialNumber": "MT2245X00175 ",
}
To retrieve FRU info, run:
ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN fru print
System FRU ID 0 contains information for the NVIDIA® BlueField® device:
The following is supported when operating in DPU mode only.
FRU Device Description : Builtin FRU Device (ID 0)
Chassis Type : Main Server Chassis
Chassis Part Number : 900-9D3B6-00CV-AAA
Chassis Serial : N/A
Chassis Extra : N/A
Chassis Extra : 1.0.0
Chassis Extra : https://www.mellanox.com
Chassis Area Checksum : OK
Board Mfg Date : Wed Nov 8 01:41:00 2023 UTC
Board Mfg : https://www.mellanox.com
Board Product : BlueField SoC
Board Serial : N/A
Board Part Number : 900-9D3B6-00CV-AAA
Board Extra : 1.0.0
Board Area Checksum : OK
Product Manufacturer : https://www.mellanox.com
Product Name : BlueField SoC
Product Part Number : 900-9D3B6-00CV-AAA
Product Serial : MT2345300006
Product Asset Tag : N/A
Product Extra : 1.0.0
Product Area Checksum : OK
To print a specific FRU:
ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN fru print <fru_id>
To dump the binary FRU data into a file:
ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN fru read <fru_id> <filename>
The parameter
<filename> is the absolute path to the file.
Using the
ipmitool fru command displays all the FRU devices detected by the BMC.