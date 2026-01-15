System Inventory

The Redfish FirmwareInventory schema is a component of the Redfish API standard used for providing detailed information about the firmware components, including their types and versions, within a computer system. It allows for easy management and monitoring of firmware-related aspects in a standardized manner.

Get the firmware inventory collection Info After the BMC boots, it may take a few seconds (6-8 in NVIDIA® BlueField®-2, and 2 in BlueField-3) until everything can be seen in the following list. Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory Example output: { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory", "@odata.type": "#SoftwareInventoryCollection.SoftwareInventoryCollection", "Members": [ { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/BMC_Firmware" }, { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/Bluefield_FW_ERoT" }, { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_ATF" }, { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_ATF_pending" }, { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_BOARD" }, { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_BSP" }, { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_NIC" }, { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_NIC_pending" }, { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_NODE" }, { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_OFED" }, { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_OS" }, { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_SYS_IMAGE" }, { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_UEFI" }, { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_UEFI_pending" }, { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/golden_image_arm" }, { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/golden_image_config" }, { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/golden_image_nic" } ], "Members@odata.count": 17, "Name": "Software Inventory Collection" } Note Retrieving DPU object versions is supported when operating in DPU mode only.

Get a specific component information Info In the following example, the DPU_OS inventory components are retrieved. Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_OS Example output: Copy Copied! { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_OS", "@odata.type": "#SoftwareInventory.v1_4_0.SoftwareInventory", "Description": "Host image", "Id": "DPU_OS", "Members@odata.count": 1, "Name": "Software Inventory", "RelatedItem": [ { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Bios" } ], "SoftwareId": "", "Status": { "Conditions": [], "Health": "OK", "HealthRollup": "OK", "State": "Enabled" }, "Updateable": true, "Version": "DOCA_2.2.0_BSP_4.2.1_Ubuntu_22.04-8.23-07" }