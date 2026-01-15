NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v24.10-LTSU4 (2024 LTS U4)
System Memory

Note

Information about the system memory originates from the UEFI and is kept in the BMC's persistent memory. However, the information can be lost following a BMC factory reset. It will become available again following the next UEFI reboot.

Memory Summary

A summary of the BlueField memory is available in the MemorySummary object, under the Redfish ComputerSystem schema. To retrieve it, execute the following command:

curl -k -u <bmc_username>:<bmc_password> -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield

The following is an example of the possible output:

{
    ...,
    "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield",
    "@odata.type": "#ComputerSystem.v1_22_0.ComputerSystem",
    ...,
    "Memory": {
        "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Memory"
    },
    "MemorySummary": {
        "TotalSystemMemoryGiB": 32
    },
	...
}

The output contains the total amount of system memory (in GiB).

Memory Collection

The list of BlueField DRAM cards is available under the Redfish MemoryCollection schema. To retrieve it, execute the following command:

curl -k -u <bmc_username>:<bmc_password> -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Memory

The following is an example of the possible output:

{
    "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Memory",
    "@odata.type": "#MemoryCollection.MemoryCollection",
    "Members": [
        {
            "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Memory/Memory_0"
        }
    ],
    "Members@odata.count": 1,
    "Name": "Memory Module Collection"
}

Individual Memory Information

Information about each individual DRAM card is available under the Redfish Memory schema. To retrieve the information for Memory_0, visible in the MemoryCollection in the previous section, execute the following command:

curl -k -u <bmc_username>:<bmc_password> -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Memory/Memory_0

The following is an example of the possible output:

{
    "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Memory/Memory_0",
    "@odata.type": "#Memory.v1_20_0.Memory",
    "AllowedSpeedsMHz": [],
    "BaseModuleType": "RDIMM",
    "BusWidthBits": 72,
    "CapacityMiB": 32768,
    "DataWidthBits": 64,
    "EnvironmentMetrics": {
        "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Memory/Memory_0/EnvironmentMetrics"
    },
    "ErrorCorrection": "MultiBitECC",
    "FirmwareRevision": "0",
    "Id": "Memory_0",
    "Location": {
        "PartLocation": {
            "ServiceLabel": "Bank 0 DDR4/DDR5 memory"
        }
    },
    "Manufacturer": "NVIDIA",
    "MemoryLocation": {
        "Channel": 0,
        "MemoryController": 0,
        "Slot": 0,
        "Socket": 0
    },
    "Metrics": {
        "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Memory/Memory_0/MemoryMetrics"
    },
    "Name": "DIMM Slot",
    "Oem": {
        "Nvidia": {
            "@odata.type": "#NvidiaMemory.v1_0_0.NvidiaMemory"
        }
    },
    "OperatingSpeedMhz": 5200,
    "RankCount": 1,
    "SerialNumber": "",
    "Status": {
        "Conditions": [],
        "Health": "OK",
        "HealthRollup": "OK",
        "State": "Enabled"
    }
}

Supported Properties

Property

Type

Notes

BusWidthBits

integer

The bus width in bits

CapacityMiB

integer (mebibytes)

Memory capacity in mebibytes (MiB)

DataWidthBits

integer

Data width in bits

ErrorCorrection

string (enum)

Error correction scheme supported for this memory device.

Id

string

The memory component ID

Location

object

The location of the memory device

Manufacturer

string

The memory device manufacturer

Name

string

The memory component name

OperatingSpeedMhz

integer (MT/s)

Operating speed of the memory device in megatransfers per second (MT/s).

RankCount

integer

Number of ranks available in the memory device. Means how many groups of memory chips are on the DIMM.

Status

object

The status and health of the resource
