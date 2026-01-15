System Memory
Information about the system memory originates from the UEFI and is kept in the BMC's persistent memory. However, the information can be lost following a BMC factory reset. It will become available again following the next UEFI reboot.
A summary of the BlueField memory is available in the
MemorySummary object, under the Redfish
ComputerSystem schema. To retrieve it, execute the following command:
curl -k -u <bmc_username>:<bmc_password> -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield
The following is an example of the possible output:
{
...,
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield",
"@odata.type": "#ComputerSystem.v1_22_0.ComputerSystem",
...,
"Memory": {
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Memory"
},
"MemorySummary": {
"TotalSystemMemoryGiB": 32
},
...
}
The output contains the total amount of system memory (in GiB).
The list of BlueField DRAM cards is available under the Redfish
MemoryCollection schema. To retrieve it, execute the following command:
curl -k -u <bmc_username>:<bmc_password> -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Memory
The following is an example of the possible output:
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Memory",
"@odata.type": "#MemoryCollection.MemoryCollection",
"Members": [
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Memory/Memory_0"
}
],
"Members@odata.count": 1,
"Name": "Memory Module Collection"
}
Information about each individual DRAM card is available under the Redfish
Memory schema. To retrieve the information for
Memory_0, visible in the
MemoryCollection in the previous section, execute the following command:
curl -k -u <bmc_username>:<bmc_password> -H
'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https:
//<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Memory/Memory_0
The following is an example of the possible output:
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Memory/Memory_0",
"@odata.type": "#Memory.v1_20_0.Memory",
"AllowedSpeedsMHz": [],
"BaseModuleType": "RDIMM",
"BusWidthBits": 72,
"CapacityMiB": 32768,
"DataWidthBits": 64,
"EnvironmentMetrics": {
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Memory/Memory_0/EnvironmentMetrics"
},
"ErrorCorrection": "MultiBitECC",
"FirmwareRevision": "0",
"Id": "Memory_0",
"Location": {
"PartLocation": {
"ServiceLabel": "Bank 0 DDR4/DDR5 memory"
}
},
"Manufacturer": "NVIDIA",
"MemoryLocation": {
"Channel": 0,
"MemoryController": 0,
"Slot": 0,
"Socket": 0
},
"Metrics": {
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Memory/Memory_0/MemoryMetrics"
},
"Name": "DIMM Slot",
"Oem": {
"Nvidia": {
"@odata.type": "#NvidiaMemory.v1_0_0.NvidiaMemory"
}
},
"OperatingSpeedMhz": 5200,
"RankCount": 1,
"SerialNumber": "",
"Status": {
"Conditions": [],
"Health": "OK",
"HealthRollup": "OK",
"State": "Enabled"
}
}
Supported Properties
Property
Type
Notes
BusWidthBits
integer
The bus width in bits
CapacityMiB
integer (mebibytes)
Memory capacity in mebibytes (MiB)
DataWidthBits
integer
Data width in bits
ErrorCorrection
string (enum)
Error correction scheme supported for this memory device.
Id
string
The memory component ID
Location
object
The location of the memory device
Manufacturer
string
The memory device manufacturer
Name
string
The memory component name
OperatingSpeedMhz
integer (MT/s)
Operating speed of the memory device in megatransfers per second (MT/s).
RankCount
integer
Number of ranks available in the memory device. Means how many groups of memory chips are on the DIMM.
Status
object
The status and health of the resource