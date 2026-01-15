System Processor

A summary of the BlueField processors is available in the ProcessorSummary object, under the Redfish ComputerSystem schema. To retrieve it, execute the following command:

Copy Copied! curl -k -u <bmc_username>:<bmc_password> -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield

The following is an example of the possible output:

Copy Copied! { ..., "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield", "@odata.type": "#ComputerSystem.v1_22_0.ComputerSystem", ..., "ProcessorSummary": { "CoreCount": 16, "Count": 1, "Model": "ARMv8" }, "Processors": { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Processors" }, ... }

The output contains a summary of the total number of processors and processor cores in the system, as well as the processor model for the primary processor in this system.