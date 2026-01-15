System Processor

On This Page
Information about the system processors originates from the UEFI and is kept in the BMC's persistent memory. However, the information can be lost following a BMC factory reset. It will become available again following the next UEFI reboot.
A summary of the BlueField processors is available in the
ProcessorSummary object, under the Redfish
ComputerSystem schema. To retrieve it, execute the following command:
curl -k -u <bmc_username>:<bmc_password> -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield
The following is an example of the possible output:
{
...,
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield",
"@odata.type": "#ComputerSystem.v1_22_0.ComputerSystem",
...,
"ProcessorSummary": {
"CoreCount": 16,
"Count": 1,
"Model": "ARMv8"
},
"Processors": {
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Processors"
},
...
}
The output contains a summary of the total number of processors and processor cores in the system, as well as the processor model for the primary processor in this system.
The list of BlueField processors is available under the Redfish
ProcessorCollection schema. To retrieve it, execute the following command:
curl -k -u <bmc_username>:<bmc_password> -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Processors
The following is an example of the possible output:
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Processors",
"@odata.type": "#ProcessorCollection.ProcessorCollection",
"Members": [
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Processors/CPU_0"
}
],
"Members@odata.count": 1,
"Name": "Processor Collection"
}
Information about each individual processor is available under the Redfish
Processor schema. To retrieve the information for
CPU_0, visible in the
ProcessorCollection in the previous section, execute the following command:
curl -k -u <bmc_username>:<bmc_password> -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Processors/CPU_0
The following is an example of the possible output:
{
"@Redfish.Settings": {
"@odata.type": "#Settings.v1_3_3.Settings",
"SettingsObject": {
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Processors/CPU_0/Settings"
}
},
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Processors/CPU_0",
"@odata.type": "#Processor.v1_20_0.Processor",
"EnvironmentMetrics": {
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Processors/CPU_0/EnvironmentMetrics"
},
"Id": "CPU_0",
"Links": {
"Chassis": {
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1"
}
},
"Location": {
"PartLocation": {
"ServiceLabel": "Socket 0"
}
},
"Manufacturer": "https://www.mellanox.com",
"MaxSpeedMHz": 2135,
"Metrics": {
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Processors/CPU_0/ProcessorMetrics"
},
"Model": "Mellanox BlueField-3 [A1] A78(D42) 16 Cores r0p1",
"Name": "Processor",
"PartNumber": "OPN: 9009D3B600CVAA",
"Ports": {
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Processors/CPU_0/Ports"
},
"ProcessorId": {
"EffectiveFamily": "0x0101",
"IdentificationRegisters": "0x00000000410FD421"
},
"ProcessorType": "CPU",
"SerialNumber": "Unspecified Serial Number",
"Socket": "Socket 0",
"Status": {
"Conditions": [],
"Health": "OK",
"State": "Enabled"
},
"TotalCores": 16,
"TotalThreads": 16,
"Version": "Mellanox BlueField-3 [A1] A78(D42) 16 Cores r0p1"
}
Supported Properties
Property
Type
Notes
Id
string
The processor ID
Manufacturer
string
The processor manufacturer
MaxSpeedMHz
integer (MHz)
The maximum clock speed of the processor
Model
string
The processor model number (set to the same value as the Version property)
Name
string
The processor name
PartNumber
string
The part number of the processor
ProcessorType
string
The type of processor
Status
object
The status and health of the resource
TotalCores
integer
The total number of cores that this processor contains
TotalThreads
integer
The total number of execution threads that this processor supports
Version
string
The hardware version of the processor