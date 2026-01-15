Unsupported BMC Functionalities in NIC Mode

Sensors and SDRs DPU sensors: bluefield_temp

ddr_temp

p0_temp

p0_link

p1_temp (if present)

p1_link (if present)

rtc_voltage

power_envelope

soc_power More generally, any sensor/FRU is retrievable via ipmitool -I ipmb sdr list all . Impact: Redfish "Sensors" schema and IPMItool outputs like ipmitool sensors and ipmitool sdr . BMC Sensor Data

Network interfaces DPU network ports: eth0

eth1 (if present)

oob0 Impact: Redfish schemas – redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/NetworkAdapters/NvidiaNetworkAdapter/ redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/EthernetInterfaces/

BlueField Host Network Interface

Firmware inventory Objects with prefix DPU_* do not show Version in the Redfish FirmwareInventory schema System Inventory

Card1 schema Redfish Chassis Card1 schema: Information like manufacturer, model, versions, and assemblies from BlueField FRU is affected. DPU Chassis

FRU DPU FRU files: Extracted using IPMB. Affects FRU 0 on the BMC, OEM FRU, and functionalities using BlueField FRU. OEM FRU entries: dmidecode reads fail, leading to default values. System FRU

Bmc-set-time.service Affected. The service syncs BMC time with DPUs when BMC NTP is unavailable. N/A

Arm OS soft/graceful reset All of the following reset/set off the Arm OS: IPMItool: ipmitool raw 0x32 0xA1 0x02 and ipmitool power soft Redfish: redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Actions/ComputerSystem.Reset -d {"ResetType": "GracefulShutdown"} . Reset Control

Redfish system logs Missing DPU OS logs: /var/log/dmesg

/var/log/lastlog

/var/log/wtmp BMC and BlueField Logs