Unsupported BMC Functionalities in NIC Mode
Capability
Effect
Section Reference
Sensors and SDRs
DPU sensors:
More generally, any sensor/FRU is retrievable via
Impact: Redfish "Sensors" schema and IPMItool outputs like
Network interfaces
DPU network ports:
Impact:
Firmware inventory
Objects with prefix
Card1 schema
Redfish Chassis Card1 schema: Information like manufacturer, model, versions, and assemblies from BlueField FRU is affected.
FRU
DPU FRU files: Extracted using IPMB. Affects FRU 0 on the BMC, OEM FRU, and functionalities using BlueField FRU.
OEM FRU entries:
Bmc-set-time.service
Affected. The service syncs BMC time with DPUs when BMC NTP is unavailable.
N/A
Arm OS soft/graceful reset
All of the following reset/set off the Arm OS:
IPMItool:
Redfish system logs
Missing DPU OS logs:
Base GUID, base MAC, and description from Redfish OEM
Fields in