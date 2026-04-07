Changes and New Features
Info
For an archive of changes and features from previous releases, please refer to "Change Log History".
- Extended Arm-UEFI support to ensure seamless operation until BlueField BMC initialization completes
- Added RTC battery voltage monitoring to the SDR list for enhanced system diagnostics
- Implemented Redfish mutual authentication support for BlueField-3 platforms
- Updated BMC FRU content to enhance backward compatibility
Added BMC Redfish support for remote attestation over Redfish specifically for SPDM:
- BlueField NIC
- CEC1736 (BMC ERoT)
- Added support for the sensors
ddr_tempand
rtc_voltageunder "BMC Sensor Data"
Security Hardening: Implemented several Linux kernel configuration changes to improve system security and activated kernel module signature. The following table summarizes key modifications:
Parameter Old Value New Value Reason
CONFIG_KEXEC
yes
Not set Enables replacement of running kernel using
kexeccommand.
CONFIG_SLAB_MERGE_DEFAULT
yes
Not set Prevents merging similar-sized slab caches, mitigating cross-slab heap attacks
CONFIG_SHUFFLE_PAGE_ALLOCATOR
Not set
yes
Enables randomization of the high-order page allocation freelist
CONFIG_SECURITY_DMESG_RESTRICT
Not set
yes
Prevents kernel memory address leakage through
dmesg
CONFIG_DEBUG_FS
yes
Not set Disables
debugfs, reducing the kernel’s attack surface
CONFIG_BPF_SYSCALL
yes
Not set Disables the
bpf()syscall, restricting manipulation of BPF programs and maps
CONFIG_USER_NS
yes
Not set Disables user namespaces to prevent privilege escalation via namespace exploits
CONFIG_BUG_ON_DATA_CORRUPTION
Not set
yes
Enables kernel validation checks for detecting data corruption
CONFIG_DEFAULT_MMAP_MIN_ADDR
4096
32768
Increases the minimum mmap address to mitigate kernel NULL pointer dereference exploits
CONFIG_DEBUG_KMEMLEAK
yes
Not set
Disabled due to its dependency on
CONFIG_DEBUG_FS, which is also now disabled
This parameter changed only in BlueField-2 (already not set in BlueField-3).Info
Changes to the kernel configuration parameters were made in accordance with recommended security hardening practices from the Linux Kernel Self-Protection Project (KSPP), grsecurity and CLIP OS.