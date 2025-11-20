NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v25.10
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v25.10  Appendix - Relating BlueField to Host and Port
Download PDF

Appendix - Relating BlueField to Host and Port

To associate BlueField with its hosting machine for asset management, follow this procedure:

  1. Get the BlueField's BMC MAC address using the following Redfish command over the 1GbE OOB port to the BlueField BMC:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    curl -k -u root:<password> -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<BF-BMC-IP>/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/EthernetInterfaces/eth0
 {
   "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/EthernetInterfaces/eth0",
   "@odata.type": "#EthernetInterface.v1_6_0.EthernetInterface",
   "DHCPv4": {
     "DHCPEnabled": true,
     "UseDNSServers": true,
     "UseDomainName": true,
     "UseNTPServers": true
   },
   "DHCPv6": {
     "OperatingMode": "Stateful",
     "UseDNSServers": true,
     "UseDomainName": true,
     "UseNTPServers": true
   },
   "Description": "Management Network Interface",
   "FQDN": "dpu-bmc",
   "HostName": "dpu-bmc",
   "IPv4Addresses": [
     {
       "Address": "10.237.40.179",
       "AddressOrigin": "DHCP",
       "Gateway": "0.0.0.0",
       "SubnetMask": "255.255.0.0"
     }
   ],
   "IPv4StaticAddresses": [],
   "IPv6AddressPolicyTable": [],
   "IPv6Addresses": [
     {
       "Address": "fdfd:fdfd:10:237:966d:aeff:fe17:9f5f",
       "AddressOrigin": "DHCPv6",
       "AddressState": null,
       "PrefixLength": 64
     },
     {
       "Address": "fe80::966d:aeff:fe17:9f5f",
       "AddressOrigin": "LinkLocal",
       "AddressState": null,
       "PrefixLength": 64
     }
   ],
   "IPv6DefaultGateway": "fe80::445b:ed80:5f97:8900",
   "IPv6StaticAddresses": [],
   "Id": "eth0",
   "InterfaceEnabled": true,
   "LinkStatus": "LinkUp",
   "MACAddress": "94:6d:ae:17:9f:5f",
   "MTUSize": 1500,
   "Name": "Manager Ethernet Interface",
   "NameServers": [
     "fdfd:fdfd:7:77:250:56ff:fe8b:e4f9"
   ],
   "SpeedMbps": 0,
   "StaticNameServers": [],
   "Status": {
     "Health": "OK",
     "HealthRollup": "OK",
     "State": "Enabled"
   },
   "VLANs": {
     "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/EthernetInterfaces/eth0/VLANs"
   }
 }

  2. Get the BlueField's high-speed port's MAC addresses using the following Redfish command over the 1GbE OOB port to the BlueField BMC:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    curl -k -u root:<password> -H "Content-Type: application/octet-stream" -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/NetworkAdapters/NvidiaNetworkAdapter/NetworkDeviceFunctions/eth0f0
{
  "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/NetworkAdapters/NvidiaNetworkAdapter/NetworkDeviceFunctions/eth0f0",
  "@odata.type": "#NetworkDeviceFunction.v1_9_0.NetworkDeviceFunction",
  "Ethernet": {
    "MACAddress": "02:b1:b6:12:39:05",
    "MTUSize": 1500
  },
  "Id": "eth0f0",
  "Links": {
    "OffloadSystem": {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield"
    },
    "PhysicalPortAssignment": {
      "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/NetworkAdapters/NvidiaNetworkAdapter/Ports/eth0"
    }
  },
  "Name": "NetworkDeviceFunction",
  "NetDevFuncCapabilities": [
    "Ethernet"
  ],
  "NetDevFuncType": "Ethernet"
}

© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Nov 20, 2025
content here