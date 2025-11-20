BIOS Secure Boot Configuration

The following operations may be performed using Redfish commands. For each operation, a corresponding task is generated within the BMC's Redfish Task Service. During the subsequent BlueField reboot, the UEFI checks for any pending secure boot tasks and executes them in the order of their ascending task ID numbers. After completion, the UEFI then updates the task state to reflect the relevant status.

To read UEFI Secure boot databases: Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases Output example: Copy Copied! { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases", "@odata.type": "#SecureBootDatabaseCollection.SecureBootDatabaseCollection", "Members": [ { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases/KEK" }, .. { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases/PK" }, .. { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases/db" }, .. .. { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases/dbx" }, .. ], "Members@odata.count": 10, "Name": "UEFI SecureBoot Database Collection" }

To add a certificate to the UEFI db : Note The following certificate is an example only. The content of the PEM file is copied into the curl POST command;

must be used to replace EOL characters. For illustration purposes here's the original content of the PEM certificate file. Copy Copied! -----BEGIN CERTIFICATE----- MIIDbTCCAlWgAwIBAgIUO2MdJt2cTCGr0eO4PiBV5Uk0b/IwDQYJKoZIhvcNAQEL BQAwVjELMAkGA1UEBhMCVVMxCzAJBgNVBAgTAk5DMRAwDgYDVQQHEwdSYWxlaWdo MQ8wDQYDVQQKEwZMZW5vdm8xFzAVBgNVBAMTDkxlbm92byBVRUZJIERCMB4XDTE3 MDMxNTIxMTYzNFoXDTQxMDMxNTIxMTYzNFowVjELMAkGA1UEBhMCVVMxCzAJBgNV BAgTAk5DMRAwDgYDVQQHEwdSYWxlaWdoMQ8wDQYDVQQKEwZMZW5vdm8xFzAVBgNV BAMTDkxlbm92byBVRUZJIERCMIIBIjANBgkqhkiG9w0BAQEFAAOCAQ8AMIIBCgKC AQEA1ezmdoBlk5yDVuXw8F774CvllhMz9bT0/TpH3kmRpPAizSRDzbHLUuBMC6SE W4zjdLxTqOlwZt6UUcWxlyzKcoDPe43cE6YH1kM/rscvm3AaVL+4GcyGgS9DL6qe QFHWER25xCTokMsCdKB42Ty7hWW5FBPepgAS+GDfqQfb/4hoonIlen5X+dqVIsE/ RM1DIVBUiIbJdgERYeoGjY/Rh4A1VWl6ErzyzokYnf63JjSFR2kVV0apbr4ISOTM 7qBd1RNHwQrCAryRADX1XGvRZURzwQdEXfOqZOkVjNKr1fD761qvPE8TQWWJ9Q8r mciMocIXqoqWKPAkgbMwKmcsFQIDAQABozMwMTAPBgNVHRMBAf8EBTADAQH/MA4G A1UdDwEB/wQEAwICBDAOBgNVHQ8Baf8EBAMCB4AwDQYJKoZIhvcNAQELBQADggEB AJ2U0UjB+sxF/HE5sY56vJbdFITl8o0Yf7XJImL0VtgpYjfeqiE768G2uTUbzCKy hDOps3+4w4p8FUSO6StzCz6UuUyxlUjQzpkxZ97Ouq1sGhjy7dZybTEByJD6LpI7 l1EpJSfBiwxTdm7svJoABKs8Hs7e9f3XX5PK76SxllMbDaxAm7UvCppYBBR1SeyC gWt3rGRiO3W6pfd07ioCD03kgGzYNOZeU2S+maE1Xt4kUoYs3HxyrhJGfN26gM8h 4w5LfCKrlxi+3KMf+vXxEBfGYBvjwcA7KCW92GnUQGVjZbEGs6EaTBx7i9gA2+te oWS/500qiwNRp2xqdBxg1d0= -----END CERTIFICATE----- Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X POST https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases/db/Certificates -d\ '{"CertificateString": "-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----

MIIDbTCCAlWgAwIBAgIUO2MdJt2cTCGr0eO4PiBV5Uk0b/IwDQYJKoZIhvcNAQEL

BQAwVjELMAkGA1UEBhMCVVMxCzAJBgNVBAgTAk5DMRAwDgYDVQQHEwdSYWxlaWdo

MQ8wDQYDVQQKEwZMZW5vdm8xFzAVBgNVBAMTDkxlbm92byBVRUZJIERCMB4XDTE3

MDMxNTIxMTYzNFoXDTQxMDMxNTIxMTYzNFowVjELMAkGA1UEBhMCVVMxCzAJBgNV

BAgTAk5DMRAwDgYDVQQHEwdSYWxlaWdoMQ8wDQYDVQQKEwZMZW5vdm8xFzAVBgNV

BAMTDkxlbm92byBVRUZJIERCMIIBIjANBgkqhkiG9w0BAQEFAAOCAQ8AMIIBCgKC

AQEA1ezmdoBlk5yDVuXw8F774CvllhMz9bT0/TpH3kmRpPAizSRDzbHLUuBMC6SE

W4zjdLxTqOlwZt6UUcWxlyzKcoDPe43cE6YH1kM/rscvm3AaVL+4GcyGgS9DL6qe

QFHWER25xCTokMsCdKB42Ty7hWW5FBPepgAS+GDfqQfb/4hoonIlen5X+dqVIsE/

RM1DIVBUiIbJdgERYeoGjY/Rh4A1VWl6ErzyzokYnf63JjSFR2kVV0apbr4ISOTM

7qBd1RNHwQrCAryRADX1XGvRZURzwQdEXfOqZOkVjNKr1fD761qvPE8TQWWJ9Q8r

mciMocIXqoqWKPAkgbMwKmcsFQIDAQABozMwMTAPBgNVHRMBAf8EBTADAQH/MA4G

A1UdDwEB/wQEAwICBDAOBgNVHQ8Baf8EBAMCB4AwDQYJKoZIhvcNAQELBQADggEB

AJ2U0UjB+sxF/HE5sY56vJbdFITl8o0Yf7XJImL0VtgpYjfeqiE768G2uTUbzCKy

hDOps3+4w4p8FUSO6StzCz6UuUyxlUjQzpkxZ97Ouq1sGhjy7dZybTEByJD6LpI7

l1EpJSfBiwxTdm7svJoABKs8Hs7e9f3XX5PK76SxllMbDaxAm7UvCppYBBR1SeyC

gWt3rGRiO3W6pfd07ioCD03kgGzYNOZeU2S+maE1Xt4kUoYs3HxyrhJGfN26gM8h

4w5LfCKrlxi+3KMf+vXxEBfGYBvjwcA7KCW92GnUQGVjZbEGs6EaTBx7i9gA2+te

oWS/500qiwNRp2xqdBxg1d0=

-----END CERTIFICATE-----","CertificateType": "PEM": "5491316d-9694-4639-b72d-b8630ffa7dab"}' Output example: Copy Copied! { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/0", "@odata.type": "#Task.v1_4_3.Task", "Id": "0", "TaskState": "Pending", "TaskStatus": "OK" }

To add a signature to the UEFI db : Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X POST https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases/db/Signatures -d\ '{"SignatureString": "80B4D96931BF0D02FD91A61E19D14F1DA452E66DB2408CA8604D411F92659F0A","SignatureTypeRegistry": "UEFI","SignatureType": "EFI_CERT_SHA256_GUID": "28d5e212-165b-4ca0-909b-c86b9cee0112"}' Output example: Copy Copied! { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/1", "@odata.type": "#Task.v1_4_3.Task", "Id": "1", "TaskState": "Pending", "TaskStatus": "OK" }

To delete UEFI db certificate #1: Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X DELETE https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases/db/Certificates/1 Output example: Copy Copied! { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/2", "@odata.type": "#Task.v1_4_3.Task", "Id": "2", "TaskState": "Pending", "TaskStatus": "OK" }

To delete all UEFI db keys: Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X POST https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/SecureBoot/SecureBootDatabases/db/Actions/SecureBootDatabase.ResetKeys -d'{"ResetKeysType": "DeleteAllKeys"}' Output example: Copy Copied! { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/3", "@odata.type": "#Task.v1_4_3.Task", "Id": "3", "TaskState": "Pending", "TaskStatus": "OK" }