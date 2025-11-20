NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v25.10
BlueField Arm State

This section outlines methods for monitoring the state of NVIDIA® BlueField® Arm using either Redfish or IPMI.

The BMC polls the host status from the NIC subsystem on BlueField using the NC-SI interface approximately every 30 seconds. Due to this implementation, some stages of the Arm boot process may not be captured. The expected OemLastState values to indicate boot completion for the different modes are as follows:

  • OsIsRunning – for DPU mode

  • UEFI – for NIC mode

Monitoring BlueField Arm State Using Redfish

curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield

The BlueField Arm state is represented by the OemLastState field under BootProgress.

Example output:

...
"BootProgress": {
    ...
    "OemLastState": "OsIsRunning"
  }
...

The possible values for OemLastState are:

  • BootRom

  • BL2

  • BL31

  • UEFI

  • OsStarting

  • OsIsRunning

  • LowPowerStandby

  • FirmwareUpdateInProgress

  • OsCrashDumpInProgress

  • OsCrashDumpIsComplete

  • FWFaultCrashDumpInProgress

  • FWFaultCrashDumpIsComplete

  • Invalid

Monitoring BlueField Arm State Using IPMI

To get the BlueField Arm state with IPMI, refer to the 0xA3 command under "IPMItool NIC Subsystem Management".

