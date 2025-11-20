On This Page
BlueField Modes of Operation Configuration
curl -k -u root:'<PASSWORD>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Oem/Nvidia
Current setting appears under
Mode.
Run the following Redfish commands:
For NVIDIA® BlueField®-3:
curl -k -u root:'<PASSWORD>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST -d '{"Mode":"DpuMode"}' https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Oem/Nvidia/Actions/Mode.Set
For BlueField-2:
curl -k -u root:'' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X PATCH -d '{"Attributes":{"NicMode":"DpuMode"}}' https:///redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Bios/Settings
Reboot the BlueField Arm cores twice.
To reboot Arm cores from the Arm OS:
reboot
To reboot Arm cores from the remote host:
'echo
"SW_RESET 1"> /dev/rshim0/misc
Power cycle BlueField by running the following command from the remote host :
ipmitool chassis power cycle
Run the following Redfish commands:
For BlueField-3:
curl -k -u root:'<PASSWORD>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST -d '{"Mode":"NicMode"}' https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Oem/Nvidia/Actions/Mode.Set
For BlueField-2:
curl -k -u root:'' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X PATCH -d '{"Attributes":{"NicMode":"NicMode"}}' https:///redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Bios/Settings
Reboot the BlueField Arm cores twice.
To reboot Arm cores from the Arm OS:
reboot
To reboot Arm cores from the remote host:
'echo
"SW_RESET 1"> /dev/rshim0/misc
Power cycle BlueField by running the following command from the remote host :
ipmitool chassis power cycle