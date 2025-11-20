NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v25.10
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v25.10  BlueField Modes of Operation Configuration
Download PDF

On This Page

BlueField Modes of Operation Configuration

Getting Mode of Operation

Copy
Copied!
            

            
curl -k -u root:'<PASSWORD>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Oem/Nvidia

Info

Current setting appears under Mode.

Setting DPU Mode

  1. Run the following Redfish commands:

    • For NVIDIA® BlueField®-3:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      curl -k -u root:'<PASSWORD>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST -d '{"Mode":"DpuMode"}' https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Oem/Nvidia/Actions/Mode.Set

    • For BlueField-2:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      curl -k -u root:'' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X PATCH -d '{"Attributes":{"NicMode":"DpuMode"}}' https:///redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Bios/Settings

  2. Reboot the BlueField Arm cores twice.

    • To reboot Arm cores from the Arm OS:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      reboot

    • To reboot Arm cores from the remote host:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      'echo "SW_RESET 1" > /dev/rshim0/misc

  3. Power cycle BlueField by running the following command from the remote host :

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ipmitool chassis power cycle

Setting NIC Mode

  1. Run the following Redfish commands:

    • For BlueField-3:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      curl -k -u root:'<PASSWORD>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST -d '{"Mode":"NicMode"}' https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Oem/Nvidia/Actions/Mode.Set

    • For BlueField-2:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      curl -k -u root:'' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X PATCH -d '{"Attributes":{"NicMode":"NicMode"}}' https:///redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Bios/Settings

  2. Reboot the BlueField Arm cores twice.

    • To reboot Arm cores from the Arm OS:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      reboot

    • To reboot Arm cores from the remote host:

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      'echo "SW_RESET 1" > /dev/rshim0/misc

  3. Power cycle BlueField by running the following command from the remote host :

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ipmitool chassis power cycle

© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Nov 20, 2025
content here