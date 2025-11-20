BMC and BlueField Logs

The following subsections list BMC dump operations.

Create a BMC dump task and gets the task ID.

Info This is important for the next stages.

Copy Copied! sudo curl -k -u root:'<password>' -d '{"DiagnosticDataType": "Manager"}' -X POST https://<ip_address>/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/LogServices/Dump/Actions/LogService.CollectDiagnosticData

Where:

<ip-address> – BMC IP address

<password> – BMC password

Note This command triggers an attempt to enable the RShim on the BMC.

Note Notes about the size of a single BMC dump and the BMC dumps container: The total size of all BMC dumps cannot exceed 8MB

A single BMC dump cannot take up more than 4MB. If it is larger, it is truncated to 4MB.

For the proper creation of a BMC dump, 4MB of free memory are required regardless of its actual size (can be smaller than 4MB). This memory is ensured by deleting existing BMC dumps, from oldest to newest, until 4MB are free.





Get dump task state. When TaskState is Completed , then the dump is ready for download.

Copy Copied! sudo curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<ip_address>/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/<task_id>

Where:

<ip-address> – BMC IP address

<password> – BMC password

<task_id> – task ID received from the first command

Download BMC dump after TaskState is Completed . Dump is saved in the path given to --output .

Copy Copied! sudo curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<ip_address>/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/LogServices/Dump/Entries/<entry_id>/attachment --output </path/to/tar/log_dump.tar.xz>

Where:

<ip-address> – BMC IP address

<password> – BMC password

<entry_id> – entry ID of the dump in redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/LogServices/Dump/Entries/

</path/to/tar/log_dump.tar.xz> – path to download the log dump log_dump.tar.xz Info After downloading, untar the file to view the logs.

Log List:

journal-pretty.log

sensor-readings.log

host-state.log

hostnamectl.log

fw-version.log

fru-info.log

nicDeviceDebugInfo.log (mstdump) CRspace and Scartchpad address spaces Dumps are lists of 32-bit addresses and the 32-bit values stored at these addresses Only works if NIC is working Only on BlueField-3

chassis-state.log

bmc-state.log

rshim.log

uptime.log

cpuinfo

fw-printenv.log

varfilelist.log

tmpfilelist.log

softIRQs.log

sensorinfo.log

selinfo.log

pslist.log

routeinfo.log

network.log

network 00-bmc-eth0.network 00-tmfifo_net0.network 00-bmc-vlan4040.network vlan4040.netdev

netstat.log

mntinfo.log

kernalcmdline.log

kernalRingBuff.log

iproute.log

dpulogs dpu_console obmc-console.log

iplink.log

ipaddr.log

interrupts.log

freemem.log

channelconfig.log

channelaccess.log

arptable.log

inventory.log

elogall.log

os-release

top.log

meminfo

failed-services.log

hwmon.log

slabinfo.log

settings.log

dmesg.log

em-system.json

bios.log

timedate.log

procfd.log

dreport.log

disk-usage.log

summary.log

Note To access logs under bflogs , BlueField would have to operate in DPU mode.





Clear all log dump entries.

Copy Copied! sudo curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X POST https://<ip_address>/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/LogServices/Dump/Actions/LogService.ClearLog

Where:

<ip-address> – BMC IP address

<password> – BMC password

Specific log dump entry deletion can be done by using ‘curl’s DELETE instead of GET in the previous command.