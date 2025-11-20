Boot Configuration

Boot Source Override allows administrators to remotely control the system’s boot sequence without requiring physical access to configure boot order settings. This capability supports one-time or persistent boot source overrides, making it useful for automated OS deployment, system recovery, remote diagnostics, and enforcing specific security boot policies.

By dynamically setting the boot target (e.g., PXE, UEFI HTTP), administrators gain flexibility for provisioning, firmware updates, and disaster recovery workflows.

To retrieve the current boot source override configuration:

Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield

Example output:

Copy Copied! "Boot": { ... "BootSourceOverrideEnabled": "Disabled", "BootSourceOverrideMode": "UEFI", "BootSourceOverrideTarget": "None", "HttpBootUri": "path", "StopBootOnFault": "Never", "UefiTargetBootSourceOverride": "None" ... }





To set the boot source override, use:

Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X PATCH \ https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Settings \ -d '{ "Boot":{ "BootSourceOverrideEnabled": "Once", "BootSourceOverrideMode": "UEFI", "BootSourceOverrideTarget": "UefiHttp", "UefiTargetBootSourceOverride": "None", "BootNext": "", "AutomaticRetryConfig": "Disabled" } }'

Note The boot override setting take effect on the next boot and are reflected in the redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield boot schema.

The following parameters can be set when configuring the boot source via the Redfish command:

BootSourceOverrideEnabled – Disabled – Disable override Once – Apply override for next boot only Continuous – Always use the boot override setting

BootSourceOverrideMode – Must be set to UEFI

BootSourceOverrideTarget – Must be one of the values allowed under Boot/BootSourceOverrideTarget@Redfish.AllowableValues

UefiTargetBootSourceOverride – equired if BootSourceOverrideTarget is set to UefiTarget . Set to the UefiDevicePath attribute of the desired boot option.

BootNext – Used if BootSourceOverrideTarget is set to UefiBootnext

AutomaticRetryConfig – Only Disabled is supported

Query the BootOptions attributes: Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X GET \ https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/BootOptions/Boot0002 Example output: Copy Copied! { "BootOptionReference" : "Boot0002" , "DisplayName" : "NET-OOB-IPV4-HTTP" , "UefiDevicePath" : "MAC(B83FD2CA4B27,0x1)/IPv4(0.0.0.0,0x0,DHCP,...)/Uri()" } Use the UefiDevicePath value as the UefiTargetBootSourceOverride : Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X PATCH \ https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Settings \ -d '{ "Boot":{ "BootSourceOverrideEnabled": "Once", "BootSourceOverrideMode": "UEFI", "BootSourceOverrideTarget": "UefiTarget", "UefiTargetBootSourceOverride": "MAC(B83FD2CA4B27,0x1)/IPv4(0.0.0.0,...)/Uri()", "AutomaticRetryConfig": "Disabled" } }'

Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X PATCH \ https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Settings \ -d '{ "Boot":{ "BootSourceOverrideEnabled": "Once", "BootSourceOverrideMode": "UEFI", "BootSourceOverrideTarget": "Pxe" } }'

The ipmitool utility allows configuring the Boot Source Override option, enabling the system to boot from a PXE server or another specified device.

To view the current boot override configuration, run:

Copy Copied! ipmitool chassis bootparam get 5

This command returns information about:

Whether the boot override option is valid.

Whether it is persistent or applies to the next boot only.

The configured boot device type.

To configure a one-time PXE boot with a 60-second timeout, use the following command:

Copy Copied! ipmitool chassis bootparam set bootflag force_pxe options=timeout

Note If the DPU is not reset within 60 seconds, the boot parameters will be invalidated.





To configure a one-time PXE boot without the 60-second timeout, run:

Copy Copied! ipmitool chassis bootparam set bootflag force_pxe options=no-timeout

Note The boot override timer is only applicable for BlueField-3.

Note It is not recommended to use ipmitool chassis bootparam without explicitly specifying the options parameter, as this may result in unpredictable timer behavior.





To clear the boot override and return to the default boot device, use:

Copy Copied! ipmitool chassis bootparam set bootflag none





To configure the system to always boot from PXE (persistent override), execute:

Copy Copied! ipmitool chassis bootdev pxe options=persistent

Info The persistent option prevents the 60-second timeout from being triggered.

Info If you modify bootdev or bootparam settings without explicitly specifying options=persistent , the persistent configuration will be disabled.





The Boot Source Override configuration set through the BMC remains persistent until one of the following occurs: