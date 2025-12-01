Bug Fixes in This Version

Ref# Issue

4064373 Description: The DPU BMC LLDP represents the eth0 interface. If a VLAN interface is initiated on top of eth0, the LLDP schema does not function as expected and the transmitted data does not accurately describe the eth0 attribute or the newly created VLAN.

Reported in version: 25.07

4365835 Description: There is a mistake in the message displayed when the BISO secure boot setting is changed through the DPU BMC where the event log shows ScureCurrentBoot instead of SecureBootCurrentBoot .

Reported in version: 25.07

4549368 Description: Power sensors available via ipmitool sensor command are not available when DPU is in kernel lockdown mode.

Reported in version: 25.07

4551450 Description: After BMC factory reset, the ipmitool network interface may fail to connect to the DPU BMC via the RMCP interface.