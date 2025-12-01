Bug Fixes in This Version
Info
For an archive of bug fixes from previous releases, please refer to Bug Fixes History.
|Ref#
|Issue
|4064373
|Description: The DPU BMC LLDP represents the eth0 interface. If a VLAN interface is initiated on top of eth0, the LLDP schema does not function as expected and the transmitted data does not accurately describe the eth0 attribute or the newly created VLAN.
|Reported in version: 25.07
|4365835
|Description: There is a mistake in the message displayed when the BISO secure boot setting is changed through the DPU BMC where the event log shows
ScureCurrentBoot instead of
SecureBootCurrentBoot.
|Reported in version: 25.07
|4549368
|Description: Power sensors available via
ipmitool sensor command are not available when DPU is in kernel lockdown mode.
|Reported in version: 25.07
|4551450
|Description: After BMC factory reset, the ipmitool network interface may fail to connect to the DPU BMC via the RMCP interface.
|Reported in version: 25.07