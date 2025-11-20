NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v25.10
Info

For an archive of changes and features from previous releases, please refer to "Change Log History".

Changes and New Features in 25.10

  • Implemented a deferred firmware update flow that enables updating all firmware components from the DPU-BMC without service interruption in DPU mode

  • Enhanced security through mandatory kernel module signing and verification, ensuring all kernel modules are cryptographically signed and verified by the Linux kernel before loading

  • Added user-accessible functionality to force BMC RShim ownership, enabling recovery scenarios where manual intervention is required to reclaim RShim control for troubleshooting and system recovery operations
