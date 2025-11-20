Changes and New Features
Info
For an archive of changes and features from previous releases, please refer to "Change Log History".
Implemented a deferred firmware update flow that enables updating all firmware components from the DPU-BMC without service interruption in DPU mode
Enhanced security through mandatory kernel module signing and verification, ensuring all kernel modules are cryptographically signed and verified by the Linux kernel before loading
Added user-accessible functionality to force BMC RShim ownership, enabling recovery scenarios where manual intervention is required to reclaim RShim control for troubleshooting and system recovery operations