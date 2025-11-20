NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v25.10
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v25.10  Document Revision History
Download PDF

On This Page

Document Revision History

Rev 25.10 – November 06, 2025

Added:

Updated:

Rev 25.07 – August 05, 2025

Added:

Updated:

Rev 25.04 – April 30, 2025

Updated:

Added:

Rev 25.01 – February 25, 2025

Updates to hierarchy under BlueField Management and BMC Management sections.

Rev 25.01 – February 6, 2025

Added:

Updated:

Rev 24.10-LTSU1 FUR – January 02, 2025

Added:

Rev 24.10-LTSU1 – December 06, 2024

Added:

Updated:

Rev 24.10 – October 31, 2024

Added:

Updated:

Rev 24.07 – August 14, 2024

Added:

Updated:

Rev 24.04 – May 05, 2024

Added:

Updated:

Rev 24.01 – February 08, 2024

Added:

Updated:

Rev 23.10 – November 30, 2023

Added:

Updated:

Rev 23.09 – September 20, 2023

Added:

Updated:

Rev 23.07 – August 10, 2023

Added:

Updated:

Rev 23.04 – May 17, 2023

Added:

Updated:

Rev 2.8.2-34 – October 21, 2022

Added:

Updated:
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Nov 20, 2025
content here