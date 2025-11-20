NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v25.10
Factory Reset

Users may want to reset the BlueField to factory defaults. To do that, it is necessary to reset to default the BlueField BMC, BlueField UEFI, NIC, and the Arm. Follow the steps in the subsections below for more.

Step 1 – Reset BlueField BMC to Factory Default

  1. Run the following command:

    curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST https://<BF-BMC-IP>/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/Actions/Manager.ResetToDefaults -d '{"ResetToDefaultsType": "ResetAll"}' 
{ 
  "@Message.ExtendedInfo": [ 
    { 
      "@odata.type": "#Message.v1_1_1.Message", 
      "Message": "The request completed successfully.", 
      "MessageArgs": [], 
      "MessageId": "Base.1.15.0.Success", 
      "MessageSeverity": "OK", 
      "Resolution": "None" 
    } 
  ] 
}

  2. Reboot the BMC for the factory reset to take effect:

    > curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST -d '{"ResetType": "GracefulRestart"}' https://<BF-BMC-IP>/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/Actions/Manager.Reset
{
  "@Message.ExtendedInfo": [
    {
      "@odata.type": "#Message.v1_1_1.Message",
      "Message": "The request completed successfully.",
      "MessageArgs": [],
      "MessageId": "Base.1.13.0.Success",
      "MessageSeverity": "OK",
      "Resolution": "None"
    }
  ]

Step 2 – Wipe BlueField eMMC and SSD Storage

Users may wipe their eMMC and NVMe storage using the following Redfish commands:

  • eMMC:

    curl -k -u root:<password> -X PATCH -H "Content-Type: application/json" https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Bios/Settings -d '{"Attributes":{"EmmcWipe":  true}}'

  • NVMe:

    curl -k -u root:<password> -X PATCH -H "Content-Type: application/json" https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Bios/Settings -d '{"Attributes":{"NvmeWipe":  true}}'

Step 3 – Reset UEFI to Factory Default

Use the Redfish BIOS Settings PATCH command:

curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X PATCH -d '{"Attributes":{"ResetEfiVars": true}}' https://<BF-BMC-IP>/redfish/v1/Systems/<SystemID>/Bios/Settings | python3 -m json.tool

Step 4 – Reset NIC TLVs to Factory Default

Run the following from the Arm console:

bf> mlxconfig -d <device> -y reset

