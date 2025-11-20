Known Issues
Please make sure to also be aware of the known issues and limitations of the BSP here.
|Ref #
|Issue
|N/A
|Description: The IP address range 192.168.240.0–192.168.240.7 is reserved for internal BMC–UEFI communication. User-configured TCP connections that utilize addresses within this range may be automatically terminated by the system.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: TCP connection
|Reported in version: 25.10
|4422284
|Description: When the Redfish eROT update command is used, the eROT image is updated regardless of the value set for the
ForceUpdate flag.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: eROT force update
|Reported in version: 25.10
|4662191
|Description: The BMC pending version may be displayed in a non-standard format (e.g., the version BF-24.10-36 may appear as 02410036).
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: Version number
|Reported in version: 25.10
|4658475
|Description: The BMC pending version string generated by the BMC may include an unwanted leading zero in the last segment of the version (e.g., 00250804 is exposed as BF-25.08-04 instead of BF-25.08-4).
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: Version number
|Reported in version: 25.10
|4686938
|Description: After a successful BFB update via SCP, subsequent updates may show incorrect progress messages (e.g., "Transfer progress: 100%") that do not reflect the actual update status.
|Workaround: Track progress using the
PercentComplete field instead.
|Keyword: BFB; SCP; task status; progress
|Reported in version: 25.10
|4650613
|Description: On BlueField-2 DPUs, the BMC may not switch to the updated firmware image after a host power cycle during upgrade. This occurs because the ERoT (CEC) resets during the cycle, preventing the BMC flash from activating the new image. The update becomes effective only after the BMC itself is rebooted.
|Workaround: Reboot the BMC after the host power cycle to activate the new image.
|Keyword: Firmware update; ERoT; CEC
|Reported in version: 25.10
|4336172
|Description: Pushing a PLDM package update to the BMC/CEC without rebooting the host causes the update process to fail.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: PLDM; CEC
|Reported in version: 25.07
|4560376
|Description: Performing a BMC factory reset without following up with a graceful reset leaves the BMC in an incomplete transitional state, resulting in undefined system behavior.
|Workaround: Ensure that after initiating a factory reset, a graceful reset is performed to complete the process. If skipped, re-run the factory reset procedure and immediately follow with a graceful reset.
|Keyword: Factory; graceful; reset
|Reported in version: 25.07
|4029375
|Description: The Redfish schema for
/Systems/Bluefield/ResetActionInfo is not supported.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: Redfish
|Reported in version: 25.04
|4284756
|Description: Boot option re-enabled by UEFI after power reset of DPU.
Workaround:
|Discovered in version: 25.01
|4259780
|Description: Updating BFB image via HTTPS without CA on BlueField-2 will fail and may not return the correct failure message.
|Workaround: N/A
|Discovered in version: 25.01
|4261446
|Description: When the BlueField-2 SEL log is full, multiple attempts may be needed to load the SEL database and initialize the log.
|Workaround: Retry dump generation command.
|Discovered in version: 25.01
|4276783
|Description: Orchestrated DPU-BMC reboot will not work after upgrade if the CEC version has not changed.
|Workaround: N/A
|Discovered in version: 25.01
|4177391
|Description: BMC Redfish schema contains invalid attributes, causing the Redfish Mockup creator to return
elements not found errors.
|Workaround: N/A
|Discovered in version: 25.01
|4243159
|Description: BMC dump collection is missing
procfd.log.
|Workaround: N/A
|Discovered in version: 25.01
|4249132
|Description: Copying a file to the BMC that consumes space in the
root filesystem will render the BMC unusable after a reboot.
|Workaround: Do not copy any files to the BMC. Doing so will require the BlueField-3 to be swapped out.
|Discovered in version: 25.01
|4178704
Description: When deleting an IPv4/6 static IP address via the Redfish interface, an unexpected failure message may occur even though the operation has actually succeeded. Example for an IPv6 address:
|Workaround: N/A
|Discovered in version: 24.10-LTSU1
|3922872
|Description: In the
Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/Dump/Entries Redfish schema, the
Originator and
OriginatorType fields are not persistent following a BMC reboot.
|Workaround: N/A
|Discovered in version: 24.10
|4123370
|Description: The error notification is not clear on BFB Update when RShim is not owned by the BMC.
|Workaround: N/A
|Discovered in version: 24.10
|4048673
|Description: The AllowableValues in the response for a GET request to the
Chassis/Bluefield_ERoT/ResetActionInfo scheme are not updated by the BMC.
|Workaround: N/A
|Discovered in version: 24.10
|4127461
|Description: On BlueField-2, when the BMC comes up after reboot and the SEL buffer is full, it takes about 30 seconds for the BMC to finish setting up all of the SEL entries. Until then, adding more entries or querying the existing ones cannot be done.
|Workaround: N/A
|Discovered in version: 24.10
|N/A
|Description: Ownership of RShim may be ambiguous when ownership is forced by a new host causing several BMC features to not work due to the ownership conflict.
|Workaround: Reboot the BMC after moving RShim ownership to a new host. This ensures the BMC correctly synchronizes with the current RShim ownership status.
|Discovered in version: 24.07
|3877835
|Description:
openbmctool is no longer supported.
|Workaround: The supported management interfaces are IPMItool and Redfish.
|Discovered in version: 24.07
|4027478
|Description: BMC's IP aliasing feature allows multiple IP addresses to be assigned to a single network interface, which permits the interface to respond to different IP addresses.
|Workaround: N/A
|Discovered in version: 24.07
|3995907
|Description: The Redfish schema for BlueField data ports (
Systems/Bluefield/EthernetInterfaces) displays only the valid IP and MAC addresses. Other attributes associated with this schema should be ignored and considered as not current.
|Workaround: N/A
|Discovered in version: 24.07
|3995907
|Description: The update to
ipmitool version 1.8.19 has introduced inconsistencies between the tool and the BMC implementation, leading to incomplete information being displayed when executing the
lan print command.
|Workaround: N/A
|Discovered in version: 24.07
|3995899
|Description: The DPU BMC is equipped to detect ECC errors from the BlueField Arm system and record these errors in the BMC SEL. For SEL events related to single-bit ECC errors, the BMC does not recognize the resolution status on the BlueField Arm and consequently logs
"Resolved": false irrespective of the actual state.
|Workaround: N/A
|Discovered in version: 24.07
|3925815
|Description: When changing the BMC IPv6 address configuration from static to DHCP, the static IP address in the IPv6 list does not get disabled.
|Workaround: N/A
|Discovered in version: 24.07
|3899719
|Description: After executing
sel clear, the event log in
LogServices generates
Error.LogsCleared.
|Workaround: N/A
|Discovered in version: 24.07
|4005373
|Description: DPU BMC does not support the following attributes and schemas within the
Systems/Bluefield Redfish schema:
MemorySummary,
Memory,
Processors,
Storage,
GraphicalConsole, and
PowerMode.
|Workaround: N/A
|Discovered in version: 24.07
|3995906
|Description: The BlueField power cycle relies on the PCIe PERST/ALL_STANDBY. If the host does not disconnect the PCIe link, the DPU BMC would cancel the power cycle request to avoid causing server errors. Since the power cycle command is asynchronous, it always returns success; however, if it fails, a new SEL log is created to indicate that the command has not executed.
|Workaround: Get the status from the BMC SEL.
|Discovered in version: 24.07
|3998661
|Description: The
ipmitool set static ip command deletes both IPv4 and IPv6 then creates IPv4 static IP, then changes the IPv4 address causing 1 more create and delete events.
|Workaround: N/A
|Discovered in version: 24.07
|3914629
|Description: When "Force PXE" is set right before installing a BFB image via BMC RShim, BlueField PXE boot fails to boot from NET-OOB-IPV4.
|Workaround: N/A
|Discovered in version: 24.04
|4064373
|Description: The DPU BMC LLDP represents the eth0 interface. If the user initiates a VLAN interface on top of eth0, the LLDP schema does not function as expected and the transmitted data does not accurately describe the eth0 attribute or the newly created VLAN.
|Workaround: N/A
|Discovered in version: 24.04
|3994990
|Description: During a power cycle of the BlueField, the
ipmb_host driver running on the BlueField OS may crash due to communication issues with the BlueField BMC, causing the BlueField OS to become stuck.
|Workaround: Perform an additional reboot or reset to the BlueField.
|Discovered in version: 24.01
|3725502
|Description: Recording user operations takes place regardless of the action's success.
|Workaround: N/A
|Discovered in version: 24.01
|3598450
|Description: The boot process may stall following a non-graceful reboot.
|Workaround: Do not issue force reboot to the BlueField BMC.
|Discovered in version: 24.01
|3664596
|Description: When declaring only a secondary NTP server, this server acts as the primary one.
|Workaround: N/A
|Discovered in version: 24.01
|3747285
|Description: The ipmitool command to force PXE in BMC modifies both the IPMI and Redfish request settings. When Redfish is enabled in UEFI, Redfish takes priority, so all PXE boot entries are attempted and before regular boot continues.
|Workaround: Redfish must be disabled if IPMI force PXE retry behavior is expected.
|Discovered in version: 24.01
|3662417
|Description: The Arm UEFI is crucial for rapid system booting, activating the NIC for host network communication. The Arm UEFI tries to fetch Redfish host credentials from the DPU BMC during boot-up. If not done within a designated timeframe, UEFI skips Redfish setup and boots the OS, ignoring any Redfish server settings or updates.
|Workaround: Reboot the BlueField Arm core again.
|Discovered in version: 24.01
|3668925
|Description: If a VLAN setup is necessary for a specific interface on the BMC, finish all other network configurations (such as DHCP/STATIC) on the interface before implementing the VLAN setting (because the VLAN inherits all configurations from the existing interface).
Workaround:
|Discovered in version: 23.10
|3534150
|Description: The BMC and BlueField utilize a shared IPMB channel for IPMI communication. If multiple requests coincide on this interface, users may encounter command failures with timeout indications.
|Workaround: Raise the retry counter for IPMItool requests by using the command
ipmitool -R 20 *.
|Discovered in version: 23.10
|3631199
|Description: If Redfish is enabled in the UEFI menu (default), then Secure Boot configuration done from Redfish overrides Secure Boot configuration done from UEFI.
|Workaround: Disable Redfish in UEFI menu and update secure boot state.
|Discovered in version: 23.10
|3654930
|Description: If the BlueField BMC firmware has been upgraded from version 2.8.2-x or older to version 23.03 or newer, it is necessary to execute a factory reset of the BlueField BMC.
|Workaround: N/A
|Discovered in version: 23.03
|3637527
|Description: The BlueField Redfish BIOS/UEFI supports only UEFI mode for
BootSourceOverrideMode. If a user configures the
BootSourceOverrideMode to
legacy, all override settings are disregarded by the BIOS/UEFI.
|Workaround: Set
BootSourceOverrideMode to
UEFI.
|Discovered in version: 23.10
|3634649
|Description: In the Redfish
Systems/Bluefield schema, the
LastResetTime attribute does not accurately capture the system reset values.
|Workaround: N/A
|Discovered in version: 23.09
|3634603
Description: When the BlueField operates in NIC mode, the Arm core does not load any OS. In this scenario, any BMC functionality that relies on extracting data from the OS through the IPMB channel will be unavailable or limited. including:
|Workaround: N/A
|Discovered in version: 23.10
|3609525
|Description: Following a reboot of BlueField's BMC, it is necessary to wait 30 seconds to allow for the complete loading of system services before initiating a reboot of BlueField itself.
|Workaround: N/A
|Discovered in version: 23.09
|3590634
|Description: When updating the BMC's firmware, it is critical to maintain the system powered on until the update process is finished.
|Workaround: N/A
|Discovered in version: 23.09
|3599824
|Description: In NIC mode, the BMC's Redfish chassis schema contains only limited information about BlueField. This is because, in this mode, the OS is not available to supply the necessary information to the BMC.
|Workaround: N/A
|Discovered in version: 23.09
|3605254
|Description: Following a system power cycle, both the BlueField and BMC boot independently which may lead to BlueField's UEFI boot process to complete before the BMC's. As a result, when attempting to establish Redfish communication, the BMC may not yet be prepared to respond.
|Workaround: Power cycle; Redfish; boot
|Discovered in version: 23.09
|3388059
|Description: When BlueField-2 boots and its services are loaded, there is a possibility that the IPMI over RMCP may become unresponsive due to the default timeout for commands being set to 1 second.
Workaround: Increase the default timeout to 10 seconds when sending IPMI RMCP commands using the
|Discovered in version: N/A