Copy Copied! ipmitool raw 0x32 0xc4





Copy Copied! ipmitool raw 0x32 0xc5 <val>

Where val :

0 – disable

1 – enable

Note Changeable only from BMC prompt using admin account.

Info The ability to adjust power capping is disabled by default.





Copy Copied! ipmitool raw 0x32 0xc8





Copy Copied! ipmitool raw 0x32 0xc9 <val>

Where val is the value in percentage [0:100].

Note Changeable only from BMC prompt using admin account.

For example, if the maximum power capacity is 120 Watts, then set the system to work at 60 Watts (50%) using the following command:

Copy Copied! ipmitool raw 0x32 0xc9 50





Copy Copied! ipmitool raw 0x32 0xc6

Info Power is given in watts.





Copy Copied! ipmitool raw 0x32 0xca

Info Power is given in watts.



