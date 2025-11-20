On This Page
Product Instance Identifier
It is possible to set a unique name for the BMC. This name may be retrieve from Redfish without a password.
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X PATCH https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC -d '{"ServiceIdentification": "<system_name>"}'
To get the system name without a password:
curl -k -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1 | jq '.ServiceIdentification'
To get the system name with a password:
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC | jq '.ServiceIdentification'