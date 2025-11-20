BMC supports reset control of NVIDIA® BlueField® through the GPIOs connected to the BMC.

Issue the following command from the BMC to get the power status of BlueField:

Copy Copied! ipmitool chassis power status

To perform a reset operation on BlueField, use the following IPMI commands:

Description Command Hard reset of BlueField (Arm cores and NIC) Copy Copied! ipmitool chassis power cycle Hard reset of BlueField Arm cores Copy Copied! ipmitool chassis power reset Soft Shutdown of BlueField Arm OS Note This command is relevant only for BlueField-3. Copy Copied! ipmitool power soft

These commands update the most recent restart cause, which can be retrieved using ipmitool chassis restart_cause . The value will be reported as "Chassis Control Command".

Note A hard reset of BlueField is permitted only when all connected hosts assert the PERST signal. This is particularly important when BlueField-3 is shared among multiple hosts. In such cases, each host must assert PERST to ensure that a hard reset can be safely executed.

Note Soft shutdown of BlueField Arm OS is allowed only when the Arm OS is running. To retrieve the Arm OS state, refer to the 0xA3 command under "IPMItool NIC Subsystem Management".

Note Between each reset control, there should be a wait until the system finishes the operation. 20-second wait in BlueField-2

5-second wait in BlueField-3

OEM command 0xA1 is defined for additional non-standard reset controls of BlueField from BMC under the OEM NetFn group 0x30 .

NVIDIA OEM command to reset the BlueField:

Request Response Reset Option 0x32 – NetFun

0xA1 – command

0x00 – Req_data1 (reset option) Completion code: 0x00 – success

<ipmi-error-code> – failure 0x02 – soft reset of BlueField Arm cores Info This reset command is only available when the BlueField Arm OS is up. This option updates the latest restart cause, retrieved via ipmitool chassis restart_cause , to "Soft Reset".

0x03 – reset on-board 3-port switch

After a successful shutdown, the BlueField Arm enters a low-power standby state.

Info The BlueField Arm cannot be fully powered off, and Standby is its final state

To get the BlueField 's OS state, refer to the 0xA3 command under "IPMItool NIC Subsystem Management".

To get the BlueField Arm to boot back to the BlueField Arm OS, users can either power cycle BlueField or perform a hard reset of the BlueField Arm.

Info The output of IPMItool chassis power status will show "Chassis power is on".



