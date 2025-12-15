NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v25.10-LTSU1 (2025 LTS U1)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v25.10-LTSU1 (2025 LTS U1)  Appendix - Generic IPMI Commands
Download PDF

Appendix - Generic IPMI Commands

The IPMItool program allows you to remotely manage the IPMI functions of the NVIDIA® BlueField® BMC. The commands below may be directed to the BMC’s Ethernet interface by invoking:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip_addr> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN <ipmitool_arguments>

The following list provides a full list of the IPMItool arguments supported by BlueField BMC:

  • chassis power reset

  • chassis status

  • fru

  • fru print 0

  • fru print 1

  • fru read 0 /tmp/fru

  • fru read 1 /tmp/fru

  • lan print

  • mc info

  • mc reset cold

  • sdr elist

  • sdr get <sensor name>

  • sdr list

  • sdr type <type>

  • sel

  • sel clear

  • sel elist

  • sel listsensor get <sensor name>

  • sensor list

  • sol activate

  • user disable <user id>

  • user enable <user id>

  • user list [<channel number>]

  • user priv <user id> <privilege level(1-4)> [<channel number>]

  • user set name <user id> <user name>

  • user set password <user id> <password>
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Dec 15, 2025
content here