NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v25.10-LTSU1 (2025 LTS U1)
BlueField Provisioning Playbook

The following is a list of system requirements for the deployment process:

  • Connection to management network:

    • For BlueField DPU, BlueField BMC 1GbE interface connected to the management network via ToR

    • For BlueField SuperNIC, the host BMC connected to the management network via ToR or via NC-SI passthrough over data ports

      • BlueField BMC 1GbE interface connected to the management network via ToR is optional (MB312 use case)

  • Remote management controller (RMC) connected to BlueField BMC or host BMC Ethernet interface via ToR

  • DHCP server existing in the management network

  • An NVQual certified server

Info

RMC is the platform for data center infrastructure managers to manage BlueFields from Top of Rack (ToR) over 1 GbE.

image-2024-5-9_17-6-37-version-1-modificationdate-1765814718863-api-v2.png

The installation procedure depends on the active mode of operation on the NVIDIA® BlueField® networking platform:
