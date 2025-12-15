BlueField Provisioning Playbook

The following is a list of system requirements for the deployment process:

Connection to management network: For BlueField DPU, BlueField BMC 1GbE interface connected to the management network via ToR For BlueField SuperNIC, the host BMC connected to the management network via ToR or via NC-SI passthrough over data ports BlueField BMC 1GbE interface connected to the management network via ToR is optional (MB312 use case)

Remote management controller (RMC) connected to BlueField BMC or host BMC Ethernet interface via ToR

DHCP server existing in the management network

An NVQual certified server

Info RMC is the platform for data center infrastructure managers to manage BlueFields from Top of Rack (ToR) over 1 GbE.

The installation procedure depends on the active mode of operation on the NVIDIA® BlueField® networking platform: