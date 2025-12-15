On This Page
BMC and BlueField Logs
The BMC and NVIDIA® BlueField® logs can be collected using Redfish commands.
Two types of dumps are supported:
BMC dump, which is a collection of logs from BMC
System dump, which is a collection of logs from BlueField. To create a system dump, users must provide the BlueField credentials and IP address of the
tmfifo_net0network interface.
The following subsections list BMC dump operations.
Creating BMC Dump Task
Create a BMC dump task and gets the task ID.
This is important for the next stages.
sudo curl -k -u root:'<password>' -d '{"DiagnosticDataType": "Manager"}' -X POST https://<ip_address>/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/LogServices/Dump/Actions/LogService.CollectDiagnosticData
Where:
<ip-address>– BMC IP address
<password>– BMC password
This command triggers an attempt to enable the RShim on the BMC.
Notes about the size of a single BMC dump and the BMC dumps container:
The total size of all BMC dumps cannot exceed 8MB
A single BMC dump cannot take up more than 4MB. If it is larger, it is truncated to 4MB.
For the proper creation of a BMC dump, 4MB of free memory are required regardless of its actual size (can be smaller than 4MB). This memory is ensured by deleting existing BMC dumps, from oldest to newest, until 4MB are free.
Getting Dump Task State
Get dump task state. When
TaskState is
Completed, then the dump is ready for download.
sudo curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<ip_address>/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/<task_id>
Where:
<ip-address>– BMC IP address
<password>– BMC password
<task_id>– task ID received from the first command
Downloading BMC Dump
Download BMC dump after
TaskState is
Completed. Dump is saved in the path given to
--output.
sudo curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<ip_address>/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/LogServices/Dump/Entries/<entry_id>/attachment --output </path/to/tar/log_dump.tar.xz>
Where:
<ip-address>– BMC IP address
<password>– BMC password
<entry_id>– entry ID of the dump in
redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/LogServices/Dump/Entries/
</path/to/tar/log_dump.tar.xz>– path to download the log dump
log_dump.tar.xzInfo
After downloading, untar the file to view the logs.
Log list:
journal-pretty.log
sensor-readings.log
host-state.log
hostnamectl.log
fw-version.log
fru-info.log
nicDeviceDebugInfo.log (mstdump)
CRspace and Scartchpad address spaces
Dumps are lists of 32-bit addresses and the 32-bit values stored at these addresses
Only works if NIC is working
Only on BlueField-3
chassis-state.log
bmc-state.log
rshim.log
uptime.log
cpuinfo
fw-printenv.log
varfilelist.log
tmpfilelist.log
softIRQs.log
sensorinfo.log
selinfo.log
pslist.log
routeinfo.log
network.log
network
00-bmc-eth0.network
00-tmfifo_net0.network
00-bmc-vlan4040.network
vlan4040.netdev
netstat.log
mntinfo.log
kernalcmdline.log
kernalRingBuff.log
iproute.log
dpulogs
dpu_console
obmc-console.log
iplink.log
ipaddr.log
interrupts.log
freemem.log
channelconfig.log
channelaccess.log
arptable.log
inventory.log
elogall.log
os-release
top.log
meminfo
failed-services.log
hwmon.log
tmpfilelist.log
slabinfo.log
settings.log
dmesg.log
em-system.json
dmesg.log
bios.log
timedate.log
procfd.log
dreport.log
disk-usage.log
summary.log
To access logs under
bflogs, BlueField would have to operate in DPU mode.
Deleting All Dump Entries
Clear all log dump entries.
sudo curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X POST https://<ip_address>/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/LogServices/Dump/Actions/LogService.ClearLog
Where:
<ip-address>– BMC IP address
<password>– BMC password
Specific log dump entry deletion can be done by using ‘curl’s DELETE instead of GET in the previous command.
The following subsections list system dump operations.
Creating System Dump
Create a system dump and get task ID.
sudo curl -k -u root:'<password>' -d '{"DiagnosticDataType": "OEM", "OEMDiagnosticDataType": "bf_ip=<bf_ip>;bf_username=<bf_username>;bf_password=<bf_password>"}' -X POST https://<ip_address>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/Dump/Actions/LogService.CollectDiagnosticData
Where:
<ip-address>– BMC IP address
<password>– BMC password
<bf_ip>– BlueField IP address
<bf_username>– BlueField username
<bf_password>– BlueField password
Note, this command triggers an attempt to enable the RShim on the BMC.
Getting Dump Task State
Get dump task state. The dump is ready for download when
TaskState is
Completed.
sudo curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<ip_address>/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/<task_id>
Where:
<ip-address>– BMC IP address
<password>– BMC password
<task_id>– task ID received from the first command
Downloading System Dump
Download the user-specified system dump.
sudo curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<ip_address>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/Dump/Entries/<entry_id>/attachment --output </path/to/tar/system_dump.tar.xz>
Where:
<ip-address>– BMC IP address
<password>– BMC password
<entry_id>– The entry ID of the dump can be found in
redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/LogServices/Dump/Entries/
</path/to/tar/system_dump.tar.xz>– path to download the log dump
system_dump.tar.xz
After downloading, untar the file to view the logs.
Dump list:
bflogs/dmesg
bflogs/lastlog
bflogs/wtmpNote
To access logs under
bflogs, BlueField would have to operate in DPU mode.
rshim.log
dreport.log
summary.log
Deleting All Dump Entries
Clear all log dump entries.
sudo curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X POST https://<ip_address>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/Dump/Actions/LogService.ClearLog
Where:
<ip-address>– BMC IP address
<password>– BMC password
Specific log dump entry deletion can be done by using curl's DELETE instead of GET in the previous command.
The downloaded dump tar must be extracted to get the logs for BMC or BlueField.
Upon creating a dump, please allow the system ~5 mins to prepare the dump. The created dump will appear on the dump list when the system finishes dump creation. The created dump can be downloaded from the BMC using the
retrieve command.
BMC captures the BlueField console output and stores it in the System dump. Refer to section "System Dump Operations" for getting the log files in BMC dump.
Users may also check the log in
/run/log/dpulogs/. The log is rotated if it is larger than 1M or older than 24 hours. The oldest console output is overwritten as new data is added.