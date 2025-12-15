On This Page
- SDR Sensor List
- Sensor Redfish Commands
- Sensor IPMI Commands
- Displaying Sensor Data
- Displaying Extended Sensor Data
- Displaying Sensors and Thresholds
- Displaying Sensor Data Records Specified by Sensor ID
- Displaying All Records from SDR Repository of Specific Type
- Displaying Data for Sensors Specified by Name
- Displaying Readings for Sensors Specified by Name (Only for Numeric Sensors)
BMC Sensor Data
The following is a list of the available sensors maintained by the BMC including their type and name.
Sensor Name
Sensor Type
Source
Description
Discrete
IPMB
Uplink port 0 link status
Discrete
IPMB
Uplink port 1 link status
Temperature
IPMB
NVIDIA® BlueField® temperature
Temperature
IPMB
Uplink port 0 SFP temperature
Temperature
IPMB
Uplink port 1 SFP temperature
Temperature
IPMB
DDR temperature
Voltage
IPMB
RTC battery voltage
Power
IPMB
Power
IPMB
Power
Synthesized Sensor
Measures the deviation of
Voltage
BMC ADC
Voltage
BMC ADC
Voltage
BMC ADC
Voltage
BMC ADC
Voltage
BMC ADC
Voltage
BMC ADC
Voltage
BMC ADC
Voltage
BMC ADC
Voltage
BMC ADC
Input power rail from ATX (power from gold fingers in case of Sub75 when ATX power is off)
Voltage
BMC ADC
Input power rail from gold fingers
Voltage
BMC ADC
Voltage
BMC ADC
Voltage
BMC ADC
Voltage
BMC ADC
Voltage
BMC ADC
Voltage
BMC ADC
IPMB sourced sensors are supported when operating in DPU mode only.
Getting List of Support Sensors
BlueField sensors are stored within the Sensors schema under the Chassis schema. To retrieve the list of supported sensors, execute the following command:
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors
The following is an example of the anticipated output:
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors",
"@odata.type": "#SensorCollection.SensorCollection",
"Description": "Collection of Sensors for this Chassis",
"Members": [
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/power_envelope"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/power_envelope_deviation"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/soc_power"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/bluefield_temp"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/ddr_temp"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/p0_temp"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/p1_temp"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/12V_ATX"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/12V_PCIe"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/1V_BMC"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/1_2V_BMC"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/1_8V"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/1_8V_BMC"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/2_5V"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/3_3V"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/3_3V_RGM"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/5V"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/DVDD"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/HVDD"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/VDD"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/VDDQ"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/VDD_CPU_L"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/VDD_CPU_R"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/rtc_voltage"
}
],
"Members@odata.count": 24,
"Name": "Sensors"
}
Getting Data for Specific Sensor
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/<sensor_name>
The following is an example of a temperature sensor BlueField reading:
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/bluefield_temp
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/bluefield_temp",
"@odata.type": "#Sensor.v1_2_0.Sensor",
"Id": "bluefield_temp",
"Name": "bluefield temp",
"Reading": 43.0,
"ReadingRangeMax": 255.0,
"ReadingRangeMin": 0.0,
"ReadingType": "Temperature",
"ReadingUnits": "Cel",
"RelatedItem": [
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield"
}
],
"Status": {
"Conditions": [],
"Health": "OK",
"HealthRollup": "OK",
"State": "Enabled"
},
"Thresholds": {
"LowerCaution": {
"Reading": 5.0
},
"LowerCritical": {
"Reading": 0.0
},
"UpperCaution": {
"Reading": 95.0
},
"UpperCritical": {
"Reading": 105.0
}
}
}
Configuring Sensor Thresholds
The following commands set the thresholds for sensors that support setting a threshold:
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X PATCH https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/<sensor name>/ -d '{"Thresholds":{"<Threshold name>": {"Reading":<value>}}}'
The following is an example of how to set the upper critical threshold for the BlueField temperature sensor:
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -X PATCH https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/Sensors/bluefield_temp -d '{"Thresholds":{"UpperCritical": {"Reading":100}}}'
{
"@Message.ExtendedInfo": [
{
"@odata.type": "#Message.v1_1_1.Message",
"Message": "The request completed successfully.",
"MessageArgs": [],
"MessageId": "Base.1.15.0.Success",
"MessageSeverity": "OK",
"Resolution": "None"
}
]
}
BMC software supports reading chassis sensor information using the IPMItool.
The following subsections list commands which allow reading SDR data.
Displaying Sensor Data
Displays sensor data repository entry readings and their status.
ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN sdr list
Displaying Extended Sensor Data
Displays extended sensor information.
ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN sdr elist
Displaying Sensors and Thresholds
Displays sensors and thresholds in a wide table format.
ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN sensor list
Displaying Sensor Data Records Specified by Sensor ID
Displays sensor data records specified by sensor ID.
ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN sdr get <name>
Displaying All Records from SDR Repository of Specific Type
Displays all records from the SDR repository of a specific type.
ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN sdr type <type>
Displaying Data for Sensors Specified by Name
Displays information for sensors specified by name.
ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN sensor get <sensor_name>
Displaying Readings for Sensors Specified by Name (Only for Numeric Sensors)
ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN sensor reading <name>…<name>