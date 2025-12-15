NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v25.10-LTSU1 (2025 LTS U1)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v25.10-LTSU1 (2025 LTS U1)  Bug Fixes in This Version
Download PDF

Bug Fixes in This Version

Info

For an archive of bug fixes from previous releases, please refer to Bug Fixes History.

Ref #

Issue

4662191

Description: The BMC pending version may be displayed in a non-standard format (e.g., the version BF-24.10-36 may appear as 02410036).

Reported in version: 25.10

4658475

Description: The BMC pending version string generated by the BMC may include an unwanted leading zero in the last segment of the version (e.g., 00250804 is exposed as BF-25.08-04 instead of BF-25.08-4).

Reported in version: 25.10

4686938

Description: After a successful BFB update via SCP, subsequent updates may show incorrect progress messages (e.g., “Transfer progress: 100%”) that do not reflect the actual update status.

Reported in version: 25.10

4664471

Description: When creating a VLAN using ipmitool, the interface incorrectly appeared as a second entry in the DedicatedNetworkPorts collection. This results in redundant port entries showing identical LLDP data.

Reported in version: 25.10
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Dec 15, 2025
content here