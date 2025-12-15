Bug Fixes in This Version
For an archive of bug fixes from previous releases, please refer to Bug Fixes History.
Ref #
Issue
4662191
Description: The BMC pending version may be displayed in a non-standard format (e.g., the version BF-24.10-36 may appear as 02410036).
Reported in version: 25.10
4658475
Description: The BMC pending version string generated by the BMC may include an unwanted leading zero in the last segment of the version (e.g., 00250804 is exposed as BF-25.08-04 instead of BF-25.08-4).
Reported in version: 25.10
4686938
Description: After a successful BFB update via SCP, subsequent updates may show incorrect progress messages (e.g., “Transfer progress: 100%”) that do not reflect the actual update status.
Reported in version: 25.10
4664471
Description: When creating a VLAN using
Reported in version: 25.10