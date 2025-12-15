Changes and New Features
For an archive of changes and features from previous releases, please refer to "Change Log History".
Enhanced Redfish connection management between BMC and UEFI to ensure proper termination of all open TCP connections
Added support for querying ATF, UEFI, and firmware versions from BMC inventory independent of DPU OS availability
Updated temperature AEN sensor SEL logging to use descriptive sensor names instead of generic sensor IDs
Improved BMC log dump performance to reduce execution time:
Changed the default BMC dump file format from
.tar.xzto
.zstd. This update improves dump generation performance.