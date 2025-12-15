NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v25.10-LTSU1 (2025 LTS U1)
Changes and New Features

Info

For an archive of changes and features from previous releases, please refer to "Change Log History".

Changes and New Features in 25.10-LTSU1

  • Enhanced Redfish connection management between BMC and UEFI to ensure proper termination of all open TCP connections

  • Added support for querying ATF, UEFI, and firmware versions from BMC inventory independent of DPU OS availability

  • Updated temperature AEN sensor SEL logging to use descriptive sensor names instead of generic sensor IDs

  • Improved BMC log dump performance to reduce execution time:

    • Changed the default BMC dump file format from .tar.xz to .zstd. This update improves dump generation performance.
