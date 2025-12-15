On This Page
- Rev 25.10-LTSU1 – December 10, 2025
- Rev 25.10 – November 06, 2025
- Rev 25.07 – August 05, 2025
- Rev 25.04 – April 30, 2025
- Rev 25.01 – February 25, 2025
- Rev 25.01 – February 6, 2025
- Rev 24.10-LTSU1 FUR – January 02, 2025
- Rev 24.10-LTSU1 – December 06, 2024
- Rev 24.10 – October 31, 2024
- Rev 24.07 – August 14, 2024
- Rev 24.04 – May 05, 2024
- Rev 24.01 – February 08, 2024
- Rev 23.10 – November 30, 2023
- Rev 23.09 – September 20, 2023
- Rev 23.07 – August 10, 2023
- Rev 23.04 – May 17, 2023
- Rev 2.8.2-34 – October 21, 2022
Document Revision History
No changes
Added:
Page "Storage Health Monitoring"
Updated:
Section "Boot Source Override"
Get the firmware inventory collection in "System Inventory"
Section "Enabling Serial Redirect Mode to Run from Arm or BMC OS"
Section "Enabling RShim on BlueField BMC"
Added:
Page "System Processor"
Updated:
Section "ATX Power Error"
Section "Boot Source Override Config Using IPMI"
Section "BFB Live Firmware Update" in Installation for DPU Mode
Updated:
Section "Data Port Module High Power Consumption Notification"
Section "Data Port Module Thermal 'Going High' Notification"
Section "Reset Control Using IPMI"
Section "SDR Sensor List"
Section "Getting List of Support Sensors"
Added:
Section "Voltage Sensors"
Section "Power Sensors"
Section "Power Deviation Sensors"
Section "PCIe Correctable Error"
Section "PCIe Uncorrectable Error"
Section "PCIe Fatal Error"
Section "ATX Power Error"
Section "Getting Measurements"
Section "RAS PCIe Error"
Section "Deleting Static IPv4 Address"
Section "Adding IPv4 Address"
Section "Root CA Management Commands"
Updates to hierarchy under BlueField Management and BMC Management sections.
Added:
Updated:
Page "DPU Mode Installation"
Page "Deploying Software Using BFB"
Added:
Section "RAS Logging"
Updated:
Section "Enabling Serial Redirect Mode to Run from Arm or BMC OS"
Section "Getting 3-port Switch Ports Mode"
Section "Configuring Router IPv6 Mode"
Section "Configuring IPv6 Static Router IP"
Section "Configuring IPv6 Static Router MAC"
Added:
Section "BIOS Debug Mode"
Sensor
ddr_tempto section "Temperature Sensors"
Sensor
ddr_tempto section "SDR Sensor List"
Informational note to page "BlueField Arm State"
Section "Data Port Module Events"
Section "Data Port Module Temperature Going High"
Section "Data Port Module Temperature Going Low"
Updated:
Section "Enabling/Disabling IPv6 DHCP"
Section "Serial Over LAN"
Section "Arm Frequency Change"
Section "BMC FRUs"
Notes about the size of a single BMC on "BMC and BlueField Logs"
Added:
Page "Guest Tunnel"
Page "Rsyslog"
Section "Retrieving Golden Image Version Information Using Redfish"
Updated:
Section "Redfish Management Interface"
Diagram on page "CEC and BMC Firmware Operations"
Multipart update with
MultipartHttpPushUricommand in section "Trigger Secure Firmware Update"
Section "ForceUpdate"
Section "Updating BMC"
Section "Updating CEC"
Section "Installing BFB"
Section "Retrieve Information on Pending Settings"
Section "FRU Reading IPMI Commands"
Section "Hard Rebooting BlueField"
Section "Updating BMC"
Section "RAS Errors"
Section "System Commands"
Added:
Section "LLDP in Redfish"
Page "BlueField Arm State"
Section "Product Instance Identifier"
Section "CEC Activation and Reset" under "BMC and CEC Firmware Update"
Section "BMC DPU Information"
Updated:
Section "Installing BFB"
Section "FRU Reading IPMI Commands"
Added:
Section "Monitoring DPU OS Shutdown from BMC"
Section "Example for CSR Generation, Certificate Creation and Replacement"
Section "Redfish Event Log"
Cmds
0xa8 0x00and
0xa8 0x01to "NVIDIA OEM Commands"
Updated:
Section "Changing Default Password"
Section "BIOS CA Certificates"
Section "System Commands"
Section "SEL Redfish Commands"
Section "Get Maximum Power Capacity"
Section "Get Dump Task State"
Section "BMC and CEC Firmware Update"
Added:
Section "Power Capping"
Section "DPU Chassis"
Section "BlueField Console Log"
Section "CA Certificates Collection Modification"
Section "Enable RShim on DPU BMC"
Section "Network Management Redfish Commands"
Section "CEC Update" under "BMC and CEC Firmware Update"
Section "OOB Network 3-Port Switch Control"
Appendix "Provisioning Software Upgrade Flow"
Updated:
Section "Boot Config Using Redfish"
Section "Installing BFB"
Section "Factory Reset BMC"
Section "Reset or Reboot BMC"
Section "BMC Sensor Data"
Section "Serial Over LAN"
Section "BMC Dump Operations"
Added:
Section "System Inventory"
Section "DPU Chassis"
Section "NIC Subsystem Management"
Section "Table of Common Redfish Commands"
Updated:
Section "System FRU"
Section "System Logs"
Section "List of IPMI Supported FRUs"
Section "Boot Configuration"
Section "BIOS Secure Boot Configuration"
Section "BIOS Configuration"
Section "Reset Control"
Added:
Section "Changing Default Password"
Section "Account Service"
Section "Configuring BIOS Secure Boot"
Section "Configuring BIOS"
Section "Redfish Certificate Management"
The commands
0x32 0x97and
0x32 0x98to "NVIDIA Custom Commands"
Updated:
Note in section "Network Protocol Support"
Section "Boot Configuration"
Section "Installing BFB"
Section "BMC and CEC Firmware Update" and its subsections
Added:
Figure "NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 BMC Connector" to section "BMC Console Interface"
Section "SEL Messages"
Section "Updating BMC and Glacier Firmware with Vendor Field Mode" which is relevant for NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 DPU only
Page "Serial Redirect Mode"
Section "BlueField BMC Redfish Triggers"
Command
0x32 0x92and
0x32 0x93to "NVIDIA Custom Commands" table
Updated:
Section "BMC Management Interface" with new password requirements
Section "Sensor Data Record (SDR) Repository"
Link status codes to the p0_link and p1_link sensors in section "List of IPMI Supported Sensors"
Section "BMC and CEC Firmware Update"
Added:
Page "Vendor Field Mode"
Section "DPU Reset"
Updated:
Section "Boot Configuration" with note on DPU boot override setting