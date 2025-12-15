OOB Network 3-Port Switch Control

To enable both the BMC and the Arm on NVIDIA® BlueField® to access the out-of-band (OOB) network management interface, an L2, 3-port switch has been incorporated into the system. This switch acts as a bridge, connecting the RJ45 port (OOB), the BMC, and the Arm in the DPU. It is important to note that the switch is exclusively managed by the DPU's BMC through a dedicated I2C line and a GPIO signal that controls the switch's reset function.