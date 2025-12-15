Software Versioning
There is a software version for each of the BMC software components. You may retrieve this information by running the following for each component:
Linux version –
uname -acommand from the Linux prompt
OpenBMC version –
cat /etc/os-releasefrom the Linux prompt
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/BMC_Firmware
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/BMC_Firmware",
"@odata.type": "#SoftwareInventory.v1_4_0.SoftwareInventory",
"Description": "BMC image",
"Id": "BMC_Firmware",
"Name": "Software Inventory",
"RelatedItem": [],
"RelatedItem@odata.count": 0,
"SoftwareId": "",
"Status": {
"Conditions": [],
"Health": "OK",
"HealthRollup": "OK",
"State": "Enabled"
},
"Updateable": true,
"Version": "BF-23.09-1",
"WriteProtected": false
}
# ipmitool mc info
Device ID : 1
Device Revision : 1
Firmware Revision : 23.09
IPMI Version : 2.0
Manufacturer ID : 33049
Manufacturer Name : NVIDIA
Product ID : 4 (0x0004)
Product Name : Bluefield3 BMC
Device Available : yes
Provides Device SDRs : yes
Additional Device Support :
Sensor Device
SDR Repository Device
SEL Device
FRU Inventory Device
IPMB Event Receiver
Chassis Device
Aux Firmware Rev Info :
0x10
0x01
0x00
0x00
Where the BMC version is formatted as
[Firmware Revision]-[
Aux Firmware Rev Info 2nd byte] which is 23.09-1 according to this example.