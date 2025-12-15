NVIDIA BlueField BMC Software v25.10-LTSU1 (2025 LTS U1)
System FRU

FRU Reading Redfish Commands

FRU data is embedded within the chassis schema. To retrieve the relevant FRU data, execute the following Redfish command:

curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Chassis/Card1/

The FRU data can be found in the following read attributes:

...
  "Manufacturer": "https://www.mellanox.com",
  "Model": "BlueField-3 DPU",
...
  "PartNumber": "900-9D3D4-00EN-HAR",
...
  "SerialNumber": "MT2421XZ0HDU",
...

FRU Reading IPMI Commands

To retrieve FRU info, run:

ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN fru print

System FRU ID 0 contains information for the NVIDIA® BlueField® device:

Note

The following is supported when operating in DPU mode only.

 FRU Device Description : Builtin FRU Device (ID 0)
 Chassis Type          : Main Server Chassis
 Chassis Part Number   : 900-9D3D4-00EN-HAA  
 Chassis Serial        : N/A
 Chassis Extra         : N/A
 Chassis Extra         : ..
 Chassis Extra         : https://www.mellanox.com
 Board Mfg Date        : Mon Aug  5 16:39:00 2024
 Board Mfg             : https://www.mellanox.com
 Board Product         : BlueField-3 DPU
 Board Serial          : N/A
 Board Part Number     : 900-9D3D4-00EN-HAA  
 Board Extra           : ..
 Product Manufacturer  : https://www.mellanox.com
 Product Name          : BlueField-3 DPU
 Product Part Number   : 900-9D3D4-00EN-HAA  
 Product Version       : N/A
 Product Serial        : MT2430XZ0A14
 Product Asset Tag     : N/A
 Product Extra         : ..
 
FRU Device Description : Nvidia-BMCMezz (ID 169)
 Board Mfg Date        : Mon Aug  5 16:39:00 2024
 Board Mfg             : Nvidia
 Board Product         : Nvidia-BMCMezz
 Board Serial          : MT2430XZ0A14            
 Board Part Number     : 900-9D3D4-00EN-HAA

To print a specific FRU:

ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN fru print <fru_id>

To dump the binary FRU data into a file:

ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN fru read <fru_id> <filename>

Note

The parameter <filename> is the absolute path to the file.

Info

Using the ipmitool fru command displays all the FRU devices detected by the BMC.
