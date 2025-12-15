System Logs

On This Page
The System Event Log (SEL) and Event Log in OpenBMC provide robust mechanisms for monitoring, diagnosing, and troubleshooting hardware and system issues.
SEL
Functionality – The SEL captures and records significant system events related to hardware and firmware. This includes events such as hardware failures, temperature thresholds, power anomalies, and other critical system changes.
Access – The SEL can be accessed via IPMI\Redfish commands, allowing administrators to query and retrieve logs for analysis
Management – Administrators can clear, save, and manage SEL entries to maintain system health and ensure critical events are recorded accurately
Event Log:
Functionality – The Event Log provides a comprehensive record of both hardware and software events, offering detailed insights into system operations and potential issues. This includes firmware updates, configuration changes, security alerts, etc.
Access – The Event Log is accessible via Redfish interface, enabling easy retrieval and management of event data
Management – Users can filter, sort, and analyze events to identify patterns, diagnose problems, and improve system reliability. The Event Log supports exporting logs for offline analysis and archiving.
Key features
Scalability – Both the SEL and Event Log are designed to handle a high volume of events, ensuring no critical information is lost
Integration – These logs integrate seamlessly with existing management tools, providing a unified view of system health and events
Usability – User-friendly interfaces and command-line tools make it easy to access and manage logs, ensuring administrators can quickly respond to issues
Overall, the SEL and Event Log in OpenBMC are essential tools for maintaining system integrity, improving reliability, and ensuring swift resolution of any issues that arise.
Event Log Redfish Commands
Displaying Event Log Information
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/
Output example:
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog",
"@odata.type": "#LogService.v1_1_0.LogService",
"Actions": {
"#LogService.ClearLog": {
"target": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Actions/LogService.ClearLog"
}
},
"DateTime": "2023-09-27T14:28:50+00:00",
"DateTimeLocalOffset": "+00:00",
"Description": "System Event Log Service",
"Entries": {
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries"
},
"Id": "EventLog",
"Name": "Event Log Service",
"Oem": {
"Nvidia": {
"@odata.type": "#NvidiaLogService.v1_0_0.NvidiaLogService",
"LatestEntryID": "4",
"LatestEntryTimeStamp": "2023-09-27T14:19:30+00:00"
}
},
"OverWritePolicy": "WrapsWhenFull"
}
Displaying List of Events
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries
Output example:
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries",
"@odata.type": "#LogEntryCollection.LogEntryCollection",
"Description": "Collection of System Event Log Entries",
"Members": [
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/1",
"@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_9_0.LogEntry",
"AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/1/attachment",
"Created": "2023-09-27T14:18:39+00:00",
"EntryType": "Event",
"Id": "1",
"Message": "12V_ATX sensor crossed a warning low threshold going low. Reading=6.048000 Threshold=10.400000.",
"MessageArgs": [
"12V_ATX",
"6.048000",
"10.400000"
],
"MessageId": "OpenBMC.0.1.SensorThresholdWarningLowGoingLow",
"Name": "System Event Log Entry",
"Resolution": "",
"Resolved": false,
"Severity": "OK"
}
…
],
"Members@odata.count": 1,
"Name": "System Event Log Entries"
}
Clearing Event Log
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X POST https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Actions/LogService.ClearLog
SEL Redfish Commands
Displaying SEL Information
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/SEL/
Output example:
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/SEL",
"@odata.type": "#LogService.v1_1_0.LogService",
"Actions": {
"#LogService.ClearLog": {
"target": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/SEL/Actions/LogService.ClearLog"
}
},
"DateTime": "2024-07-18T10:54:52+00:00",
"DateTimeLocalOffset": "+00:00",
"Description": "IPMI SEL Service",
"Entries": {
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/SEL/Entries"
},
"Id": "SEL",
"Name": "SEL Log Service",
"OverWritePolicy": "WrapsWhenFull"
}
Displaying List of Events
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/SEL/Entries
Output example:
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/SEL/Entries",
"@odata.type": "#LogEntryCollection.LogEntryCollection",
"Description": "Collection of System Event Log Entries",
"Members": [
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/SEL/Entries/1",
"@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
"Created": "2024-07-16T15:34:32+00:00",
"EntryType": "SEL",
"Id": "1",
"Message": "12V_ATX sensor crossed a warning low threshold going low. Reading=6.048000 Threshold=10.400000.",
"MessageArgs": [
"12V_ATX",
"6.048000",
"10.400000"
],
"MessageId": "OpenBMC.0.1.SensorThresholdWarningLowGoingLow",
"Name": "System Event Log Entry",
"Resolution": "Check the sensor or subsystem for errors.",
"Resolved": false,
"Severity": "OK"
},
…
],
"Members@odata.count": 22,
"Name": "System Event Log Entries"
}
Clearing Event Log
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X POST https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Actions/LogService.ClearLog
Configuring SEL Info Log Capacity
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X POST https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/Actions/Oem/Nvidia/SelCapacity -d '{"ErrorInfoCap":300 }'
Getting SEL Info Log Capacity
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Managers/Bluefield_BMC/Oem/Nvidia/SelCapacity
Example output:
{
"ErrorInfoCap": 300
}
SEL IPMI Commands
The following table lists the command to use to view event logs:
Displaying SEL Information
ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN sel
Displaying List of Events
ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN sel list
Displaying Extended List of Events
ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN sel elist
Saving SEL Events to File
ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN sel save <filename>
Clearing SEL
ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN sel clear
Configuring SEL Info Log Capacity
The capacity is a 4-byte value, and the byte order is from low to high as shown in command example.
To set the capacity to 300 lines, the value should be
0x2c 0x01 0x00 0x00:
ipmitool -C
17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN raw
0x0a
0x4a <capacity[
0:
7]> <capacity[
8:
15]> <capacity[
16:
23]> <capacity[
24:
31]>
Getting SEL Info Log Capacity
ipmitool -C 17 -I lanplus -H <bmc_ip> -U ADMIN -P ADMIN raw 0x0a 0x4b
SEL Message Types
The following subsections detail the messages which are added to the BMC SEL and the scenarios that trigger them.
UEFI Boot
Messages are added to the BMC SEL while the BlueField UEFI is booting which describe the status of the UEFI boot.
SEL messages:
SMBus initialization
PCI resource configuration
System boot initiated
Example:
SEL Record ID : 0037
Record Type : 02
Timestamp : 06:36:06 UTC 06:36:06 UTC
Generator ID : 0001
EvM Revision : 04
Sensor Type : System Firmware
Sensor Number : 06
Event Type : Sensor-specific Discrete
Event Direction : Assertion Event
Event Data : c207ff
Description : PCI resource configuration
DPU Watchdog Sensor
A watchdog message will be added in the event of a DPU reset caused by the hardware watchdog.
Example:
10 | 07/17/25 | 12:43:16 UTC | Watchdog2 #0x28 | Power cycle | Asserted
IPMB Sensors
QSFP Sensors
Messages are added to the SEL in case of a change in the status of the QSFP cables. The messages describe the event and status of the sensor.
List of QSFP sensors:
P0_link– the QSFP 0 cable status
P1_link– the QSFP 1 cable status
SEL messages:
Config Error– the QSFP cable is down
Connected– the QSFP cable is up
Example:
SEL Record ID : 003e
Record Type : 02
Timestamp : 07:08:28 UTC 07:08:28 UTC
Generator ID : 0020
EvM Revision : 04
Sensor Type : Cable / Interconnect
Sensor Number : 00
Event Type : Sensor-specific Discrete
Event Direction : Assertion Event
Event Data (RAW) : 010f0f
Event Interpretation : Missing
Description : Config Error
Sensor ID : p0_link (0x0)
Entity ID : 31.1
Sensor Type (Discrete): Cable / Interconnect
States Asserted : Cable / Interconnect
[Config Error]
Temperature Sensors
Messages are added to the SEL if temperature sensors detect a value higher than the sensor thresholds. The messages include a description of the event, BlueField FRU device description, BlueField BMC device description, and the status of the sensor.
List of temperature sensors:
bluefield_temp– Bluefield temperature
p0_temp– QSFP 0 cable temperature
p1_temp– QSFP 1 cable temperature
ddr_temp– DDR temperature
SEL messages:
Upper Critical going high– crossing a upper critical threshold
Upper Non-critical going high– crossing a upper non-critical threshold
Lower Critical going low– crossing a lower critical threshold
Lower Non-critical going low– crossing a lower non-critical threshold
Example:
SEL Record ID : 003c
Record Type : 02
Timestamp : 07:01:06 UTC 07:01:06 UTC
Generator ID : 0020
EvM Revision : 04
Sensor Type : Temperature
Sensor Number : 03
Event Type : Threshold
Event Direction : Assertion Event
Event Data (RAW) : 592802
Trigger Reading : 40.000degrees C
Trigger Threshold : 2.000degrees C
Description : Upper Critical going high
Sensor ID : p0_temp (0x3)
Entity ID : 0.1
Sensor Type (Threshold) : Temperature
Sensor Reading : 40 (+/- 0) degrees C
Status : ok
Lower Non-Recoverable : na
Lower Critical : -5.000
Lower Non-Critical : 0.000
Upper Non-Critical : 70.000
Upper Critical : 75.000
Upper Non-Recoverable : na
Positive Hysteresis : Unspecified
Negative Hysteresis : Unspecified
Assertion Events :
Event Enable : Event Messages Disabled
Assertions Enabled : lnc- lcr- unc+ ucr+
Deassertions Enabled : lnc+ lcr+ unc- ucr-
FRU Device Description : Nvidia-BMCMezz (ID 169)
Board Mfg Date : Tue Jan 3 23:16:00 2023 UTC
Board Mfg : Nvidia
Board Product : Nvidia-BMCMezz
Board Serial : MT2251XZ02W5
Board Part Number : 900-9D3B6-00CV-AAA
FRU Device Description : BlueField-3 Smar (ID 250)
Board Mfg Date : Tue Jan 3 23:16:00 2023 UTC
Board Mfg : Nvidia
Board Product : BlueField-3 SmartNIC Main Card
Board Serial : MT2251XZ02W5
Board Part Number : 900-9D3B6-00CV-AAA
Product Manufacturer : Nvidia
Product Name : BlueField-3 SmartNIC Main Card
Product Part Number : 900-9D3B6-00CV-AAA
Product Version : A3
Product Serial : MT2251XZ02W5
Product Asset Tag : 900-9D3B6-00CV-AAA
Voltage Sensors
Messages are added to the SEL if a voltage sensor's reading crosses the sensor's thresholds. The messages include a description of the event, BlueField BMC device description, and the status of the sensor.
List of voltage sensors:
rtc_voltage– RTC battery voltage
SEL messages:
Lower Critical going low– crossing a lower critical threshold
Example:
SEL Record ID : 0227
Record Type : 02
Timestamp : 02/17/25 16:01:21 UTC
Generator ID : 0020
EvM Revision : 04
Sensor Type : Voltage
Sensor Number : 1a
Event Type : Threshold
Event Direction : Assertion Event
Event Data (RAW) : 52004d
Trigger Reading : 2.000Volts
Trigger Threshold : 2.302Volts
Description : Lower Critical going low
Sensor ID : rtc_voltage (0x1a)
Entity ID : 0.1
Sensor Type (Threshold) : Voltage
Sensor Reading : 3.000 (+/- 0) Volts
Status : ok
Lower Non-Recoverable : na
Lower Critical : 2.302
Lower Non-Critical : na
Upper Non-Critical : na
Upper Critical : na
Upper Non-Recoverable : na
Positive Hysteresis : Unspecified
Negative Hysteresis : Unspecified
Assertion Events :
Event Enable : Event Messages Disabled
Assertions Enabled : lcr- ucr+
Deassertions Enabled : lcr+ ucr-
FRU Device Description : Nvidia-BMCMezz (ID 169)
Board Mfg Date : Sun Feb 12 07:48:00 2023 UTC
Board Mfg : Nvidia
Board Product : Nvidia-BMCMezz
Board Serial : MT2306XZ00BU
Board Part Number : 900-9D3B6-00CC-AAA
Board Area Checksum : OK
Power Sensors
Messages are added to the SEL if power sensors detect a value higher/lower than the sensor thresholds. The messages include a description of the event, BlueField BMC device description, and the status of the sensor.
List of power sensors:
soc_power– current power consumption of the SoC
power_envelope– maximum power consumption allowed to the SoC
SEL messages:
Upper Non-critical going high– crossing an upper non-critical threshold (only in
power_envelope)
Lower Critical going low– crossing a lower critical threshold (only in
soc_power)
Lower Non-critical going low– crossing a lower non-critical threshold (only in
power_envelope)
Example:
SEL Record ID : 000e
Record Type : 02
Timestamp : 02/13/25 09:09:11 UTC
Generator ID : 0020
EvM Revision : 04
Sensor Type : Other
Sensor Number : 05
Event Type : Threshold
Event Direction : Assertion Event
Event Data (RAW) : 520005
Trigger Reading : 0.000Watts
Trigger Threshold : 5.000Watts
Description : Lower Critical going low
Sensor ID : soc_power (0x5)
Entity ID : 0.1
Sensor Type (Threshold) : Other
Sensor Reading : 0 (+/- 0) Watts
Status : Lower Critical
Lower Non-Recoverable : na
Lower Critical : 5.000
Lower Non-Critical : na
Upper Non-Critical : na
Upper Critical : na
Upper Non-Recoverable : na
Positive Hysteresis : Unspecified
Negative Hysteresis : Unspecified
Assertion Events : lcr-
Event Enable : Event Messages Disabled
Assertions Enabled : lcr- ucr+
Deassertions Enabled : lcr+ ucr-
FRU Device Description : Nvidia-BMCMezz (ID 169)
Board Mfg Date : Mon Aug 7 07:48:00 2023 UTC
Board Mfg : Nvidia
Board Product : Nvidia-BMCMezz
Board Serial : MT2329XZ010Z
Board Part Number : 900-9D3B4-00EN-EAA
Board Area Checksum : OK
Synthesized Sensors
Power Deviation Sensors
Messages are added to the SEL if power sensors detect a value higher or lower than the sensor thresholds.
List of power deviation sensors:
power_envelope_deviation– Measure the deviation between the values of the
soc_powerand
power_envelopesensors
SEL messages:
Upper Critical going high– crossing a upper critical threshold
Upper Non-critical going high– crossing a upper non-critical threshold
Example:
SEL Record ID : 0014
Record Type : 02
Timestamp : 02/13/25 09:17:11 UTC
Generator ID : 0020
EvM Revision : 04
Sensor Type : Other
Sensor Number : 04
Event Type : Threshold
Event Direction : Assertion Event
Event Data (RAW) : 590f05
Trigger Reading : 15.000Watts
Trigger Threshold : 5.000Watts
Description : Upper Critical going high
Sensor ID : power_envelope_d (0x4)
Entity ID : 0.1
Sensor Type (Threshold) : Other
Sensor Reading : 15 (+/- 0) Watts
Status : Upper Critical
Lower Non-Recoverable : na
Lower Critical : na
Lower Non-Critical : na
Upper Non-Critical : 0.000
Upper Critical : 5.000
Upper Non-Recoverable : na
Positive Hysteresis : Unspecified
Negative Hysteresis : Unspecified
Assertion Events : unc+ ucr+
Event Enable : Event Messages Disabled
Assertions Enabled : lnc- lcr- unc+ ucr+
Deassertions Enabled : lnc+ lcr+ unc- ucr-
FRU Device Description : Nvidia-BMCMezz (ID 169)
Board Mfg Date : Mon Aug 7 07:48:00 2023 UTC
Board Mfg : Nvidia
Board Product : Nvidia-BMCMezz
Board Serial : MT2329XZ010Z
Board Part Number : 900-9D3B4-00EN-EAA
Board Area Checksum : OK
ADC Sensors
Messages are added to the SEL if the sensor voltage crosses the sensor's thresholds. The messages include a description of the event, BlueField FRU device description, BlueField BMC device description, and the status of the sensor.
List of ADC sensors:
1V_BMC
1_2V_BMC
1_8V
1_8V_BMC
2_5V
3_3V
3_3V_RGM
5V
12V_ATX
12V_PCIe
DVDD
HVDD
VDD
VDDQ
VDD_CPU_L
VDD_CPU_R
SEL messages:
Upper Non-critical going high– crossing a upper non-critical threshold
Lower Non-critical going low– crossing a lower non-critical threshold
Example:
SEL Record ID : 0042
Record Type : 02
Timestamp : 09:20:50 UTC 09:20:50 UTC
Generator ID : 0020
EvM Revision : 04
Sensor Type : Voltage
Sensor Number : 06
Event Type : Threshold
Event Direction : Assertion Event
Event Data (RAW) : 50a9ff
Trigger Reading : 1.200Volts
Trigger Threshold : 1.810Volts
Description : Lower Non-critical going low
Sensor ID : 1_2V_BMC (0x6)
Entity ID : 0.1
Sensor Type (Threshold) : Voltage
Sensor Reading : 1.200 (+/- 0) Volts
Status : ok
Lower Non-Recoverable : na
Lower Critical : na
Lower Non-Critical : 1.143
Upper Non-Critical : 1.257
Upper Critical : na
Upper Non-Recoverable : na
Positive Hysteresis : Unspecified
Negative Hysteresis : Unspecified
Assertion Events :
Event Enable : Event Messages Disabled
Assertions Enabled : lnc- unc+
Deassertions Enabled : lnc+ unc-
FRU Device Description : Nvidia-BMCMezz (ID 169)
Board Mfg Date : Tue Jan 3 23:16:00 2023 UTC
Board Mfg : Nvidia
Board Product : Nvidia-BMCMezz
Board Serial : MT2251XZ02W5
Board Part Number : 900-9D3B6-00CV-AAA
FRU Device Description : BlueField-3 Smar (ID 250)
Board Mfg Date : Tue Jan 3 23:16:00 2023 UTC
Board Mfg : Nvidia
Board Product : BlueField-3 SmartNIC Main Card
Board Serial : MT2251XZ02W5
Board Part Number : 900-9D3B6-00CV-AAA
Product Manufacturer : Nvidia
Product Name : BlueField-3 SmartNIC Main Card
Product Part Number : 900-9D3B6-00CV-AAA
Product Version : A3
Product Serial : MT2251XZ02W5
Product Asset Tag : 900-9D3B6-00CV-AAA
System Commands
Warm Rebooting BlueField
SEL messages:
System boot initiated
Initiated by warm reset
Example:
SEL Record ID : 0001
Record Type : 02
Timestamp : 01/10/24 14:25:07 UTC
Generator ID : 0020
EvM Revision : 04
Sensor Type : System Boot Initiated
Sensor Number : 17
Event Type : Sensor-specific Discrete
Event Direction : Assertion Event
Event Data : 020000
Description : Initiated by warm reset
Hard Rebooting BlueField
SEL messages:
System boot initiated
Initiated by hard reset
Example:
SEL Record ID : 0008
Record Type : 02
Timestamp : 01/10/24 14:33:01 UTC
Generator ID : 0020
EvM Revision : 04
Sensor Type : System Boot Initiated
Sensor Number : 17
Event Type : Sensor-specific Discrete
Event Direction : Assertion Event
Event Data : 010000
Description : Initiated by hard reset
If the host does not assert the
PERST/
ALL_STANDBY signal, causing the reset to fail, the following SEL messages can be observed:
Power Unit
Failure detected
Example:
SEL Record ID : 0004
Record Type : 02
Timestamp : 07/25/24 13:32:18 UTC
Generator ID : 0020
EvM Revision : 04
Sensor Type : Power Unit
Sensor Number : 1b
Event Type : Sensor-specific Discrete
Event Direction : Assertion Event
Event Data : 060000
Description : Failure detected
Shutting Down BlueField
SEL messages:
OS Critical Stop
OS graceful shutdown
Example:
SEL Record ID : 000a
Record Type : 02
Timestamp : 01/10/24 14:34:45 UTC
Generator ID : 0020
EvM Revision : 04
Sensor Type : OS Critical Stop
Sensor Number : 18
Event Type : Sensor-specific Discrete
Event Direction : Assertion Event
Event Data : 030000
Description : OS graceful shutdown
Updating BlueField BFB Image
SEL messages:
Firmware or software change success
Example:
SEL Record ID : 0007
Record Type : 02
Timestamp : 06/11/24 14:03:02 UTC
Generator ID : 0020
EvM Revision : 04
Sensor Type : Version Change
Sensor Number : 18
Event Type : Sensor-specific Discrete
Event Direction : Assertion Event
Event Data : c70000
Description : Firmware or software change success
Updating BMC
SEL messages:
Firmware or software change success, Mngmt SW agent change
Example:
SEL Record ID : 0010
Record Type : 02
Timestamp : 01/10/24 15:48:01 UTC
Generator ID : 0020
EvM Revision : 04
Sensor Type : Version Change
Sensor Number : 19
Event Type : Sensor-specific Discrete
Event Direction : Assertion Event
Event Data : c70e00
Description : Firmware or software change success, Mngmt SW agent change
RAS Errors
Multi-bit ECC
SEL messages:
Uncorrectable ECC
Example:
SEL Record ID : 024a
Record Type : 02
Timestamp : 06/20/24 15:54:58 UTC
Generator ID : 0020
EvM Revision : 04
Sensor Type : Memory
Sensor Number : 17
Event Type : Sensor-specific Discrete
Event Direction : Assertion Event
Event Data : 010000
Description : Uncorrectable ECC
Single-bit ECC
SEL messages:
Correctable ECC
Example:
SEL Record ID : 0254
Record Type : 02
Timestamp : 06/20/24 16:01:05 UTC
Generator ID : 0020
EvM Revision : 04
Sensor Type : Memory
Sensor Number : 17
Event Type : Sensor-specific Discrete
Event Direction : Assertion Event
Event Data : 000000
Description : Correctable ECC
Cache Correctable Error
Event
data1 0x0Cindicates Correctable machine check error
Event
data2 0x1indicates a cache error (same Processor Error Type enumeration used by Cper)
https://uefi.org/specs/UEFI/2.10_A/Apx_N_Common_Platform_Error_Record.html
SEL messages:
Correctable machine check error
Example:
SEL Record ID : 009d
Record Type : 02
Timestamp : 12/17/24 12:16:35 UTC
Generator ID : 0020
EvM Revision : 04
Sensor Type : Processor
Sensor Number : 18
Event Type : Sensor-specific Discrete
Event Direction : Assertion Event
Event Data : 0c0100
Description : Correctable machine check error
Cache Uncorrectable Error
Event
data1 0x0Cindicates Correctable machine check error
Event
data2 0x1indicates a cache error (same Processor Error Type enumeration used by Cper)
https://uefi.org/specs/UEFI/2.10_A/Apx_N_Common_Platform_Error_Record.html
SEL messages:
Uncorrectable machine check exception
Example:
SEL Record ID : 0012
Record Type : 02
Timestamp : 12/10/24 16:32:27 UTC
Generator ID : 0020
EvM Revision : 04
Sensor Type : Processor
Sensor Number : 1b
Event Type : Sensor-specific Discrete
Event Direction : Assertion Event
Event Data : 0b0100
Description : Uncorrectable machine check exception
Cache Uncorrectable Fatal Error
Event
data1 0x0Cindicates Correctable machine check error
Event
data2 0x1indicates a cache error (same Processor Error Type enumeration used by Cper)
Event
data3 0x1indicates a fatal error .
https://uefi.org/specs/UEFI/2.10_A/Apx_N_Common_Platform_Error_Record.html
SEL messages:
Uncorrectable machine check exception
Example:
SEL Record ID : 00b1
Record Type : 02
Timestamp : 12/17/24 16:07:11 UTC
Generator ID : 0020
EvM Revision : 04
Sensor Type : Processor
Sensor Number : 18
Event Type : Sensor-specific Discrete
Event Direction : Assertion Event
Event Data : 0b0101
Description : Uncorrectable machine check exception
PCIe Correctable Error
SEL messages:
Bus Correctable error
Example:
SEL Record ID : 000c
Record Type : 02
Timestamp : 02/10/25 15:11:22 UTC
Generator ID : 0020
EvM Revision : 04
Sensor Type : Critical Interrupt
Sensor Number : ff
Event Type : Sensor-specific Discrete
Event Direction : Assertion Event
Event Data : 070000
Description : Bus Correctable error
PCIe Uncorrectable Error
SEL messages:
Bus Uncorrectable error
Example:
SEL Record ID : 001c
Record Type : 02
Timestamp : 02/12/25 09:30:22 UTC
Generator ID : 0020
EvM Revision : 04
Sensor Type : Critical Interrupt
Sensor Number : ff
Event Type : Sensor-specific Discrete
Event Direction : Assertion Event
Event Data : 080000
Description : Bus Uncorrectable error
PCIe Fatal Error
SEL messages:
Bus Fatal Error
Example:
SEL Record ID : 0012
Record Type : 02
Timestamp : 02/12/25 12:10:25 UTC
Generator ID : 0020
EvM Revision : 04
Sensor Type : Critical Interrupt
Sensor Number : ff
Event Type : Sensor-specific Discrete
Event Direction : Assertion Event
Event Data : 0a0000
Description : Bus Fatal Error
ATX Power Error
SEL messages:
Power Supply
Failure detected
Example:
SEL Record ID : 0006
Record Type : 02
Timestamp : 02/17/25 13:47:28 UTC
Generator ID : 0020
EvM Revision : 04
Sensor Type : Power Supply
Sensor Number : 02
Event Type : Sensor-specific Discrete
Event Direction : Assertion Event
Event Data (RAW) : 010000
Event Interpretation : Missing
Description : Failure detected
Arm Frequency Change
The system's frequency is dynamically managed by the Arm cores, based on the system's power consumption and temperature. As long as they stay below a predefined threshold, the Arm cores operate at full frequency. If power consumption or temperature exceeds their threshold, the frequency is reduced in stages for mitigation. This reduction will put the system under the crossed threshold, and then the frequency will be throttled back to full performance.
SEL message:
Throttled | Asserted
Example:
SEL Record ID : 0004
Record Type : 02
Timestamp : 09/01/24 09:12:34 UTC
Generator ID : 0020
EvM Revision : 04
Sensor Type : Processor
Sensor Number : ff
Event Type : Sensor-specific Discrete
Event Direction : Assertion Event
Event Data : 0a0000
Description : Throttled
More details can be extracted from Redfish. Further information is available in section "Redfish Event Log".
Data Port Module Events
Data Port Module High Power Consumption Notification
An SEL entry is generated when the power consumption of a data port module exceeds a critical threshold.
SEL messages:
Voltage <sensor-id> | Upper Non-recoverable going high | Asserted
Example:
SEL Record ID : 0029
Record Type : 02
Timestamp : 09/29/24 13:22:44 UTC
Generator ID : 0020
EvM Revision : 04
Sensor Type : Voltage
Sensor Number : 1d
Event Type : Threshold
Event Direction : Assertion Event
Event Data : 0b0000
Description : Upper Non-recoverable going high
The sensor ID can be found using
ipmitool sdr list all -vv.
Port 0 sensor name:
voltage_p0
Port 1 sensor name:
voltage_p1
Data Port Module Thermal "Going High" Notification
Indicates that the temperature of the data port module exceeded valid range.
SEL messages:
Temperature <sensor-id> | Upper Non-critical going high | Asserted
Example:
SEL Record ID : 002c
Record Type : 02
Timestamp : 10/01/24 06:47:54 UTC
Generator ID : 0020
EvM Revision : 04
Sensor Type : Temperature
Sensor Number : 1d
Event Type : Threshold
Event Direction : Assertion Event
Event Data : 070000
Description : Upper Non-critical going high
The sensor ID can be found using
ipmitool sdr list all -vv.
Port 0 sensor name:
thermal_p0
Port 1 sensor name:
thermal_p1
Data Port Module Thermal "Going Low" Notification
Indicates that the temperature of the data port module returned to valid range.
SEL messages:
Temperature <sensor-id> | Upper Non-critical going low | Asserted
Example:
SEL Record ID : 002d
Record Type : 02
Timestamp : 10/01/24 06:47:58 UTC
Generator ID : 0020
EvM Revision : 04
Sensor Type : Temperature
Sensor Number : 1d
Event Type : Threshold
Event Direction : Assertion Event
Event Data : 060000
Description : Upper Non-critical going low
The sensor ID can be found using
ipmitool sdr list all -vv.
Port 0 sensor name:
thermal_p0
Port 1 sensor name:
thermal_p1
System Commands
Warm Rebooting BlueField
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/2",
"@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
"AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/2/attachment",
"Created": "2024-07-26T10:41:57+00:00",
"EntryType": "Event",
"Id": "2",
"Message": "DPU Warm Reset",
"Modified": "2024-07-26T10:41:57+00:00",
"Name": "System Event Log Entry",
"Resolved": false,
"Severity": "OK"
}
Hard Rebooting BlueField
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/7",
"@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
"AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/7/attachment",
"Created": "2024-07-26T09:50:16+00:00",
"EntryType": "Event",
"Id": "7",
"Message": "DPU Hard Reset",
"Modified": "2024-07-26T09:50:16+00:00",
"Name": "System Event Log Entry",
"Resolved": false,
"Severity": "OK"
}
If the host does not assert the PERST signal, causing the reset to fail:
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/8",
"@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
"AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/8/attachment",
"Created": "2024-07-26T09:58:34+00:00",
"EntryType": "Event",
"Id": "8",
"Message": "PERST is in de-assert, skip SoC Hard Reset",
"Modified": "2024-07-26T09:58:34+00:00",
"Name": "System Event Log Entry",
"Resolved": false,
"Severity": "OK"
}
If the host does not assert the
ALL_STANDBY signal, causing the reset to fail:
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/8",
"@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
"AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/8/attachment",
"Created": "2024-07-26T09:58:34+00:00",
"EntryType": "Event",
"Id": "8",
"Message": "ALL_STDBY is in de-assert, skip SoC Hard Reset",
"Modified": "2024-07-26T09:58:34+00:00",
"Name": "System Event Log Entry",
"Resolved": false,
"Severity": "OK"
}
Shutting Down BlueField
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/18",
"@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
"AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/18/attachment",
"Created": "2024-07-26T13:56:46+00:00",
"EntryType": "Event",
"Id": "18",
"Message": "DPU Shutdown",
"Modified": "2024-07-26T13:56:46+00:00",
"Name": "System Event Log Entry",
"Resolved": false,
"Severity": "OK"
},
Updating BMC
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/2",
"@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
"AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/2/attachment",
"Created": "2024-07-26T10:41:57+00:00",
"EntryType": "Event",
"Id": "2",
"Message": "BMC SW update",
"Modified": "2024-07-26T10:41:57+00:00",
"Name": "System Event Log Entry",
"Resolved": false,
"Severity": "OK"
},
Getting Measurements
{
"@odata.id":
"/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/12",
"@odata.type":
"#LogEntry.v1_15_0.LogEntry",
"Created":
"2025-03-04T15:34:43+00:00",
"EntryType":
"Event",
"Id":
"12",
"Message":
"Redfish attestation measurements POST request received",
"Modified":
"2025-03-04T15:34:43+00:00",
"Name":
"System Event Log Entry",
"Resolved":
false,
"Severity":
"OK"
}
Adding BMC User
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/3",
"@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
"AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/3/attachment",
"Created": "2024-01-10T14:25:14+00:00",
"EntryType": "Event",
"Id": "3",
"Message": "BMC User Create test0",
"Modified": "2024-01-10T14:25:14+00:00",
"Name": "System Event Log Entry",
"Resolved": false,
"Severity": "OK"
}
Deleting BMC User
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/2",
"@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
"AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/2/attachment",
"Created": "2024-01-10T14:25:14+00:00",
"EntryType": "Event",
"Id": "2",
"Message": "BMC User Delete test0",
"Modified": "2024-01-10T14:25:14+00:00",
"Name": "System Event Log Entry",
"Resolved": false,
"Severity": "OK"
}
Renaming BMC User
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/2",
"@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
"AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/2/attachment",
"Created": "2024-01-10T14:25:14+00:00",
"EntryType": "Event",
"Id": "2",
"Message": "BMC User Rename test0 To test1",
"Modified": "2024-01-10T14:25:14+00:00",
"Name": "System Event Log Entry",
"Resolved": false,
"Severity": "OK"
}
BMC User Login
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/27",
"@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
"AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/27/attachment",
"Created": "2024-06-11T13:07:34+00:00",
"EntryType": "Event",
"Id": "27",
"Message": "User (root) logged in",
"Modified": "2024-06-11T13:07:34+00:00",
"Name": "System Event Log Entry",
"Resolved": false,
"Severity": "OK"
}
BMC User Logout
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/37",
"@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
"AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/37/attachment",
"Created": "2024-06-11T13:30:48+00:00",
"EntryType": "Event",
"Id": "37",
"Message": "User (root) logged out",
"Modified": "2024-06-11T13:30:48+00:00",
"Name": "System Event Log Entry",
"Resolved": false,
"Severity": "OK"
}
Changing BMC User Password
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/11",
"@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
"AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/11/attachment",
"Created": "2024-06-11T13:03:42+00:00",
"EntryType": "Event",
"Id": "11",
"Message": "Password changed for root",
"Modified": "2024-06-11T13:03:42+00:00",
"Name": "System Event Log Entry",
"Resolved": false,
"Severity": "OK"
}
Changing BlueField UEFI Password
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/7",
"@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
"AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/7/attachment",
"Created": "2024-06-11T13:02:04+00:00",
"EntryType": "Event",
"Id": "7",
"Message": "Password changed for UEFI",
"Modified": "2024-06-11T13:02:04+00:00",
"Name": "System Event Log Entry",
"Resolved": false,
"Severity": "OK"
}
Adding BMC IP Address
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/20",
"@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
"AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/20/attachment",
"Created": "2024-07-25T13:40:22+00:00",
"EntryType": "Event",
"Id": "20",
"Message": "BMC IP Address Added",
"Modified": "2024-07-25T13:40:22+00:00",
"Name": "System Event Log Entry",
"Resolved": false,
"Severity": "OK"
},
Deleting BMC IP Address
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/21",
"@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
"AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/21/attachment",
"Created": "2024-01-10T15:53:57+00:00",
"EntryType": "Event",
"Id": "21",
"Message": "BMC IP Address Deleted",
"Modified": "2024-01-10T15:53:57+00:00",
"Name": "System Event Log Entry",
"Resolved": false,
"Severity": "OK"
}
Changing BMC IPv4 Mode to Static
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/6",
"@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
"AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/6/attachment",
"Created": "2024-06-11T13:02:04+00:00",
"EntryType": "Event",
"Id": "6",
"Message": "Set IPv4 to Static mode",
"Modified": "2024-06-11T13:02:04+00:00",
"Name": "System Event Log Entry",
"Resolved": false,
"Severity": "OK"
},
Changing BMC IPv4 Mode to DHCP
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/9",
"@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
"AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/9/attachment",
"Created": "2024-06-11T13:02:05+00:00",
"EntryType": "Event",
"Id": "9",
"Message": "Set IPv4 to DHCP mode",
"Modified": "2024-06-11T13:02:05+00:00",
"Name": "System Event Log Entry",
"Resolved": false,
"Severity": "OK"
}
Changing BMC IPv6 Mode to Static
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/38",
"@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
"AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/38/attachment",
"Created": "2024-06-11T13:34:57+00:00",
"EntryType": "Event",
"Id": "38",
"Message": "Set IPv6 to Static mode",
"Modified": "2024-06-11T13:34:57+00:00",
"Name": "System Event Log Entry",
"Resolved": false,
"Severity": "OK"
}
Changing BMC IPv6 Mode to DHCP
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/39",
"@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
"AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/39/attachment",
"Created": "2024-06-11T13:35:03+00:00",
"EntryType": "Event",
"Id": "39",
"Message": "Set IPv6 to DHCP mode",
"Modified": "2024-06-11T13:35:03+00:00",
"Name": "System Event Log Entry",
"Resolved": false,
"Severity": "OK"
}
Changing BMC NTP Server
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/8",
"@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
"AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/8/attachment",
"Created": "2024-06-11T14:07:30+00:00",
"EntryType": "Event",
"Id": "8",
"Message": "BMC NTP Servers Changed",
"Modified": "2024-06-11T14:07:30+00:00",
"Name": "System Event Log Entry",
"Resolved": false,
"Severity": "OK"
}
Starting RShim on BMC
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/4",
"@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
"AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/4/attachment",
"Created": "2024-06-11T13:00:41+00:00",
"EntryType": "Event",
"Id": "4",
"Message": "Started rshim service on BMC",
"Modified": "2024-06-11T13:00:41+00:00",
"Name": "System Event Log Entry",
"Resolved": false,
"Severity": "OK"
}
Stopping RShim on BMC
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/35",
"@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
"AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/35/attachment",
"Created": "2024-06-11T13:29:19+00:00",
"EntryType": "Event",
"Id": "35",
"Message": "Stopped rshim service on BMC",
"Modified": "2024-06-11T13:29:19+00:00",
"Name": "System Event Log Entry",
"Resolved": false,
"Severity": "OK"
}
Reset of TOR E-Switch
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/32",
"@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
"AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/32/attachment",
"Created": "2024-06-11T13:19:57+00:00",
"EntryType": "Event",
"Id": "32",
"Message": "Reset of TOR E-Switch",
"Modified": "2024-06-11T13:19:57+00:00",
"Name": "System Event Log Entry",
"Resolved": false,
"Severity": "OK"
}
Setting Mode of 3-port Switch Ports to Allow All Ports to Access OOB RJ45
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/34",
"@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
"AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/34/attachment",
"Created": "2024-06-11T13:20:12+00:00",
"EntryType": "Event",
"Id": "34",
"Message": "All ports are allowed access to RJ45",
"Modified": "2024-06-11T13:20:12+00:00",
"Name": "System Event Log Entry",
"Resolved": false,
"Severity": "OK"
}
Setting Mode of 3-port Switch Ports to Allow Only BMC Port to Access OOB RJ45
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/33",
"@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
"AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/33/attachment",
"Created": "2024-06-11T13:20:09+00:00",
"EntryType": "Event",
"Id": "33",
"Message": "Only BMC port is allowed access to RJ45",
"Modified": "2024-06-11T13:20:09+00:00",
"Name": "System Event Log Entry",
"Resolved": false,
"Severity": "OK"
}
Clearing BMC SEL
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/2",
"@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
"AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/2/attachment",
"Created": "2024-06-11T13:49:03+00:00",
"EntryType": "Event",
"Id": "2",
"Message": "Start clearing SEL",
"Modified": "2024-06-11T13:49:03+00:00",
"Name": "System Event Log Entry",
"Resolved": false,
"Severity": "OK"
}
BMC Factory Reset
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/1",
"@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
"AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/1/attachment",
"Created": "2024-06-11T13:49:03+00:00",
"EntryType": "Event",
"Id": "1",
"Message": "BMC factory reset will take effect upon reboot",
"Modified": "2024-06-11T13:49:03+00:00",
"Name": "System Event Log Entry",
"Resolved": false,
"Severity": "OK"
}
Resetting BMC Soft
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/17",
"@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
"AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/17/attachment",
"Created": "2024-01-10T15:52:46+00:00",
"EntryType": "Event",
"Id": "17",
"Message": "BMC Soft Reset",
"Modified": "2024-01-10T15:52:46+00:00",
"Name": "System Event Log Entry",
"Resolved": false,
"Severity": "OK"
}
Enabling RShim Access from Host
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/3",
"@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
"AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/3/attachment",
"Created": "2024-06-11T13:51:28+00:00",
"EntryType": "Event",
"Id": "3",
"Message": "RShim access privilege from host will be enabled after NIC reset",
"Modified": "2024-06-11T13:51:28+00:00",
"Name": "System Event Log Entry",
"Resolved": false,
"Severity": "OK"
}
Disabling RShim Access from Host
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/4",
"@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
"AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/4/attachment",
"Created": "2024-06-11T13:51:29+00:00",
"EntryType": "Event",
"Id": "4",
"Message": "RShim access privilege from host will be disabled after NIC reset",
"Modified": "2024-06-11T13:51:29+00:00",
"Name": "System Event Log Entry",
"Resolved": false,
"Severity": "OK"
}
Enabling BlueField DPU Mode
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/31",
"@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
"AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/31/attachment",
"Created": "2024-06-11T13:18:40+00:00",
"EntryType": "Event",
"Id": "31",
"Message": "DPU mode will take effect after NIC reset",
"Modified": "2024-06-11T13:18:40+00:00",
"Name": "System Event Log Entry",
"Resolved": false,
"Severity": "OK"
}
Enabling BlueField NIC Mode
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/30",
"@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
"AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/30/attachment",
"Created": "2024-06-11T13:18:39+00:00",
"EntryType": "Event",
"Id": "30",
"Message": "NIC mode will take effect after NIC reset",
"Modified": "2024-06-11T13:18:39+00:00",
"Name": "System Event Log Entry",
"Resolved": false,
"Severity": "OK"
}
Enabling BlueField Secure Boot
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/28",
"@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
"AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/28/attachment",
"Created": "2024-06-11T13:14:34+00:00",
"EntryType": "Event",
"Id": "28",
"Message": "Secure Boot Option changed to Enable",
"Modified": "2024-06-11T13:14:34+00:00",
"Name": "System Event Log Entry",
"Resolved": false,
"Severity": "OK"
}
Disabling BlueField Secure Boot
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/29",
"@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
"AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/29/attachment",
"Created": "2024-06-11T13:14:45+00:00",
"EntryType": "Event",
"Id": "29",
"Message": "Secure Boot Option changed to Disable",
"Modified": "2024-06-11T13:14:45+00:00",
"Name": "System Event Log Entry",
"Resolved": false,
"Severity": "OK"
}
Changing BlueField Boot Order
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/6",
"@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
"AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/6/attachment",
"Created": "2024-06-11T13:02:04+00:00",
"EntryType": "Event",
"Id": "6",
"Message": "System boot order changed",
"Modified": "2024-06-11T13:02:04+00:00",
"Name": "System Event Log Entry",
"Resolved": false,
"Severity": "OK"
}
Enabling BlueField Boot Source
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/4",
"@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
"AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/4/attachment",
"Created": "2024-07-26T09:49:42+00:00",
"EntryType": "Event",
"Id": "4",
"Message": "System boot source enabled",
"Modified": "2024-07-26T09:49:42+00:00",
"Name": "System Event Log Entry",
"Resolved": false,
"Severity": "OK"
}
Disabling BlueField Boot Source
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/5",
"@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
"AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/5/attachment",
"Created": "2024-07-26T09:49:42+00:00",
"EntryType": "Event",
"Id": "5",
"Message": "System boot source disabled,
"Modified": "2024-07-26T09:49:42+00:00",
"Name": "System Event Log Entry",
"Resolved": false,
"Severity": "OK"
},
Changing BlueField Boot Source from Continuous to Once
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/3",
"@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
"AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/3/attachment",
"Created": "2024-07-26T09:49:42+00:00",
"EntryType": "Event",
"Id": "3",
"Message": "System boot source will take effect for one boot",
"Modified": "2024-07-26T09:49:42+00:00",
"Name": "System Event Log Entry",
"Resolved": false,
"Severity": "OK"
},
This log will not be generated if only the boot source is enabled without switching the boot override persistent setting
Changing BlueField Boot Source from Once to Continuous
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/3",
"@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
"AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/3/attachment",
"Created": "2024-07-26T10:42:31+00:00",
"EntryType": "Event",
"Id": "3",
"Message": "System boot source will take effect continuously",
"Modified": "2024-07-26T10:42:31+00:00",
"Name": "System Event Log Entry",
"Resolved": false,
"Severity": "OK"
}
This log will not be generated if only the boot source is enabled without switching the boot override persistent setting
Changing BlueField Boot Source to Default
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/11",
"@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
"AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/11/attachment",
"Created": "2024-06-11T14:12:12+00:00",
"EntryType": "Event",
"Id": "11",
"Message": "System boot source changed to Default",
"Modified": "2024-06-11T14:12:12+00:00",
"Name": "System Event Log Entry",
"Resolved": false,
"Severity": "OK"
}
Changing BlueField Boot Source to PXE
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/12",
"@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
"AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/12/attachment",
"Created": "2024-06-11T14:12:13+00:00",
"EntryType": "Event",
"Id": "12",
"Message": "System boot source changed to Network",
"Modified": "2024-06-11T14:12:13+00:00",
"Name": "System Event Log Entry",
"Resolved": false,
"Severity": "OK"
}
Changing BlueField Boot Source to UEFI HTTP
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/12",
"@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
"AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/12/attachment",
"Created": "2024-06-11T14:12:13+00:00",
"EntryType": "Event",
"Id": "12",
"Message": "System boot source changed to HTTP",
"Modified": "2024-06-11T14:12:13+00:00",
"Name": "System Event Log Entry",
"Resolved": false,
"Severity": "OK"
}
Changing BlueField Boot Type to Legacy
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/9",
"@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
"AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/9/attachment",
"Created": "2024-06-11T14:09:40+00:00",
"EntryType": "Event",
"Id": "9",
"Message": "System boot type changed to Legacy",
"Modified": "2024-06-11T14:09:40+00:00",
"Name": "System Event Log Entry",
"Resolved": false,
"Severity": "OK"
}
Changing BlueField Boot Type to UEFI
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/10",
"@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
"AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/10/attachment",
"Created": "2024-06-11T14:10:43+00:00",
"EntryType": "Event",
"Id": "10",
"Message": "System boot type changed to UEFI",
"Modified": "2024-06-11T14:10:43+00:00",
"Name": "System Event Log Entry",
"Resolved": false,
"Severity": "OK"
}
Updating BlueField BFB Image
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/6",
"@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
"AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/6/attachment",
"Created": "2024-06-11T14:01:13+00:00",
"EntryType": "Event",
"Id": "6",
"Message": "Starting Bluefield DPU BFB update",
"Modified": "2024-06-11T14:01:13+00:00",
"Name": "System Event Log Entry",
"Resolved": false,
"Severity": "OK"
}
Arm Frequency Change Redfish System Command
3 optional message descriptions:
CPU frequency switched to P0 [100%].
CPU frequency switched to P1 [80%].
CPU frequency switched to P2 [50%].
Example:
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/5",
"@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
"AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/5/attachment",
"Created": "2024-09-01T09:12:46+00:00",
"EntryType": "Event",
"Id": "5",
"Message": "CPU frequency switched to P0 [100%].",
"Modified": "2024-09-01T09:12:46+00:00",
"Name": "System Event Log Entry",
"Resolved": false,
"Severity": "OK"
}
Data Port Module High Power Consumption Notification
An SEL entry generated when the power consumption of a data port module exceeds a critical threshold.
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/764",
"@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
"AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/764/attachment",
"Created": "2024-09-29T08:56:54+00:00",
"EntryType": "Event",
"Id": "764",
"Message": "SEL event for port 1 High Module Current notification, ThresholdCriticalHighGoingHigh",
"Modified": "2024-09-29T08:56:54+00:00",
"Name": "System Event Log Entry",
"Resolved": false,
"Severity": "Critical"
}
Data Port Module Temperature Going High
Indicates that data port module temperature exceeded valid range.
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/SEL/Entries/5",
"@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
"Created": "2024-09-16T07:41:13+00:00",
"EntryCode": "Assert",
"EntryType": "SEL",
"Id": "5",
"Message": "SEL event for port 0 high thermal notification, ThresholdWarningHighGoingHigh",
"MessageId": "SEL event for port 0 high thermal notification, ThresholdWarningHighGoingHigh",
"Modified": "2024-09-16T07:41:13+00:00",
"Name": "System Event Log Entry",
"Resolved": false,
"SensorNumber": 28,
"SensorType": "Temperature",
"Severity": "Warning"
}
Data Port Module Temperature Going Low
Indicates that data port module temperature returned to valid range.
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/SEL/Entries/6",
"@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_13_0.LogEntry",
"Created": "2024-09-16T07:41:19+00:00",
"EntryCode": "Assert",
"EntryType": "SEL",
"Id": "6",
"Message": "SEL event for port 0 normal thermal notification, ThresholdGoingLow",
"MessageId": "SEL event for port 0 normal thermal notification, ThresholdGoingLow",
"Modified": "2024-09-16T07:41:19+00:00",
"Name": "System Event Log Entry",
"Resolved": false,
"SensorNumber": 28,
"SensorType": "Temperature",
"Severity": "OK"
}
RAS Logging
CPER to Redfish severity translation:
CPER Severity
Redfish Severity
Recoverable
Warning
Fatal
Critical
Corrected
OK
Informational
Warning
RAS Cache Error
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/3",
"@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_15_0.LogEntry",
"AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/3/attachment",
"CPER": {
"NotificationType": "09a9d5ac-5204-4214-96e5-94992e752bcd",
"Oem": {
"Nvidia": {
"@odata.type": "#NvidiaCPER.v1_0_0.NvidiaCPER",
"ArmProcessor": {
"ContextInfo": [],
"ContextInfoNum": 0,
"ErrorAffinity": {
"Type": "Vendor Defined",
"Value": 0
},
"ErrorInfo": [
{
"CacheError": {
"Corrected": false,
"Level": 0,
"Operation": {
"Name": "Generic Error",
"Value": 0
},
"PrecisePC": false,
"ProcessorContextCorrupt": false,
"RestartablePC": false,
"TransactionType": {
"Name": "Instruction",
"Value": 0
},
"ValidationBits": {
"CorrectedValid": false,
"LevelValid": false,
"OperationValid": false,
"PrecisePCValid": false,
"ProcessorContextCorruptValid": false,
"RestartablePCValid": false,
"TransactionTypeValid": false
}
},
"ErrorType": {
"Name": "Cache Error",
"Value": 0
},
"Flags": {
"FirstErrorCaptured": false,
"LastErrorCaptured": false,
"Overflow": false,
"Propagated": false
},
"Length": 32,
"MultipleError": {
"Type": "Multiple Errors",
"Value": 1
},
"PhysicalFaultAddress": 0,
"ValidationBits": {
"ErrorInformationValid": false,
"FlagsValid": false,
"MultipleErrorValid": true,
"PhysicalFaultAddressValid": false,
"VirtualFaultAddressValid": false
},
"Version": 0,
"VirtualFaultAddress": 0
}
],
"ErrorInfoNum": 1,
"MidrEl1": 1091556385,
"MpidrEl1": 2164326400,
"PsciState": 0,
"Running": true,
"SectionLength": 72,
"ValidationBits": {
"ErrorAffinityLevelValid": false,
"MpidrValid": true,
"RunningStateValid": true,
"VendorSpecificInfoValid": false
}
}
}
},
"SectionType": "e19e3d16-bc11-11e4-9caa-c2051d5d46b0"
},
"Created": "2024-11-15T19:14:48+00:00",
"DiagnosticDataType": "CPERSection",
"EntryType": "Event",
"Id": "3",
"Message": "A platform error occurred.",
"MessageArgs": [],
"MessageId": "Platform.1.0.PlatformError",
"Name": "System Event Log Entry",
"Resolution": "Check additional diagnostic data if available.",
"Resolved": false,
"Severity": "Warning"
}
RAS Memory Error
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/6",
"@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_15_0.LogEntry",
"AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/6/attachment",
"CPER": {
"NotificationType": "09a9d5ac-5204-4214-96e5-94992e752bcd",
"Oem": {
"Nvidia": {
"@odata.type": "#NvidiaCPER.v1_0_0.NvidiaCPER",
"Memory": {
"Bank": {
"Value": 0
},
"BitPosition": 0,
"Card": 0,
"CardSmbiosHandle": 0,
"Column": 0,
"Device": 0,
"ErrorStatus": {
"AddressSignal": true,
"ControlSignal": false,
"DataSignal": false,
"DetectedByRequester": false,
"DetectedByResponder": false,
"ErrorType": {
"Description": "Storage error in memory (DRAM).",
"Name": "ERR_MEM",
"Value": 4
},
"FirstError": false,
"OverflowDroppedLogs": false
},
"Extended": {
"ChipIdentification": 0,
"RowBit16": false,
"RowBit17": false
},
"MemoryErrorType": {
"Name": "Scrub Uncorrected Error",
"Value": 14
},
"ModuleRank": 0,
"ModuleSmbiosHandle": 0,
"Node": 0,
"PhysicalAddress": 12884901888,
"PhysicalAddressMask": 281474976710655,
"RankNumber": 0,
"RequestorID": 0,
"ResponderID": 0,
"Row": 40960,
"TargetID": 0,
"ValidationBits": {
"BankAddressValid": false,
"BankGroupValid": true,
"BankValid": true,
"BitPositionValid": true,
"CardHandleValid": false,
"CardValid": false,
"ChipIdentificationValid": false,
"ColumnValid": true,
"DeviceValid": false,
"ErrorStatusValid": true,
"ExtendedRowBitsValid": true,
"MemoryErrorTypeValid": true,
"MemoryPlatformTargetValid": false,
"ModuleHandleValid": false,
"ModuleValid": true,
"NodeValid": false,
"PhysicalAddressMaskValid": true,
"PhysicalAddressValid": true,
"PlatformRequestorIDValid": false,
"PlatformResponderIDValid": false,
"RankNumberValid": true,
"RowValid": true
}
}
}
},
"SectionType": "a5bc1114-6f64-4ede-b863-3e83ed7c83b1"
},
"Created": "2024-11-15T10:40:08+00:00",
"DiagnosticDataType": "CPERSection",
"EntryType": "Event",
"Id": "6",
"Message": "A platform error occurred.",
"MessageArgs": [],
"MessageId": "Platform.1.0.PlatformError",
"Name": "System Event Log Entry",
"Resolution": "Check additional diagnostic data if available.",
"Resolved": false,
"Severity": "Warning"
}
RAS PCIe Error
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/15",
"@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_15_0.LogEntry",
"AdditionalDataURI": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/15/attachment",
"CPER": {
"NotificationType": "cf93c01f-1a16-4dfc-b8bc-9c4daf67c104",
"Oem": {
"Nvidia": {
"@odata.type": "#NvidiaCPER.v1_0_0.NvidiaCPER",
"Pcie": {
"AerInfo": {
"Capabilites_control": 0,
"Capability_header": 0,
"Correctable_error_mask": 0,
"Correctable_error_status": 0,
"Correctable_error_status_hex": "0x00000000",
"Data": "AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA",
"Tlp_header_0": 0,
"Tlp_header_1": 0,
"Tlp_header_2": 0,
"Tlp_header_3": 0,
"Uncorrectable_error_mask": 0,
"Uncorrectable_error_severity": 0,
"Uncorrectable_error_status": 0,
"Uncorrectable_error_status_hex": "0x00000000"
},
"BridgeControlStatus": {
"ControlRegister": 0,
"SecondaryStatusRegister": 0
},
"CapabilityStructure": {
"Data": "AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA"
},
"CommandStatus": {
"CommandRegister": 0,
"StatusRegister": 0
},
"DeviceID": {
"ClassCode": 0,
"DeviceID": 5555,
"DeviceIDHex": "0x15B3",
"DeviceNumber": 0,
"FunctionNumber": 0,
"PrimaryOrDeviceBusNumber": 0,
"SecondaryBusNumber": 0,
"SegmentNumber": 0,
"SlotNumber": 0,
"VendorID": 41692
},
"DeviceSerialNumber": 0,
"PortType": {
"Name": "Unknown",
"Value": 16777216
},
"ValidationBits": {
"AerInfoValid": false,
"BridgeControlStatusValid": false,
"CapabilityStructureStatusValid": false,
"CommandStatusValid": false,
"DeviceIDValid": false,
"DeviceSerialNumberValid": false,
"PortTypeValid": false,
"VersionValid": false
},
"Version": {
"Major": 0,
"Minor": 0
}
}
}
},
"SectionType": "d995e954-bbc1-430f-ad91-b44dcb3c6f35"
},
"Created": "2025-02-12T12:09:42+00:00",
"DiagnosticDataType": "CPERSection",
"EntryType": "Event",
"Id": "15",
"Message": "A platform error occurred.",
"MessageArgs": [],
"MessageId": "Platform.1.0.PlatformError",
"Name": "System Event Log Entry",
"Resolution": "Check additional diagnostic data if available.",
"Resolved": false,
"Severity": "OK"
}
ATX Power Error
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/3",
"@odata.type": "#LogEntry.v1_15_0.LogEntry",
"CPER": {
"NotificationType": "6d5244f2-2712-11ec-bea7-cb3fdb95c786",
"Oem": {
"Nvidia": {
"@odata.type": "#NvidiaCPER.v1_0_0.NvidiaCPER",
"Nvidia": {
"ErrorInstance": 0,
"ErrorType": 4,
"InstanceBase": 0,
"RegisterCount": 1,
"Registers": [
{
"Address": 0,
"Value": 1
}
],
"Severity": {
"Code": 1,
"Name": "Fatal"
},
"Signature": "NBU",
"Socket": 0
}
}
},
"SectionType": "6d5244f2-2712-11ec-bea7-cb3fdb95c786"
},
"Created": "2025-01-16T08:37:32+00:00",
"DiagnosticData": "Q1BFUgAD/////wEAAQAAAAAAAAD4AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAADyRFJtEifsEb6nyz/blceGIwAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAADIAAAAMAAAAAADAAAAAAAA8kRSbRIn7BG+p8s/25XHhgAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAABAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAABOQlUAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAABAAAAAEAAQAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAQAAAAAAAAA",
"DiagnosticDataType": "CPERSection",
"EntryType": "Event",
"Id": "3",
"Links": {
"OriginOfCondition": {
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Processors/CPU_0"
}
},
"Message": "A platform error occurred.",
"MessageArgs": [],
"MessageId": "Platform.1.0.PlatformError",
"Name": "System Event Log Entry",
"Resolution": "Check additional diagnostic data if available.",
"Resolved": false,
"Severity": "Critical"
}